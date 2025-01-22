Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,694 in the last 365 days.

White River Bancshares Co. Earns a $1.83 million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Share, in 4Q24 and $6.93 Million, or $3.03 Per Diluted Share for the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased to $1.83 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $788,000, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the preceding quarter, the Company earned $2.74 million, or $1.12 per diluted share. For the full year of 2024, net income increased to $6.93 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, compared to $2.55 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the year 2023. All financial results are unaudited and all per share data has been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split issued September 4, 2024.

Results for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $550,000 provision for credit losses. This compared to a $250,000 release from the allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024. Excluding taxes and credit loss provisions, the Company’s pretax, pre-provision net income was $3.22 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $3.15 million in the third quarter of 2024.

“We had a great year in 2024, driven by the hard work of our team and the trust our customers place in us,” said Gary Head, Chairman and CEO. “Growth in our loan portfolio and a high interest rate environment played a big role, significantly contributing to increased net interest income and profitability relative to the prior year. Fourth quarter results were especially solid, with net income more than doubling compared to the same quarter last year. These strong results were achieved through robust revenue generation, net interest margin expansion, and the $12.46 million private placement of common shares completed earlier in the year. This additional capital has allowed us to fund new loan growth and support our strategic plans. While achieving the second-best year of earnings in our Company’s history is exciting, what matters most is how we’re helping our customers reach their goals and supporting our incredible team. We’re committed to building on this momentum and driving even greater success in 2025.”

“We’ve continued to focus on growing our deposit balances over the last several years, which has allowed us to use these deposits as our primary source of funding new loan growth,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “Total deposits increased 5.5% during the quarter and 14.0% year-over-year. While the deposit mix has changed over the past year as customers pursued higher yielding accounts, we anticipate the mix will start to stabilize with the recent interest rate reductions. At year end, demand and non-interest bearing accounts represented 19.7% of total deposits, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 39.3% of total deposits. We see additional opportunities for growing deposits in 2025 as we continue to attract new customers to the Bank.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $1.83 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $788,000, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest income increased 28.4% to $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 39 basis points to 3.35% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.96% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • The Company recorded a $550,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a $250,000 release from the allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024, and a $575,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Net loans increased 13.0% to $1.064 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $941.2 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Nonperforming loans totaled $55,000, or 0.01% of total loans at December 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits increased $133.8 million, or 14.0%, during the year to $1.093 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $959.2 million a year ago.
  • Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, and CDs under $250,000) represent 73.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio estimates of 12.75%, Tier 1 ratio of 11.50%, and Leverage ratio of 9.74% for the Bank on December 31, 2024.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $38.74 at December 31, 2024, compared to $39.09 a year ago.

Income Statement

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company generated a ROAA of 0.58% and a ROAE of 7.34%, compared to 0.91% and 11.33%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024 and 0.28% and 4.03%, respectively, in the fourth quarter a year ago.

“Our NIM expanded three basis points during the fourth quarter, compared to the prior quarter, and increased 39 basis points compared to the year ago quarter, as the contributions from robust loan growth and higher asset yields more than offset the modest increase in funding costs,” said Brant Ward, President. “We anticipate funding costs should start to stabilize or decrease in future quarters due to the recent interest rate declines.” The Company’s NIM was 3.35% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.32% in the third quarter of 2024, and expanded 39 basis points compared to 2.96% in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year, the NIM expanded 24 basis points to 3.23%, compared to 2.99% for 2023.

Net interest income increased 28.4% to $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total interest income increased 27.0% to $18.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, led by the increase in loans. Largely due to the increase in deposit costs, total interest expense increased to $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, from $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year, net interest income increased 22.0% to $36.5 million, compared to $29.9 million in 2023.

Noninterest income increased 13.2% to $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Wealth management fee income, the largest component of noninterest income, increased 3.7% to $1.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $998,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company acquired a wealth management division in July 2023, which continues to generate noninterest income and fuel operating results. Secondary market fee income increased to $196,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $115,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, noninterest income increased 23.7% to $7.6 million, compared to $6.1 million in 2023.

