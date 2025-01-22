Multigenerational Farm Transition Retreats Available for Farmers

Multigenerational Farm Transition Retreats are available for Minnesota farmers considering farm transition or succession plans. These retreats are offered by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) in partnership with the University of Minnesota (UMN) Extension, and the Southern Agricultural Center for Excellence.

Attendees will be guided through hands-on planning and discussion on farm transition for the whole farm family; all generations actively involved in the farm are encouraged to attend. Topics covered in detail will include family and business goals, job responsibilities, financial needs of farm and families, inheritance considerations, and mechanisms of transfer.

These events are free of charge and are being held in three different locations; farmers can choose the one most convenient for them. Attendees should plan on attending both days.

City Dates and times Mankato Friday, February 21, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 22, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. St. Cloud Friday, March 7, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Rochester Friday, March 21, 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 22, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Registration is available online; event address and further meeting details will be provided in the registration confirmation.

Educational resources on farm transition and estate planning are available on the UMN Extension website. For questions or comments contact Nathan Hulinsky at huli0013@umn.edu or 218-828-2680.

Media Contact

Brittany Raveill

MDA Communications

Brittany.Raveill@state.mn.us

651-201-6131