DigiCert Publishes PQC For Dummies, DigiCert Special Edition

Lehi, Utah, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced the release of PQC for Dummies, DigiCert Special Edition, published by Wiley. This book serves as a primer on the imminent challenges posed by quantum computing and equips organizations with the knowledge and strategies needed to adopt post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to secure their digital infrastructure.

PQC for Dummies, DigiCert Special Edition dives into the critical need to prepare for a post-quantum world, where quantum computing could render current cryptographic algorithms obsolete. Readers will learn about the importance of layering quantum-safe encryption alongside existing security controls, adopting contingency plans, and building organizational adaptability. Real-world insights provide practical steps for organizations to stay ahead of quantum threats and ensure resilience in their security posture.

“Quantum computing is no longer a distant possibility; it’s a rapidly approaching reality,” said Amit Sinha, CEO of DigiCert. “Organizations must start preparing today by adopting post-quantum cryptographic solutions to protect their sensitive data and digital ecosystems. PQC for Dummies, DigiCert Special Edition provides an accessible and actionable guide for this critical journey.”

The increasing pace of quantum computing innovation has made the transition to quantum-safe cryptographic methods a pressing priority. DigiCert is a leader in the advancement of PKI standards in CAB Forum, IETF, ETSI, and elsewhere, uniquely positioning it to provide expert guidance to organizations about quantum-related challenges ahead.

PQC for Dummies, DigiCert Special Edition explores:

The impending risks posed by quantum computing to current cryptographic systems.



The steps to begin layering quantum-safe encryption alongside existing security measures.



Strategies for contingency planning and building adaptability within an organization.



The importance of prioritizing PQC as part of a forward-looking cybersecurity strategy.



Real-world examples illustrating how organizations are preparing for quantum computing.



Post-quantum cryptography is designed to withstand the computational power of quantum computers, which can break many of today’s encryption standards. DigiCert is at the forefront of helping organizations adopt PQC by providing tools for certificate discovery, management, and automation to ease the transition to quantum-resistant algorithms.

“By preparing now, organizations can ensure a smooth and effective transition to quantum-safe systems, safeguarding their digital assets against future threats,” added Sinha. “This book serves as an essential resource for understanding and implementing PQC strategies that can protect data well into the future.”