Noninterest expense was $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, as expenses are starting to normalize following the market expansion over the past few years. The Company anticipates further expense stabilization over the next several quarters. For the year, noninterest expense increased 5.9% to $33.5 million, compared to $31.6 million in 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 13.8% to $1.290 billion at December 31, 2024, from $1.133 billion at December 31, 2023, and increased 6.1% compared to $1.216 billion at September 30, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.1 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $17.6 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $133.2 million at December 31, 2024, from $114.6 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 13.0% to $1.064 billion on December 31, 2024, compared to $941.2 million a year ago, and increased 8.9% compared to $977.0 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 14.0% to $1.093 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $959.2 million a year ago and increased 5.5% compared to $1.036 billion at September 30, 2024. Demand and non-interest-bearing deposits decreased 3.5% compared to a year ago while savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased 25.2% compared to a year ago.

FHLB advances were $43.7 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $45.0 million at December 31, 2023, and $26.7 million at September 30, 2024. Total stockholders’ equity was $96.6 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $79.5 million at December 31, 2023, and $97.2 million at September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share was $38.74 at December 31, 2024, compared to $39.09 at December 31, 2023, and $39.15 at September 30, 2024.

On August 30, 2024, the Company paid an annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share to shareholders of record on July 31, 2024. The annual dividend was adjusted from $1.00 per share to $0.50 cents per share to reflect the two-for-one stock split issued September 4, 2024.

Credit Quality

Due to substantial quarterly loan growth, the Company recorded a $550,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024. This compared to a $250,000 release from the allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024, and a $575,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023.

There were $55,000 in nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024. This compared to no nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024, and $1.2 million in nonperforming loans at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming loans represented 0.01% of total loans on December 31, 2024, 0.00% of total loans on September 30, 2024, and 0.10% of total loans a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses was $12.8 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at December 31, 2024, compared to $12.2 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, and $11.4 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. “We take a conservative approach to building our allowance for credit losses,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. “We closely monitor our portfolio mix, loan growth, and local and national conditions to maintain the appropriate allowance.”

Net loan recoveries were $106,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net loan recoveries of $19,000 in the third quarter of 2024, and net loan charge-offs of $185,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 12.75%, a Tier 1 ratio of 11.50%, and a Leverage ratio of 9.84% for the Bank at December 31, 2024.

Recent Developments

In November 2024, James Baird was promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Baird joined the Company in 2021 as Senior Vice President & Controller.

During the third quarter of 2024 the Company relocated the Jonesboro location to its permanent location in downtown Jonesboro and during the second quarter the Company opened its second Banco Sí, location in downtown Springdale.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions. In May 2024, Walmart issued a relocation mandate requiring most of its remote employees, as well as most of its office workers in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto to move to, in most cases, Bentonville by November 1, 2024. While the company did not disclose a number, Bloomberg reported that the number of Walmart employees who would be moving to Bentonville would be in the thousands. Walmart is making a major investment in its hometown facilities, building a new, 350-acre headquarters campus, including walking and biking trails, a hotel, fitness facilities and a large childcare center.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $389,000 in December 2024, with an average of 87 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $443,000, with an average of 97 days on the market.

Source:
http://www.nwarealtors.org/market-statistics/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
             
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
             
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 22,149,012     $ 41,716,400     $ 17,624,468  
Investment securities     133,228,210       127,611,833       114,550,592  
Loans held for sale     1,117,750       1,840,634       274,608  
Loans     1,076,674,377       989,199,456       952,668,035  
Allowance for credit losses     (12,814,824 )     (12,203,483 )     (11,443,904 )
Net loans     1,063,859,553       976,995,973       941,224,131  
Premises and equipment, net     36,335,828       35,808,779       29,347,939  
Foreclosed assets held for sale     310,406       807,497       201,850  
Accrued interest receivable     6,035,084       5,273,311       4,682,162  
Bank owned life insurance     9,779,307       9,697,136       9,454,492  
Deferred income taxes     4,390,227       3,678,102       4,388,415  
Other investments     8,421,651       8,442,859       7,417,533  
Intangible assets, net     1,803,240       1,856,277       2,015,386  
Other assets     2,080,346       2,025,863       1,874,165  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,289,510,614     $ 1,215,754,664     $ 1,133,055,741  
             
