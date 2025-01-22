Aspen Group, Inc. Announces Up-listing to OTCQB Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. ("AGI") (OTC Market: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced its successful up-listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") effective for trading January 22, 2025. Aspen Group will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "ASPU."

The transition from Expert Market to the OTCQB was due to the filing of its fourth quarter fiscal year 2024, first quarter fiscal year 2025 and second quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results and meeting other OTC Markets QB listing qualifications. Aspen Group’s financial results and other filings are available under the disclosure tab on the Company’s OTC Market quote page.

The OTCQB is operated by the OTC Markets Group and recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market that provides investors with the data they need to analyze, value, and trade securities. Aspen Group's membership in the OTC Markets Group will assist in diversifying its shareholder base worldwide.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.

Contact Information:

Hayden IR

Kimberly Rogers

(385) 831-7337

Kim@HaydenIR.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.