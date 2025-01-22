Infinidat Named to CRN’s Cloud 100 List for 2025

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that it has been named to the 2025 Cloud 100 list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The company is recognized in the “Cloud Storage” category of this prestigious CRN list for Infinidat’s hybrid multi-cloud solution called InfuzeOS™ Cloud Edition for Azure and AWS. With the Cloud 100 list, CRN spotlights 100 leading channel-focused cloud companies across five key categories: cloud infrastructure, management, security, software, and storage.

“Infinidat is a cloud storage vendor that has taken hybrid multi-cloud storage deployments by storm with the innovation of our InfuzeOS Cloud Edition, a must-have tool that should be in every channel partner’s toolkit,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “We’re thrilled that CRN has recognized Infinidat on the 2025 Cloud 100 list as one of the top cloud storage providers on the strength of our cloud-native and hybrid multi-cloud solutions.”

Well known in data centers as a provider of enterprise storage solutions for on-premises and private cloud infrastructure, Infinidat significantly expanded into the public cloud in 2023 with the launch of its InfuzeOS Cloud Edition. This addressed the trend that the majority of enterprises leverage hybrid storage deployments, combining on-premises private clouds with public clouds.

InfuzeOS Cloud Edition’s newest support, announced in May 2024, extends the InfiniBox® experience into the Microsoft Azure public cloud, adding to the existing support for AWS that was announced in 2023. This expanded support for cloud-native/hybrid multi-cloud deployments has brought all of the industry acclaimed enterprise data services and associated benefits of Infinidat to the cloud, including ease of use, automation, and cyber storage resilience.

Infinidat’s expansion of InfuzeOS, its software-defined storage (SDS) operating system, to hybrid cloud environments has broadened the use cases that are ideal for the cloud, ranging from disaster recovery and backup to DevOps to burst storage capacity. Enterprises want this flexibility to decide where the best place is for workloads to run – whether on-premises or in the cloud. As value-add, InfuzeOS Cloud Edition is easy and reliable for channel partners to use with their enterprise customers. It enables partners to increase their revenue and grow their business with new services.

CRN Cloud 100 companies, including Infinidat, demonstrate dedication to supporting channel partners and advancing innovation in cloud-based products and services. The list is the trusted resource for solution providers exploring cloud technology vendors that are well positioned to help them build cloud portfolios that drive their success.

“As customer cloud needs accelerate, particularly in the face of expanding needs for digital transformation and AI-based solutions, cloud innovation has become more important than ever,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each company on this year’s Cloud 100 list are breaking new ground delivering products and services that empower solution providers to expand their cloud offerings and meet their customers’ requirements. We look forward to seeing how these companies continue to advance cloud computing in the coming year.”

CRN’s Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN magazine and online at http://www.crn.com/cloud100.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers, as recognized by Gartner® Peer Insights reviews. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on X

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.