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Deposits:            
Demand and non-interest-bearing   $ 214,838,920     $ 219,590,080     $ 222,534,839  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     429,293,348       389,760,755       342,953,012  
Time deposits     448,909,115       426,391,052       393,705,434  
Total deposits     1,093,041,383       1,035,741,887       959,193,285  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     43,667,559       26,741,342       44,958,945  
Notes payable     26,124,556       26,107,279       26,320,631  
Operating lease liability     20,851,721       20,980,470       16,319,937  
Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments     1,478,000       1,433,000       1,433,000  
Accrued interest payable     2,838,298       2,676,428       2,444,462  
Other liabilities     4,919,715       4,855,916       2,836,658  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,192,921,232       1,118,536,322       1,053,506,918  
             
Stockholders' equity:            
Common stock (1)     24,854       24,698       20,172  
Surplus (1)     102,679,096       102,557,371       90,450,687  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     2,084,568       255,449       (3,624,915 )
Treasury stock, at cost     (1,265,715 )     (1,138,736 )     (1,119,100 )
Income before income taxes     (6,933,421 )     (4,480,440 )     (6,178,021 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     96,589,382       97,218,342       79,548,823  
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,289,510,614     $ 1,215,754,664     $ 1,133,055,741  
             
  (1)
   Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected
    in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
               
    For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,  
      2024       2024       2023  
               
INTEREST INCOME              
Loans, including fees   $ 17,118,955     $ 16,329,569     $ 13,656,322  
Investment securities     1,300,977       1,079,376       930,823  
Federal funds sold and other     262,856       365,012       119,794  
Total interest income     18,682,788       17,773,957       14,706,939  
               
INTEREST EXPENSE              
Deposits     7,963,925       7,580,319       6,025,195  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     300,137       354,480       413,864  
Notes payable     396,899       396,900       398,017  
Federal funds purchased and other     4,101       12,152       68,756  
Total interest expense     8,665,062       8,343,851       6,905,832  
NET INTEREST INCOME     10,017,726       9,430,106       7,801,107  
Provision for credit losses     550,000       (250,000 )     575,000  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   9,467,726       9,680,106       7,226,107  
               
NON-INTEREST INCOME              
Service charges and fees on deposits     182,870       164,982       161,910  
Wealth management fee income     1,035,160       995,784       997,887  
Secondary market fee income     196,277       244,063       114,581  
Bank owned-life insurance income     82,171       82,285       80,156  
Gain (loss) on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets     11,085       70       -  
Other     535,284       497,002       449,724  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME     2,042,847       1,984,186       1,804,258  
               
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE              
Salaries and benefits     5,226,075       4,950,030       4,427,071  
Occupancy and equipment     1,130,174       1,005,927       956,731  
Data processing     806,411       718,976       777,216  
Marketing and business development     518,628       445,286       429,642  
Professional services     660,860       687,679       739,988  
Amortization of other intangible assets     53,032       53,036       53,037  
Other     445,998       400,942       639,174  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     8,841,178       8,261,876       8,022,859  
               
Income before income taxes     2,669,395       3,402,416       1,007,506  
Income tax provision     834,444       662,467       219,856  
NET INCOME   $ 1,834,951     $ 2,739,949     $ 787,650  
               
EARNINGS PER SHARE              
Basic (1)   $ 0.75     $ 1.12     $ 0.40  
Diluted (1)   $ 0.75     $ 1.12     $ 0.40  
               
(1)   Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected
    in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.  



