Tenable Once Again Named One of the Top 20 Cloud Security Companies by CRN

Exposure management pioneer continues to innovate and tackle emerging cloud, data and AI threats

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced it has been named a CRN 2025 Cloud 100 Company for the second year in a row. This list from CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , spotlights 100 leading channel-focused cloud companies across five key categories: cloud infrastructure, management, security, software and storage. Tenable is one of the top 20 coolest companies in the cloud security category.

CRN Cloud 100 companies demonstrate dedication to supporting channel partners and advancing innovation in cloud-based products and services. The list is the trusted resource for solution providers exploring cloud technology vendors that are well positioned to help them build cloud portfolios that drive their success.

Tenable Cloud Security , the actionable cloud security platform, reduces cloud risk by:

Exposing and closing priority security gaps caused by misconfigurations, risky entitlements, vulnerabilities and overly permissive access – in one powerful, fully-featured cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud stack.

Employing data security posture management (DSPM) and artificial intelligence security posture management (AI-SPM) features to extend Tenable’s market-leading exposure management capabilities to cloud data and AI resources – two of the biggest emerging cloud threats.

“We’re 100% focused on enabling our partners to guide customers expertly through their cloud security journey,” said Jeff Brooks, Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Business Development, Tenable. “Together with our valued partners, we build strong exposure management programs so that customers can proactively identify and prioritize the cloud exposures that pose the biggest threat to the business.”

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

