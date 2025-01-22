ODW Logistics Launches International Shipping Solution Through Partnership with Passport

New international capabilities help e-commerce brands expand globally with ease, transparency, and efficiency

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics (ODW), a national third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in integrated solutions, has partnered with Passport , a global e-commerce solutions provider, to expand international parcel fulfillment capabilities for e-commerce brands. This collaboration allows ODW to streamline global shipping processes and provide seamless, end-to-end support for companies entering or growing in international markets.

Navigating the complexities of international shipping–including customs, duties, and tracking–can be a significant barrier to growth for many e-commerce businesses. By integrating Passport’s expertise in cross-border logistics, in-country enablement, tax & product compliance, and tracking technology, ODW addresses these challenges head-on and equips brands with the tools they need to thrive in the global marketplace.

“At ODW Logistics, we are always looking for ways to add value to our clients and support their growth,” said Jeff Clark, Executive Vice President, ODW Logistics.

"Our collaboration with Passport demonstrates our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that simplify processes like international parcel shipping. This enhanced service empowers our clients to confidently expand their operations and meet the increasing demands of global e-commerce and cross-border parcel shipping."

For Passport, the partnership underscores its mission to empower 3PL providers like ODW. “Our goal is to remove barriers and complexities in international commerce,” said Tom Griffin, President of Passport. “By improving reliable shipping, visibility, enabling faster customer clearance, and enhancing the end-user experience, we’re helping ODW and their customers unlock untapped potential.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Streamlines customs clearance, payments, and tax compliance tailored for over 180 countries. Enhanced DDP (Delivery Duty Paid) Shipping: Offers faster, hassle-free deliveries with transparent pricing, eliminating unexpected customer fees.

Offers faster, hassle-free deliveries with transparent pricing, eliminating unexpected customer fees. Advanced Tracking: Industry-leading visibility tools to improve customer satisfaction and reduce support costs.

Industry-leading visibility tools to improve customer satisfaction and reduce support costs. Subscription & Returns Management: Tools to simplify ongoing customer interactions and loyalty-building processes.

Tools to simplify ongoing customer interactions and loyalty-building processes. Expert Insights: Dedicated hands-on customer service to support brands at every step of their global expansion journey.



This partnership reflects ODW Logistics’ ongoing mission to deliver tailored, scalable solutions that meet its customers' evolving needs. With this enhanced international shipping capability, ODW continues to set the standard in logistics and supply chain innovation.

About ODW Logistics

ODW Logistics is a 3PL provider specializing in integrated logistics solutions. We help companies make smarter choices about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation decisions so they can streamline costs and operate more efficiently. We take a strategic approach to logistics planning and find solutions to control costs and get your product to your customers as efficiently as possible. Our commitment to partnership and combination of technology, team, and process allows us to deliver on our promises. Gain visibility into your supply chain and realize the operational efficiencies that will help your company grow. See how we Deliver the Difference and help you reimagine your supply chain. www.odwlogistics.com

About Passport

Founded in 2017, Passport is a global ecommerce solutions provider that empowers merchants—like Dolls Kill, Goli Nutrition, Ogee, OneSkin, and Wildflower Cases—to grow profitably and confidently in over 180 countries. Combining innovative technology, global logistics, and expert compliance and growth support, Passport delivers the right solutions for the right markets at every stage of global growth. From cross-border logistics to in-country enablement services, Passport offers a seamless, flexible experience to help D2C brands unlock their full global potential. To learn more about the company, offerings, and careers, visit passportglobal.com.

