Mobile TV Market to Surpass USD 27.70 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.53% | SNS Insider

Mobile TV Market Size & Trends Report

The Mobile TV market driven by the growing penetration of smartphones and the development of high-speed mobile networks driving demand for mobile streaming.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Mobile TV Market size was USD 13.26 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 27.70 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.53% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Key Drivers of Mobile TV Market Growth-Smartphone and Network Penetration: Growth in smartphone penetration and the penetration of 4G/5G networks are improving the quality of mobile video streaming.-Improved Video Quality with 5G: Support for 4K streaming with reduced latency offers a much-enhanced user experience for mobile TV.-Rising Demand for On-Demand Content: The rapidly growing mobile-first platforms and video-on-demand services are responsible for driving the growth of mobile TV.-Global 5G Adoption: Widespread investment in 5G technology is boosting the demand for high-quality, seamless mobile TV experiences.Get a Sample PDF of Mobile TV Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3929 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:-Netflix-Amazon Prime Video-Hulu-Disney+-YouTube-Apple TV+-Sling TV-AT&T TV-HBO Max-Peacock-Roku-FuboTV-BBC iPlayer-Sony LIV-Hotstar-Tencent Video-Zee5-Tubi.Segment AnalysisBy Content TypeThe Video-on-Demand (VOD) segment is the dominant segment, with a market share of approximately 52% in 2023. This is fueled by the popularity of on-demand entertainment. The VOD market is dominated by OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, where viewers can watch their favorite shows and movies on their mobile devices.The Online Video segment is experiencing the largest growth in the Mobile TV market in the forecasted period, this is also driven by an increased consumption of digital content via mobile devices. Smartphones combined with faster speeds through 4G and even more so, through 5G network expansion have made streaming of high-definition videos easier to be accessed anywhere at any time thus increasing this space.By Service TypeThe Free-to-Air (FTA) services segment captured 59% of the market revenue in 2023. FTA services offer content free of subscription charges that can be a bundle for the demander seeking free, accessible TV content. Its services such as Sling TV and Pluto TV which allow users to stream live TV, sports, and news free of charge, are especially attractive in areas where there is a large low-income population.The Pay TV Services segment is witnessing the largest growth in the Mobile TV market in the forecasted period 2024-2032, These include the demand for premium, subscription-based content, and exclusive television channels. Pay TV services such as cable and satellite providers adapt to the mobile-first trend through the offering of mobile apps and streaming services where the user can view content on his or her smartphone, tablet, and other portable devices.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3929 KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By Content TypeVideo-on-DemandOnline VideoLive StreamingBy Service TypeFree-to-Air ServicesPay TV ServicesBy TechnologyIPTVOTTSatelliteOthersBy ApplicationCommercialPersonalAsia-Pacific Dominates, While North America Leads Fastest Growth in the Mobile TV MarketAsia-Pacific led the Mobile TV market in 2023 with a 35% share. This dominance is mainly because of the fast adoption of smartphones in the region, the development of internet infrastructure in place, and the ongoing rollout of 5G. The key countries involved here are China, India, and South Korea. Improving mobile networks in these countries has enhanced the availability of high-quality mobile TV services. In India, Jio TV has played a pivotal role in increasing access to mobile TV.North America is the fastest-growing region in the Mobile TV market in the forecasted period, primarily due to the rapid expansion of 5G infrastructure. The big telecom giants are also investing a lot in next-generation networks, providing better video streaming speeds for Verizon and AT&T. In terms of original content, AI-powered recommendations for Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video ensure a more engaging mobile TV experience for consumers.Purchase Single User PDF of Mobile TV Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3929 Recent Developments-In June 2024, CTV Inc. and Bell Canada recently rolled out mobile video news services for CTV News and ROBTv to provide Bell Mobility customers with current news and business information from anywhere in Canada. The service promises a mobile-friendly news service and an expansion of mobile TV offerings in the area.-In August 2024, Airtel was the first telecom company that provided access to connect the villagers in Phobrang, a far-flung village in the hinterland of India. The users could now experience mobile TV in places most of them had not seen before.TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Mobile TV Market Segmentation, by Content TypeChapter 8. Mobile TV Market Segmentation, by Service TypeChapter 8. Mobile TV Market Segmentation, by TechnologyChapter 8. Mobile TV Market Segmentation, by ServicesChapter 9. Regional AnalysisChapter 10. Company ProfilesChapter 11. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 12. ConclusionContinued…Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3929

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.