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
(Unaudited)  
           
    Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,  
      2024       2023  
           
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans, including fees   $ 64,206,898     $ 48,013,431  
Investment securities     4,392,808       3,046,163  
Federal funds sold and other     886,272       1,003,831  
Total Interest Income     69,485,978       52,063,425  
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits     29,635,549       18,458,941  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     1,623,199       1,970,352  
Notes payable     1,589,833       1,586,758  
Federal funds purchased and other     116,300       116,483  
Total interest expense     32,964,881       22,132,534  
NET INTEREST INCOME     36,521,097       29,930,891  
Provision for credit losses     1,380,000       1,275,000  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     35,141,097       28,655,891  
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME          
Service charges and fees on deposits     653,017       610,403  
Wealth management fee income     3,942,003       3,050,605  
Secondary market fee income     611,330       393,275  
Bank owned life insurance income     324,815       320,168  
Gain (loss) on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets     12,531       -  
Other     2,008,605       1,729,015  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME     7,552,301       6,103,466  
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and benefits     19,960,194       18,687,153  
Occupancy and equipment     4,001,043       3,767,352  
Data processing     3,020,036       3,014,412  
Marketing and business development     1,901,229       1,871,768  
Professional services     2,636,296       2,330,140  
Amortization of intangible asset     212,141       106,073  
Other     1,744,979       1,836,893  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     33,475,918       31,613,791  
           
Income before income taxes     9,217,480       3,145,566  
Income tax provision     2,284,315       600,447  
NET INCOME   $ 6,933,165     $ 2,545,119  
           
EARNINGS PER SHARE          
Basic (1)   $ 3.03     $ 1.28  
Diluted (1)   $ 3.03     $ 1.28  
           
(1)   Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected
    in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
             
    (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
      2024       2024       2023  
             
FOR THE PERIOD            
Net income   $ 1,834,951     $ 2,739,949     $ 787,650  
Net income before taxes     2,669,395       3,402,416       1,007,506  
Dividends declared per share (1)     -       -       -  
             
             
PERIOD END BALANCE            
Total assets   $ 1,289,510,614     $ 1,215,754,664     $ 1,133,055,741  
Total investments     133,228,210       127,611,833       114,550,592  
Total loans, net     1,063,859,553       976,995,973       941,224,131  
Allowance for credit losses     (12,814,824 )     (12,203,483 )     (11,443,904 )
Total deposits     1,093,041,383       1,035,741,887       959,193,285  
Stockholders' equity     96,589,382       97,218,342       79,548,823  
             
             
RATIO ANALYSIS            
Return on average assets (annualized)     0.58 %     0.91 %     0.28 %
Return on average equity (annualized)     7.34 %     11.33 %     4.03 %
Net loans/Deposits     97.33 %     94.33 %     98.13 %
Total Stockholders' Equity/Total assets     7.49 %     8.00 %     7.02 %
Net loan losses/Total loans     -0.01 %     -0.00 %     0.02 %
Uninsured & unpledged deposits     31.78 %     29.71 %     31.47 %
             
             
PER SHARE DATA            
Shares oustanding (1)     2,446,563       2,435,597       1,983,630  
Weighted average shares outstanding (1)     2,446,241       2,435,637       1,983,290  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1)   2,446,471       2,534,637       1,983,290  
Basic earnings (1)   $ 0.75     $ 1.12     $ 0.40  
Diluted earnings (1)     0.75       1.12       0.40  
Book value (1)     39.48       39.92       40.10  
Tangible book value (1)     38.74       39.15       39.09  
             
             
ASSET QUALITY            
Income before income taxes   $ (106,340 )   $ (19,353 )   $ 184,970  
Classified assets     184,422       1,048,301       1,623,558  
Nonperforming loans     55,132       -       1,153,852  
Nonperforming assets     494,828       807,497       1,355,702  
Total nonperforming loans/Total loans     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.12 %
Total nonperforming loans/Total assets     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.10 %
Total nonperforming assets/Total assets     0.04 %     0.07 %     0.12 %
Allowance for credit losses/Total loans     1.19 %     1.23 %     1.20 %
             
             
             
