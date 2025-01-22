tatadex Launches Easy Mode for One-Click Onchain Futures Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tatadex, an intuitive onchain futures trading platform designed for beginners, has officially launched Easy Mode, a simplified feature tailored to help newcomers navigate the world of onchain futures trading. To mark the launch, tatadex is hosting an Early Access Campaign, offering prizes to reward early participants.

Onchain futures trading often poses challenges for beginners, with steep learning curves and complex interfaces leaving many users discouraged. To address these pain points, Tatadex introduced Easy Mode, a feature specifically designed to make trading more approachable and efficient for first-time users. With a clean and intuitive interface that removes jargon and excessive data, Easy Mode enables users to open positions in just two steps. It also includes Smart Deposit, which automatically selects the optimal chain and asset for deposits, eliminating manual complexities, and preset take-profit and stop-loss options, allowing users to manage risk effortlessly and trade with confidence.

In addition to its user-friendly features, Easy Mode enhances engagement with real-time updates, showcasing other users' profit information and changes in long/short ratios to foster an interactive and immersive trading environment. Powered by StarkWare technology, tatadex ensures scalable self-custodial trading, while its seamless integration with Bitget Wallet delivers a seamless and efficient trading experience. Easy Mode combines robust functionality with simplicity, empowering users to explore futures trading confidently and effortlessly.

The tatadex Early Access Campaign will run from January 22nd, 12:00 PM to February 5th, 12:00 PM (UTC). Eligible participants who trade at least $10 using Easy Mode during the campaign will have the opportunity to win from a pool of $2,500 and 100 OG Badges. Additionally, users can benefit from zero withdrawal fees during the campaign using Morph Chain. Participants can also compete for extra bonus rewards by sharing photos of their tatadex Easy Mode experience on social media, tagging @tatadexHQ, and providing feedback.

tatadex's mission is to make onchain trading accessible to everyone by breaking down barriers and fostering global adoption. Easy Mode marks the first milestone in this journey, with plans to deliver further innovations that prioritize user-centric design and seamless blockchain experiences.

About tatadex

tatadex is an intuitive onchain futures trading platform that simplifies decentralized finance for beginners. With features like mobile trading, up to 50x leverage, and gamified rewards, tatadex makes it simple for users to get started with onchain trading while having fun and earning rewards. tatadex is powered by StarkWare and Bitget Wallet, designed to give users full control over their trades in a seamless and secure environment.

