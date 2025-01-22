Ro Health Receives Strategic Growth Investment from LightBay Capital

Investment to Support Service Line and Geographic Expansion, Targeted M&A, and Technology

SEATTLE and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ro Health LLC (“Ro Health” or the “Company”), a leading clinical staffing provider, announced today that it has partnered with LightBay Capital (“LightBay”), a Los Angeles-based, growth-focused private equity firm. The partnership will enable Ro Health to accelerate its geographic and service line expansion, pursue strategic acquisitions and partnerships, and invest further in technology.

Founded in 2013 by CEO Jeff Widmyer and headquartered in Seattle, WA, Ro Health is a trusted and strategic partner to K-12 school districts, delivering essential nursing and behavioral health services to students with disabilities. Due to the highly individualized care requirements of students with special needs, school district customers rely on Ro Health to staff skilled clinicians to provide care to students with complex and/or chronic medical needs and behavioral disorders. These services give students the ability to safely and effectively participate in classroom learning. Ro Health’s reputation for exceptional service has earned the Company industry-leading customer retention and a sustained track record of organic growth.

“We are excited to partner with LightBay Capital. Their partnership will amplify our ability to make an impact in the communities we serve by supplying our clients with the providers they need to care for their students,” said Mr. Widmyer. “At Ro Health, our team is dedicated to taking great care of our providers so they can focus on taking great care of the students. LightBay’s experience in scaling growth-focused businesses and their proven success in partnering with healthcare teams make them the ideal partner to help us achieve our strategic objectives. Their people-first approach aligns deeply with Ro Health’s guiding principles, and we are confident that this partnership will allow us to elevate our providers’ experience and better serve our clients and patients. I would also like to thank Achieve Partners for their invaluable support in helping Ro Health reach this significant milestone.”

“Ro Health is addressing a critical need by enabling the care of special needs students, and we are proud to enhance their impact in this vital area,” said Nav Rahemtulla, Partner and Co-Founder at LightBay. “Ro Health exemplifies the qualities we seek in a partner: a commitment to delivering high-quality service, a strong culture and leadership team, deep and trusted client relationships, and a wealth of growth opportunities. We are thrilled to support Jeff and his team to accelerate their continued expansion.”

“Ro Health is not just building one of the country’s fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies, but also tackling persistent talent shortages by hiring, training, and deploying hundreds of new care professionals and helping them launch careers in healthcare,” said Achieve Partners Managing Director Daniel Pianko. “We’re proud to have partnered with Jeff and the entire Ro Health team and look forward to following their continued growth in the years to come.”

Lincoln International LLC served as the financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig, LLP provided legal counsel to Ro Health in connection with the transaction. Ropes & Gray LLP provided legal counsel to LightBay.

About Ro Health

Ro Health is a leading nationwide healthcare staffing and home health company. Ro Health supports K-12 school districts, delivering essential nursing and behavioral health services to students. For more information, please visit www.rohealth.com.

About LightBay Capital

LightBay Capital is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm that invests in high-quality companies to accelerate growth. Primarily focused on the healthcare, business services, and consumer services industries, the LightBay Capital team has been partnering with innovative service-based companies collectively for over twenty years. For more information, please visit www.lightbay.com. To discuss investment opportunities, please contact David Leeney at dleeney@lightbay.com.

About Achieve Partners

Achieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting edge technologies and novel business models to bolster skill development and secure the future of work for millions of Americans, including vital sectors such as healthcare and technology. By harnessing digital transformation to build new models for learning and new pathways to good jobs, Achieve is helping to level the playing field, improve socioeconomic mobility, and rekindle the American Dream. For more information, please visit www.achievepartners.com.

Media Contacts

LightBay Capital

Stella Ho

stella@lightbay.com