(1)   Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected
    in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
                                     
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
      2024       2024       2023  
    Average       Average   Average       Average   Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate
                                     
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Federal funds sold and other   $ 20,998,114   $ 262,856   4.98 %   $ 27,017,413   $ 365,012   5.37 %   $ 7,843,513   $ 119,794   6.06 %
Investment securities available-for-sale (1)     132,386,055     1,150,282   3.46 %     121,374,599     1,023,136   3.35 %     103,892,365     791,835   3.02 %
Loans receivable     1,018,919,798     17,118,955   6.68 %     974,934,024     16,329,569   6.66 %     913,603,571     13,656,322   5.93 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,172,303,967   $ 18,532,093   6.29 %     1,123,326,036   $ 17,717,717   6.27 %     1,025,339,449   $ 14,567,951   5.64 %
Noninterest-earning assets     81,203,717             75,357,245             71,400,967        
Total assets   $ 1,253,507,684           $ 1,198,683,281           $ 1,096,740,416        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                          
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 847,808,178   $ 7,963,925   3.74 %   $ 800,328,274   $ 7,580,319   3.77 %   $ 704,867,459   $ 6,025,195   3.39 %
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased     28,097,088     304,238   4.31 %     32,559,233     366,632   4.48 %     43,218,876     482,620   4.43 %
Notes payable     26,118,547     396,899   6.05 %     26,101,145     396,900   6.05 %     25,472,047     398,017   6.20 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     902,023,813   $ 8,665,062   3.82 %     858,988,652   $ 8,343,851   3.86 %     773,558,382   $ 6,905,832   3.54 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     252,089,008             243,528,526             245,689,756          
Total liabilities     1,154,112,821             1,102,517,178             1,019,248,138        
Stockholders' equity     99,394,863             96,166,103             77,492,278        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,253,507,684           $ 1,198,683,281           $ 1,096,740,416        
Net interest-earning assets   $ 270,280,154           $ 264,337,384           $ 251,781,067        
Net interest spread       $ 9,867,031   2.47 %       $ 9,373,866   2.41 %       $ 7,662,119   2.10 %
Net interest margin           3.35 %           3.32 %           2.96 %
                                     
(1)   Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).    



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
                         
    Twelve Months Ended December 31,
      2024       2023  
    Average       Average   Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate   Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate
                         
Interest-earning assets:                        
Federal funds sold and other   $ 17,077,491   $ 886,272   5.19 %   $ 20,039,416   $ 1,003,831   5.01 %
Investment securities available-for-sale (1)     120,691,174     4,016,203   3.33 %     98,867,811     2,695,987   2.73 %
Loans receivable     982,096,223     64,206,898   6.54 %     869,975,590     48,013,431   5.52 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,119,864,888   $ 69,109,373   6.17 %     988,882,817   $ 51,713,249   5.23 %
Noninterest-earning assets     75,461,801             67,792,902        
Total assets   $ 1,195,326,689           $ 1,056,675,719        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 795,491,935   $ 29,635,549   3.73 %   $ 653,647,145   $ 18,458,941   2.82 %
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased     37,919,829     1,739,499   4.59 %     47,087,877     2,086,835   4.43 %
Notes payable     26,222,370     1,589,833   6.06 %     25,466,038     1,586,758   6.23 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     859,634,134   $ 32,964,881   3.83 %     726,201,060   $ 22,132,534   3.05 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     243,964,641             252,120,124        
Total liabilities     1,103,598,775             978,321,184        
Stockholders' equity     91,727,914             78,354,535        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,195,326,689           $ 1,056,675,719        
Net interest-earning assets   $ 260,230,754           $ 262,681,757        
Net interest spread       $ 36,144,492   2.34 %       $ 29,580,715   2.18 %
Net interest margin           3.23 %           2.99 %
                         
(1)   Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).


Contact: Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
  479-684-3754

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

White River Bancshares Co. Earns a $1.83 million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Share, in 4Q24 and $6.93 Million, or $3.03 Per Diluted Share for the Year

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more