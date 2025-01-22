EagleView Launches New Property Data Ecosystem

Now customers across property finance, real estate, insurance, roofing, solar, infrastructure management and more can access an unrivaled offering of property asset intelligence to make better business decisions.

Rochester, NY, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView, a leading provider of aerial imagery, announces the launch of its new property data ecosystem. The ecosystem has over 60 petabytes of asset data derived from high-definition aerial imagery. EagleView’s property data ecosystem includes roof measurements and attributes like property and roof condition, structure identification, and solar suitability information at a parcel level. The data is extracted using artificial intelligence.



The property data ecosystem is further augmented by critical alliances with strategic analytical providers who broaden the depth, scope, and utility of the data extracted from EagleView’s high-resolution imagery. This superior asset intelligence can then be accessed by customers directly via the provider's API integration into their proprietary systems, workflows, and decisioning models. EagleView property data can be tailored to best suit customers’ specific use cases.



“We have a significant data warehouse of accurate asset intelligence with data derived from 25 years of proprietary aerial image capture. In addition to leveraging our 3 billion images that cover more than 94% of the US population, we’ve formed best-in-class property data alliances to supplement and enhance our offering,” said EagleView's CEO Piers Dormeyer. “Now is the right time to make this unrivaled property intelligence resource available to the market and let innovators scale the possibilities.”



This property data resource harnesses artificial intelligence to complement EagleView’s decades of human expertise and multi-industry know-how. The result is this new ecosystem has been designed to power critical business decisions in real time and at scale which can now be leveraged by a host of industries and applications including:

Property Valuations and Appraisals : Mortgage lenders, property appraisers, and REIT managers can leverage data on property dimensions, roof age, roof material and conditions, and property conditions to enhance the accuracy of property valuations, enabling better risk assessment for loans or investments.

: Mortgage lenders, property appraisers, and REIT managers can leverage data on property dimensions, roof age, roof material and conditions, and property conditions to enhance the accuracy of property valuations, enabling better risk assessment for loans or investments. Real Estate Portfolio Management : Property managers, real estate brokers, portfolio managers, and private equity firms can use EagleView’s data to analyze trends across properties to assess risks, optimize performance, or identify emerging opportunities.

: Property managers, real estate brokers, portfolio managers, and private equity firms can use EagleView’s data to analyze trends across properties to assess risks, optimize performance, or identify emerging opportunities. Loan Underwriting and Servicing : Mortgage lenders and home equity lenders can help automate and streamline underwriting processes with precise property data including roof age, roof condition and property condition insights to inform decisions.

: Mortgage lenders and home equity lenders can help automate and streamline underwriting processes with precise property data including roof age, roof condition and property condition insights to inform decisions. Insurance and Claims : Property and casualty insurers can access detailed roof age, property condition, roof pitch and heights, and structure identification data to process claims more accurately.

: Property and casualty insurers can access detailed roof age, property condition, roof pitch and heights, and structure identification data to process claims more accurately. Roofing and Solar Installations : Solar installers and roofing contractors can assess solar suitability across a range of properties as well as the roof age and roof condition of individual properties to better identify roofing prospects, solar host prospects, design optimized PV systems, calculate installation costs, and generate accurate solar project proposals.

: Solar installers and roofing contractors can assess solar suitability across a range of properties as well as the roof age and roof condition of individual properties to better identify roofing prospects, solar host prospects, design optimized PV systems, calculate installation costs, and generate accurate solar project proposals. Civil Engineering : Civil engineers can leverage asset intelligence such as dimensions, roof age, roof material and conditions, and property conditions to effectively analyze current conditions for project planning and ongoing management.

The data helps decision makers make critical choices, conduct in-depth analysis, automate processes and workflows, analyze business risks, enhance business applications, and identify objects. Furthermore, it helps users to make more informed business decisions more efficiently, more effectively, and at the speed of business. Some recent case studies include:

A state energy trust who uses EagleView’s asset intelligence to help residential and commercial businesses save on energy costs and identifies ideal candidates to move to renewable resources.

A contractor CRM which uses EagleView’s property data to provide accurate, instant quoting tools to their customers for high-conversion lead capture applications.

EagleView is interested in exploring potential integrations across all industry verticals which may have a use case for the data. Potential industries could include home equity lenders, REITs, property managers, home inspectors, commercial and residential real estate brokers, mortgage-issuing banks and FIs, asset management companies, property appraisers, and more. For more information, please visit: https://www.eagleview.com/product/eagleview-data/property/.



About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology providing solutions that revolutionize how its customers work. Known for its expansive 3 billion+ imagery library, EagleView property intelligence covers 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView holds more than 300 patents and leverages this technology portfolio to offer cutting-edge software, imagery, and analytics across various industries, driving faster and smarter decisions.

Attachment

Kristina Libby EagleView Technologies mediarelations@eagleview.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.