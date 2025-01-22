Multigenerational Farm Transition Retreats Available for Farmers
Multigenerational Farm Transition Retreats are available for Minnesota farmers considering farm transition or succession plans. These retreats are offered by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) in partnership with the University of Minnesota (UMN) Extension, and the Southern Agricultural Center for Excellence.
Attendees will be guided through hands-on planning and discussion on farm transition for the whole farm family; all generations actively involved in the farm are encouraged to attend. Topics covered in detail will include family and business goals, job responsibilities, financial needs of farm and families, inheritance considerations, and mechanisms of transfer.
These events are free of charge and are being held in three different locations; farmers can choose the one most convenient for them. Attendees should plan on attending both days.
|City
|Dates and times
|Mankato
|Friday, February 21, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 22, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|St. Cloud
|Friday, March 7, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 8, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|Rochester
|Friday, March 21, 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 22, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Registration is available online; event address and further meeting details will be provided in the registration confirmation.
Educational resources on farm transition and estate planning are available on the UMN Extension website. For questions or comments contact Nathan Hulinsky at huli0013@umn.edu or 218-828-2680.
###
Media Contact
Brittany Raveill
MDA Communications
Brittany.Raveill@state.mn.us
651-201-6131
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.