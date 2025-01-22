LPL Financial Welcomes Johns Creek Financial

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Brian J. McGill, II, CFP®, and Michael R. Hyser, CFP®, have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported serving approximately $385 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Kestra.

Based in Alpharetta, Ga., Johns Creek Financial was initially founded in 2002, with Hyser and McGill later merging their practices in 2019. Both advisors have extensive experience in investment services, tax strategies, retirement and estate planning for high-net-worth families, corporate executives and business owners. They are supported by wealth management assistants Stacie Alexander and Alexis Griffin.

“We offer holistic planning and customized portfolios that address each client’s needs, risk tolerance and timelines,” Hyser said. “I truly believe that if you have worked very hard to achieve monetary success, your financial plan should guide you on how to best enjoy that success now and ensure it will last a lifetime.”

The advisors turned to LPL to elevate their business and enhance experiences for their team and clients.

“We chose to join LPL Financial because of its breadth of services and support, along with its advanced technology solutions that will help with the ease of doing business,” McGill said. “We appreciate LPL’s investment management platform, which gives us access to all the top managers, and we look forward to being able to use the firm’s robust resource capabilities and high-net-worth services to address more complex matters. We believe that LPL is the right partner to help us with our growth objectives, and we look forward to providing clients with the highest level of service.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Brian and Michael and wish them success with this next chapter of their business. At LPL, we will continue to invest in industry-leading capabilities and solutions designed to help advisors differentiate their businesses, bring added value to their clients and win in their markets. We look forward to supporting the entire team at Johns Creek Financial for years to come.”

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Johns Creek Financial and LPL are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.

