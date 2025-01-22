Wecom Fiber partners with gaiia to power high-speed fiber network expansion

QUEBEC, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wecom Fiber , a leading broadband provider that delivers fiber, telecommunications, and internet services to residential and business customers throughout the Southwestern United States, has partnered with gaiia to manage their operations as they embark on rapid growth plans and expand their fiber network, including a flagship project to deliver high-speed fiber internet to 95% of Flagstaff, Arizona.

With strategic backing from Searchlight Capital Partners , Wecom recognized that its legacy OSS/BSS system, designed for wireless providers, couldn’t meet the demands of its fiber expansion and future projects. gaiia’s scalable platform now empowers Wecom to seamlessly manage both wireless and fiber services, laying the groundwork for sustained growth as they enter this next phase of their business.

Speed of implementation

Getting up and running quickly with a new OSS/BSS platform was a top priority for Wecom. This migration of a core business system can often take months, if not years.

Wecom’s COO set an ambitious timeline for the gaiia implementation. The gaiia team was able to execute the project and meet all of Wecom’s requirements. From kick off to go-live, Wecom completed the migration onto gaiia in just 8 weeks.

“I’ve got to be honest, you guys have made it a dream, really. Compared to other implementations, this has gone really well, so I have nothing but good things for gaiia.” - Ashley, Project Manager at Wecom Fiber

Key features and integrations for Wecom

Calix integration for provisioning

Wecom has implemented gaiia’s Calix integration to automate provisioning for new customers and ensure a seamless service experience. The integration with Calix improves customer onboarding efficiency and allows Wecom to facilitate robust network interactions including: service activation, service cancellation, service suspension, service modification, service reactivation, and equipment swaps.

VETRO integration for address validation

Wecom is using gaiia’s VETRO integration as the source of truth for coverage areas. Addresses and geofences will be automatically synced in real-time with gaiia as networks are built so that customer service representatives can determine if a customer is serviceable. As soon as the address status changes in VETRO, customers are able to verify service availability and easily sign up through gaiia’s online checkout.

High security and compliance standards

Security was a priority for Wecom when evaluating OSS/BSS platforms and gaiia’s commitment to maintaining the highest security standards stood out. gaiia is SOC 2 certified and deploys infrastructure across multiple data centers in dual AWS regions for redundancy and instant failover.

This robust approach guarantees continuous service availability and stringent data protection for Wecom’s operations.

Streamlined customer onboarding with integrated workforce management

Wecom leverages gaiia to deliver a unified onboarding experience that includes both an online customer checkout and an integrated workforce scheduler. These integrated solutions are crucial for customer satisfaction and internal workflow efficiency.

What’s next for Wecom Fiber

Wecom is working to close the digital divide in Arizona by providing high-speed internet to unserved and underserved households and businesses across the state. Implementing gaiia’s scalable solutions has enabled Wecom to better support their customers as they continue with their rapid expansion and growth plans across the Southwest.

About gaiia

gaiia is a leading provider of OSS/BSS solutions for the telecommunications industry. With its comprehensive platform, gaiia offers ISPs an all-in-one solution for billing, CRM, operations, automation, and more. Founded with a vision to simplify and optimize ISP operations, gaiia empowers providers worldwide to deliver exceptional services and drive growth in the digital age.

For more information, please contact:

Shawn McIntyre

shawn@gaiia.com

