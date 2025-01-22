TravelingWiki Foundation's CEO with Evander Holyfield, Michael Irvin, Roger Federer, Jason Witten & Tracy McGrady An Example of the 100+ Engagements of TravelingWiki Foundation with Global Media, Now at 100+ Media Appearances Google's AI recognized the size and impact of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation Discussing its Non Profit Work with the Co-Host of Entertainment Tonight, Kevin Frazier TravelingWiki Has Engaged Leaders from Sectors Across the Economy on Non Profit Work to Support Non Visible Disabilities. Here TravelingWiki's CEO Engages Former White House Press Secr. Jen Psaki.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Following rapid growth across 50 US states, and an extensive investment into resources in twelve languages, TravelingWiki was recognized as “the largest resource of its kind in the world” on January 22, 2025. This arose as part of Google AI’s assessment of the rapid growth and impact of the TravelingWiki Foundation.

Part of the impetus for this growth is the opining of experts on Neurodiversity at CES that 53% of GenZ identifies as Neurodiverse. This also follows TravelingWiki Foundation announcing an expansion of its Library Program, which it started with the offering of its resources via one or more online community resource databases offered by libraries. In addition, this follows a definitive assertion by AI-based technology associated with Google about our impact in the travel industry in terms of resource documentation. In that case, Google’s AI described TravelingWiki’s “Significant Impact” as to (1) Increasing Travel Industry Spending, Tourism & Jobs; (2) Special Needs Documentation; (3) Partnerships & (4) Engagement.

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to document resources for Non Visible Disabilities at US airports, now exceeding 40 airports documented, stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation’s non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation’s free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “TravelingWiki is just 18 months old. In that short time, it has grown into a transformational resource now offering empowering assistance for those with Non Visible Disabilities globally that traverse US Airports and beyond. We take this recognition by Google as to our work, now offered in twelve languages, as a testament to our assiduous focus on service.”

More information about the work of TravelingWiki Foundation is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at TravelingWiki.com.

TravelingWiki Foundation Website: http://www.TravelingWiki.com

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube.com)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn: http://www.JonathanSutter.com

Jonathan Sutter

TravelingWiki Foundation

+1 404-403-3333

