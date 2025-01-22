Boster Biological Technology Revolutionizes Biotechnology Research with Advanced Multiplex ELISA Service

Pleasanton, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pleasanton, California -

Boster Biological Technology advances biotechnology research with its cutting-edge multiplex ELISA service, delivering precision solutions in cytokine assays, custom monoclonal antibodies, and antibody development for global researchers.

A leading innovator of biotechnology solutions, Boster Biological Technology, is redefining research possibilities through its advanced multiplex ELISA service, setting new standards for accuracy and efficiency in the scientific community. Based in Pleasanton, California, the company specializes in a comprehensive range of solutions, including multiplex assay services, cytokine assay services, and custom monoclonal antibody production services, catering to diverse research and clinical needs.

Boster Bio's multiplex assay services are designed to streamline complex research workflows, allowing for the simultaneous detection of multiple analytes in a single sample. This capability significantly reduces processing time while enhancing data accuracy. Researchers and scientists benefit from robust and reproducible results, making these services indispensable for high-throughput projects in immunology, oncology, and other fields.

Cytokine assay services represent another hallmark of Boster Bio's offerings. These assays provide detailed insights into cytokine profiles, enabling researchers to form a better understanding of immune responses and disease mechanisms. With a focus on precision and reliability, the company's cytokine assays support advancements in therapeutic development and biomarker discovery.

Boster Bio is also a trusted provider of custom monoclonal antibodies, offering tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of researchers. Custom antibody development requires cutting-edge technology and expertise to produce high-affinity, high-specificity monoclonal antibodies. This capability supports various applications, including diagnostic development, therapeutic research, and basic science studies.

The company's monoclonal antibody production service emphasizes scalability and efficiency, delivering consistent and reproducible antibodies for research and commercial use. From initial antigen design to large-scale production, every stage is meticulously managed to ensure superior quality and performance.

"With over 30 years of experience, Boster Bio has supported researchers by providing the highest quality antibodies, ELISA kits, and services including custom polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies, recombinant protein expression, assay services, and more. We have over 60,000 publications, developed over 20,000 antibodies, and have brought to market more than 2,000 ELISA kits," said Boster Bio founder CJ Xia.

Boster Bio's monoclonal antibody service leverages decades of experience to deliver antibodies that meet the most demanding research requirements. With its emphasis on customization and precision, Boster has become a preferred partner for academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories worldwide.

The company's unwavering commitment to innovation and quality indicates the rigorous quality control measures each service undergoes, backed by state-of-the-art laboratory facilities. Its dedication to advancing science is evident in its investment in new technologies and methodologies that improve research outcomes.

The company's strategic location in Pleasanton is at the heart of a vibrant biotech hub, fostering collaborations with leading research institutions and industry pioneers. This synergy ensures that the company remains at the forefront of scientific innovation, delivering solutions that address the evolving challenges of the biotech landscape.

Boster Biological Technology's impact extends far beyond its headquarters. The company serves a global clientele, providing cutting-edge solutions to researchers in North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond. Its ability to deliver high-quality results consistently has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner in the scientific community.

Founded to accelerate scientific discovery, Boster Biological Technology has grown into a global leader in biotechnology solutions. The company's extensive portfolio includes multiplex ELISA services, multiplex assay services, cytokine assay services, custom monoclonal antibodies, and monoclonal antibody services. By combining innovation, expertise, and customer focus, Boster continues to drive advancements in research and development.

Founded in 1993, Boster Biological Technology is a leading provider of high-quality custom antibody production and recombinant protein expression services. Known for its expertise in ELISA, the company delivers precision-driven solutions for molecular biology, immunology, and drug discovery. Boster offers tailored services, including protein purification, custom monoclonal and polyclonal antibody development, and ELISA kits, ensuring researchers achieve reliable and reproducible results. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer success, Boster serves global clients, partnering with academic, pharmaceutical, and biotech sectors to advance scientific discovery and development.

