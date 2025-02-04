New AI Business Program from an Independent Publisher, Mujo Learning Systems

Mujo Learning Systems, a leader in business-focused textbooks, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Applied AI Business Program.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mujo Learning Systems , a leader in business-focused textbooks and teaching materials, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Applied AI Business Program , designed to bridge the gap between cutting-edge AI technologies and practical business applications.Mujo’s Applied AI program offers a comprehensive suite of 12 specialized courses on artificial intelligence, with a focus on the practical application of AI technologies in a business context. The twelve unique courses, cover fundamental AI knowledge ( Artificial Intelligence Literacy ) as well as the application of AI in a range of key business practices (Artificial Intelligence Marketing, AI Entrepreneurship). Through each course, students will learn fundamental AI concepts, gain hands-on experience with industry-standard AI tools, and critically examine the legal and ethical implications of modern AI. Mujo content can easily be adapted for in-person, asynchronous, or hybrid delivery.“Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing industries, and our Applied AI Program empowers learners to harness its potential while addressing the challenges it brings,” said Shawn Moore, Founder and CEO of Mujo Learning Systems. “We’re proud to provide a resource that helps students and professionals alike become AI-literate and industry-ready.”Each course is built around expertly crafted textbooks packed with a wide range of hands-on activities, projects, and comprehensive evaluation materials. Instructors are supported with supplementary resources, including customizable PowerPoint slides and lecture videos to deliver engaging and effective lessons. To ensure students stay ahead in this fast-evolving field, Mujo Learning Systems continuously updates its resources with new activities, case studies, and projects.Educators and institutions can explore the Applied AI for Business Program and request a review copy of course textbooks at: https://www.mujo.com/artificial-intelligence-textbooks-library-for-higher-education/ About Mujo Learning SystemsFounded in 2014 by Shawn Moore, Mujo Learning Systems is an independent publisher specializing in comprehensive textbooks for marketing and business education. Leveraging Moore’s 30 years of expertise in digital marketing, Mujo creates dynamic textbooks and course packages that are up to date and prepare students for success in today’s competitive marketing & business landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.