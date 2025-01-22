ACWA Statement on Southern California Wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) is working to support our member agencies impacted by catastrophic wildfires. ACWA President Cathy Green issued the following statement regarding the fires:

“ACWA recognizes the immense challenges water agencies face in Southern California as they work tirelessly to provide assistance, manage resources, and help the firefighting efforts. The dedication and resilience displayed by those agencies and their employees in such extreme circumstances is truly admirable.

“Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of climate-driven disasters, including storms, floods, droughts, and catastrophic wildfires. This is why ACWA and its member agencies have advocated during the past two decades for further state and federal investment into advancing forest and headwaters health.”

The following information outlines key points around water agency involvement, along with ACWA’s previous and ongoing work connected to forest health and wildfire mitigation.

Water agencies are responsible for providing critical retail water service to properties across the state, including water to aid fire suppression. These water systems, especially ones serving densely populated urban areas such as Los Angeles, were not designed to meet the significant demand from wildfires, especially the climate-driven fires that California experiences today.



ACWA members have prepared, and continue to prepare, for catastrophic wildfires through a multi-pronged approach, including headwaters and vegetation management, infrastructure investments, emergency preparedness, mutual assistance, staff training, and community coordination to build resilient water and wastewater systems capable of withstanding fire threats and safeguarding public safety.



In a structural fire, there might be three to five fire engines responding to the fire. For a wildfire, there can be hundreds of fire engines hooked up to the same system. The significant drawdown on the system during a wildfire can drop the water pressure and flow, which can affect fire hydrants, particularly those at higher elevations.



Water agencies are coordinating with firefighters to support firefighting efforts. This includes providing water sources for firefighting helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. In some areas, pre-existing partnerships have resulted in the strategic placement of water tanks specifically designed to enhance the capability of firefighting helicopters to quickly refill.



Water supply has not hindered firefighting efforts. Reservoirs in California are at or above average storage levels for this time of year, thanks in part to years of proactive water management.



California communities are not alone in facing significant threat due to wildfire. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported last year that more than one-third of the U.S. population, roughly 115 million, are in high wildfire risk counties.



ACWA includes headwaters health among its priority issues and in 2023 adopted several state and federal policy recommendations.



ACWA thanks the firefighters and other first responders working to ensure the safety of communities in California.



For questions or assistance in arranging interviews with ACWA, or ACWA member agencies, contact Heather Engel at (916) 669-2387 or heathere@acwa.com.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 669-2387

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.