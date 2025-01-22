Tiny Health Launches Index Predicting Child’s Gut Microbiome Age

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiny Health , a leader in at-home gut microbiome testing, today announced the launch of its Gut Maturation Index, an advanced machine learning tool that predicts a child’s gut microbiome age with 1-2 month accuracy up to age three. This innovative tool enables parents to compare their child’s gut health to age-specific benchmarks and take action if gut development is accelerated or delayed—factors that may be related to chronic conditions such as eczema, allergies, obesity, and Type 1 diabetes.

Gut maturation describes the natural development of the gut microbiome in childhood. Ideally, maturation is low in a baby’s early months and steadily increases as it reaches adult-like maturity around 3-5 years old. Research shows that the first 1,000 days of life—from conception to a child’s second birthday—are critical for establishing a healthy gut microbiome, which influences everything from digestion and immunity to neurodevelopment.

“The ability to predict a child’s microbiome age and map it to their true age is a groundbreaking advancement,” said Cheryl Sew Hoy, CEO of Tiny Health. “This innovation offers a new way to support gut development during a formative stage in a child’s life. By late 2025, we plan to introduce new technology to calculate microbiome aging in adults, offering a tool to support health at every stage of life.”

Tiny Health’s Maturation Index incorporates microbial diversity, beneficial bacteria, and bacterial gene profiles powered by its proprietary database—the largest repository of pregnancy and baby gut microbiome samples in the world. Families receive a personalized action plan, helping them correct imbalances and optimize their child’s gut health during key developmental stages.

This launch represents another milestone in Tiny Health’s mission to improve the health outcomes of future generations.

Founded in 2020, Tiny Health is the first-ever at-home gut microbiome test developed for babies, empowering families and practitioners to optimize gut health for improved long-term health outcomes. Built by a team of microbiome scientists and early-life health experts, our innovative tests educate consumers about the microbes in their bodies and provide evidence-based interventions to support overall well-being. Serving 50,000+ people across the U.S., Tiny Health offers gut health testing for every stage of life – from the womb through adulthood. For more information, visit https://www.tinyhealth.com/

