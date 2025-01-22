A blood Orange Queen to Fresh Up Your Life!

The new video in the series “A Mediterranean Story” is dedicated to the most regal of fruits, the European blood orange. It is live the story of the undisputed queen of winter that with its flavor and nutritional benefits has become an ally against winter stress.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The video series created by the European project FRESH UP YOUR LIFE! TOP-QUALITY EUROPEAN FRUIT & VEG continues with an episode entirely dedicated to the European blood orange. Moro, Tarocco or Sanguinello, the varieties of this fruit are many, but all characterized by its incredible flavor, made even more irresistible by the juicy texture of its pulp and the incredible nutritional properties it holds.

In fact, the orange is typically a winter fruit, although some varieties manage to bear fruit until early summer. With its bright orange and balanced sweet-sour flavor, the orange is the ideal fruit to accompany us in any recipe and at any time of day: it goes perfectly with every type of cuisine, from breakfast to dessert to the most sophisticated gourmet dishes.

It is in Sicily the heart of the European orange kingdom. Its throne? Mount Etna, which with the particular temperature of its slopes gives the sweet flavor and beautiful red pulp that so characterize this fruit. The presence of significant temperature ranges between day and night during the ripening period stimulates the production of anthocyanins, the natural pigments that give the pulp its typical ruby-red hue. But it's not just a matter of aesthetics: the Etna blood orange is a real concentrate of health, rich in vitamin C, antioxidants and beneficial substances that protect the body and promote well-being.

The activity is part of the project FRESH UP YOUR LIFE! TOP-QUALITY EUROPEAN FRUIT & VEG, a communication campaign co-financed by the European Union and CSO Italy and also involving leading companies in the sector such as Apofruit, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine Group and Salvi-Unacoa. The campaign aims to celebrate European agricultural tradition and excellence in the U.S. and UAE, a symbol of this excellence being the blood orange, the queen of oranges, grown according to the highest EU quality standards, a European symbol of taste and tradition.

For information:

SEC Newgate Italia

Renato Pagani – renato.pagani@secnewgate.it +39 335 6839561

Giorgia Rizzi – giorgia.rizzi@secnewgate.it

News about CSOItaly

CSOItaly, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSOItaly's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSOItaly, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

