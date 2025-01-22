Primech A&P Honored with Prestigious ASEAN Cleaning Excellence Award

(Doris Lee of Primech A&P proudly receives the award on stage for exemplary management and outstanding upkeep of Newton Food Centre’s public facilities)

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), an established technology-driven facility services provider in the public and private sectors operating mainly in Singapore, today announced that its subsidiary Primech A&P Pte. Ltd. (“Primech A&P”) has been awarded the prestigious ASEAN Public Toilet Award for its exceptional management of Newton Food Centre's public facilities. The award was presented at the ASEAN Tourism Forum held in Johor, Malaysia, on January 20, 2025.

The ASEAN Public Toilet Award, organized by the ASEAN Secretariat, recognizes excellence in public toilet management and maintenance across Southeast Asia. This recognition validates Primech A&P's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness, safety, and facility management in Singapore's public spaces.

Under the leadership of Doris Lee, Manager at Primech A&P, Newton Food Centre's facilities demonstrated outstanding performance across all four key evaluation criteria established by the ASEAN Secretariat. These criteria encompass Design and Environmental Management Systems, Amenities and Facilities, Cleanliness, and Safety, with assessment based on 83 stringent criteria.

Kin Wai Ho, Chairman and CEO of Primech Holdings, commented, "This prestigious recognition from ASEAN underscores our dedication to elevating public facility management standards in Singapore. Through our innovative approaches and commitment to excellence, we continue to set new benchmarks in the industry. This award celebrates our team's hard work and reinforces Singapore's position as a leader in public facility management across Southeast Asia."

The ASEAN Public Toilet Award is valid for two years and represents the highest standard of public toilet management in the ASEAN region. This achievement adds to Primech Holdings' growing portfolio of accolades and further strengthens its position as a leading facility services provider in Singapore and the broader region.

About Primech Holdings Limited



Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

