DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Sun Communities

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sun Communities, Inc. (“Sun Communities” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUI) and reminds investors of the February 10, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material adverse facts concerning where money was coming from, namely, undisclosed loans and a $4 million mortgage. Importantly, Defendants concealed key information regarding Board members’ insider trading, loans taken on behalf of SUI by CEO Shiffman, and the mortgage signed by CEO Shiffman on behalf of an entity called DH Bingham Farms LLC. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase SUI’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

On September 25, 2024, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging, among other things, that Sun Communities’ CEO “received an undisclosed $4 million loan from the family of a purportedly independent Director who has sat on the Audit Committee and chaired the Compensation Committee for close to a decade.”

On this news, Sun Communities’ stock price fell $1.62, or 1.2%, to close at $137.48 per share on September 25, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Sun Communities’ conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

