Mobile Beacon Launches Wildfire Disaster Recovery Program to Support Los Angeles Communities

Johnston, RI, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon, a leading provider of affordable, high-speed wireless internet access for nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations, is proud to announce the launch of its 2025 Wildfires Disaster Recovery Program. This initiative is designed to aid community anchor institutions impacted by the devastating January 2025 wildfires in Los Angeles, California, by providing essential connectivity to support recovery efforts.

Through the Disaster Recovery Program, eligible organizations can receive up to 25 free 4G LTE hotspot devices. These devices are coupled with Mobile Beacon’s reliable, unlimited wireless internet service. Organizations are responsible for purchasing Mobile Beacon’s service at $10/month. By ensuring access to critical online resources, this program helps organizations restore operations, support displaced individuals, and provide vital services to affected communities.

“Connectivity is essential during times of crisis,” said Joseph Gleason, Director of Programs and Strategic Partnerships. “This program reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering digital inclusion and helping communities rebuild by providing the tools they need to stay connected and thrive.”

This initiative builds on Mobile Beacon’s mission to create a digitally inclusive world where everyone has access to the transformative power of the Internet. By restoring connectivity to organizations on the front lines of disaster recovery, communities can rebuild stronger than before.

The program is available from January 21 to April 20, 2025, or until supplies are exhausted. Interested organizations can verify their eligibility and learn more about the program by visiting https://www.mobilebeacon.org/disaster-recovery-technology-kit-wildfire/.







About Mobile Beacon: Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: the nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations that provide vital services to millions of Americans every day. Through this broadband service, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at www.mobilebeacon.org.

Lauren Yergeau Mobile Beacon 401-934-0500 lyergeau@mobilebeacon.org

