Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Senators withdrawing signatures on SB 1979

PHILIPPINES, January 22 - Press Release
January 22, 2025

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON SENATORS WITHDRAWING SIGNATURES ON SB 1979

Nirerespeto ko ang kanilang desisyon. Naiintindihan ko ang kanilang mga konsiderasyon sa pagbawi ng suporta sa panukalang tutugon sa pagtaas ng teenage pregnancy sa bansa.

May ihahain akong substitute bill bilang tugon sa tunay at sinserong concerns ng iba't ibang sektor at grupo. Umaasa ako na pag-aaralan nila.

******

Please see attached copy of amended by substitution bill

