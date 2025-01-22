Operator Injured in Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Richard D. Crouse

603-271-3361

January 22, 2025

Kingston, NH – At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified by State Police Dispatch of a snowmobile crash on private property off North Road in Kingston, NH.

The operator was identified as Carl J Geisler IV, 33, of Kingston, NH. Geisler was operating his snowmobile alone, on an illegal trail system, when he struck a chain acting as a gate at a slow speed causing non-life-threatening injuries to himself.

Geisler was able to navigate his snowmobile back to his residence, a distance of approximately half a mile. Geisler then called the Kingston Police Department, which in turn contacted EMS. Geisler was transported to Plaistow Emergency Room by Kingston EMS to be treated for the minor injuries sustained during this incident.

The crash is still under investigation, however it appears as though alcohol was a primary contributing factor and Geisler has been charged with operating a snowmobile while under the influence of alcohol, operating an unregistered snowmobile, and operating on private property without landowner permission. The Fish and Game Conservation Officer responding was assisted by Kingston Police Department and Kingston EMS.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always operate within their limitations and to never operate any motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.