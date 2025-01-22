Gen4 Delivers Robust Organic Growth in 2024

Tempe, AZ, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen4 Dental Partners, a Thurston Group portfolio company, has announced another year of strong growth in 2024, as the company significantly outperformed market growth again in 2024.

Based in Tempe, Arizona, the innovative Dental Service Organization (DSO) reached major milestones in 2024, including two new acquisitions, appointing new key leadership roles, centralizing technology, closing on a $315 million credit facility, and continuing strong growth with new doctors and hygienists.

“2024 was a strategically impactful year for Gen4 Dental Partners,” said Dan Davis, Managing Partner of Thurston Group. “With these milestones reached, Gen4 Dental Partners is looking forward to an impressive 2025 and has set itself up for continued growth.”

New Partnerships Create a Strong Foundation

Gen4 completed two high-impact acquisitions in 2024, including:

NOVA Dental: The McLean, Virginia, operation expands periodontics and implantology in the Gen4 portfolio.

The McLean, Virginia, operation expands periodontics and implantology in the Gen4 portfolio. White Family Dental: With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Ed White serves central Pennsylvania communities with compassionate, patient-centered care.

In addition, Gen4 brought on nine dentists in 2024, bringing the total number of dentists to 230. All told, by year’s end Gen4’s footprint spanned 107 locations across 16 states.

Financial, Technological and Operational Strength

In 2024, Gen4 secured a $315 million credit facility while also streamlining technology through the centralization of phones, patient communication, revenue cycle management, and treatment planning. The Individual Growth Engine (IGE), Gen4’s unique professional development program, achieved 15% growth in 2024.

Further, four new key executive appointments were made:

Karen Flug, Chief Operating Officer. Flug has over 30 years of leadership, operations and P&L experience, with 20 of those years focused in healthcare.

Flug has over 30 years of leadership, operations and P&L experience, with 20 of those years focused in healthcare. Barb Kendall, VP of Operations – West. At Perfect Teeth Arizona, Kendall rose from Regional Operations Manager in 2014 to the Senior Vice President of Operations, overseeing multiple locations across different states by 2022.

At Perfect Teeth Arizona, Kendall rose from Regional Operations Manager in 2014 to the Senior Vice President of Operations, overseeing multiple locations across different states by 2022. Brendan Pool, VP of Operations – East. Pool has over two decades of leadership experience across healthcare operations, manufacturing, and military service.

Pool has over two decades of leadership experience across healthcare operations, manufacturing, and military service. Michelle Kosier, VP of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). Kosier’s diverse experience spans DSOs, Management Service Organizations (MSOs), hospital systems, ambulatory care, and multi-specialty/multi-location physician group practices.

With patients at the forefront of their minds, Gen4 also implemented strong hygiene processes to cultivate lasting relationships, further putting their founding principles in action. At Gen4, the patients and doctors come first.

Continued Success in 2025

From its founding, CEO Lamonte Jensen said, Gen4 has had a distinctively collaborative business model that combines the best ideas of all its dentist partners to form a doctor-centric, patient-obsessed organization. The best traits of individual practices are preserved, with each practice maintaining its own way of caring for patients. And the best traits of large businesses are added – robust IT platform, HR, accounting, marketing support, and – most of all – a cadre of highly skilled, motivated, and collaborative dentists.

“Gen4 is primed for exponential growth,” Jensen said. “It’s a testament to our uniquely collaborative business model that we are able to gather the best in the business together.”

“Our momentum can’t be stopped,” he declared.

About Gen4 Dental Partners

Gen4 Dental Partners, led by CEO Lamonte Jensen and CCO Dr. Mitch Ellingson, is one of the fastest-growing and highly innovative Dental Service Organizations, providing world-class support to leading providers of dental services.

Gen4 was created to challenge the status quo in the consolidation space. The Gen4 Platform is designed to allow dentists and their teams the ability to practice dentistry their way while experiencing the benefits of financial and operational support. gen4dental.com

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. Founded by its Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Haynes III in 1986, Thurston Group has returned more than $4 billion of invested capital in its 38-year history. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, US Orthopaedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, and Modis Dental Partners, among others. ThurstonGroup.com

