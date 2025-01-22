NTHU Develops Cellular Transport "Freeze" Technique Capable of Blocking Virus Invasion

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The functioning of human cells resembles the way a city relies on a precise transport system to deliver various things and materials to their correct locations. However, the high speed of this transport system in the human body has created significant challenges for the scientists studying it. A research team led by Dr. Frank Lin, Distinguished Professor of the Institute of Molecular Medicine at National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) in Taiwan, has recently developed a "rivet system" (RIVET) that acts like a cellular transport freeze technique. By simply illuminating cells with light, it can halt the movement of specific transport vesicles inside cells within seconds, as if they were "immobilized."

The research team has further validated this technology in animal experiments. Under the microscope, it was observed that, after being illuminated by specific wavelengths of blue light, the originally squirming nematodes became completely motionless, as if a freezing spell from the movie "Harry Potter" had been cast upon them. This was due to the pausing of the synaptic vesicles responsible for transmitting neural signals in their cells. Once the light source was turned off, the nematodes recovered their movement as if the spell was lifted, demonstrating that this technique can precisely and reversibly control the functioning of the nervous system.

Lin pointed out that this breakthrough not only has the potential to help scientists better understand the operating mechanisms of life, but it can also be used to control insulin secretion, nutrient absorption, nerve conduction, and even virus invasion, bringing new hope for the treatment of various diseases. The research has been published in the top journal Advanced Science.

The functioning of life necessarily relies on cells to transport various substances, with thousands of different transport vesicles running on different tracks like provincial and national highways, similar to a complex and precise logistics system. But how are these substances correctly delivered to their destinations? Lin explained that cells package the nutrients, hormones, and other substances to be transported in vesicles like small bubbles, and then motor proteins carry these vesicles along cellular "microtubules," a natural highway, and deliver them to their correct destinations.

"The speed of intracellular transport is astonishing!" said Lin. If the transport vesicles were enlarged to the size of a car, their speed could reach 700 kilometers per hour, faster than a bullet train. The rivet system developed by Lin is like an emergency braking system for vehicles, capable of completely stopping the transport vesicles within 15 seconds.

Lin stated that in the past, to pause the intracellular transport system for study required isolating or inhibiting the relevant molecules in the transport vesicles, which took 3 days and was very inefficient. However, the rivet system developed by the research team solves this problem. It uses genetic modification to produce different "biological glues" for particular transport vesicles and microtubules. Under the illumination of specific wavelengths of blue light, the vesicles and tracks stick together like AB glue, pausing their movement.

Lin explained that in addition to light, chemical reagents can also be used to control the cellular transport system, but it is difficult to remove these reagents, which makes it impossible to start and stop the process at will. In comparison, the light illumination method is more ideal. "Whichever vesicle is illuminated stops, and it starts moving again when the blue light is turned off. It is just like having an on and off switch."

The discovery of this technique actually came about by accident. When Lin was guiding the research of Shiau-Chi Chen, a master's student at the Institute of Molecular Medicine, they together discovered that the originally designed control group exhibited unexpected phenomena. This prompted a shift in their thinking, which enabled the research team to turn the accident into a major discovery.

"If we attain the ability to control cells at will, there will be no more diseases and no need to take medicine." This is Lin's great aspiration as a biomedical scientist. In fact, after developing the rivet system, the team he leads has applied it to many areas of research. For example, the COVID-19 virus relies on ACE2 vesicles to enter the human body. Lin's research team has successfully utilized the rivet system to shut down the transport of ACE2 vesicles and block the virus’ invasion.

In addition to controlling cellular transport in nematodes, the rivet system can also be used to control it in experimental animals such as fruit flies and mice. More importantly, Lin's team found that aging is also closely related to intracellular transport functions. If cellular transport can be controlled, it will lead to new research avenues for the treatment of age-related and neurological diseases as well as viral infections.

Lin (center) of NTHU's Institute of Molecular Medicine led a research team consisting of research assistant Shiau-Chi Chen (right) and master's student Neng-Jie Zeng (left) to develop the "rivet system" cellular transport freeze technique. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ec0e1d8-4d1d-4e96-8dac-acd49b32435f

