Element to Announce Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Results and Host Conference Call on February 27, 2025

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, will hold its Q4 2024 and full-year 2024 results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Element’s financial results for the period will be issued after market close on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 and will be available on the Company’s website at elementfleet.com/investor-relations/public-disclosures.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Call Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Webcast: https://www.elementfleet.com/fourthquarter2024 Telephone: Click here to join the call most efficiently,

or dial one of the following numbers to speak with an operator:

Canada/USA toll-free: 1-844-763-8274 International: +1-647-484-8814

A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through March 27, 2025 by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (Canada/U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) and entering the access code 3917835.

About Element Fleet Management Corp.

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world. As a Purpose-driven company, we provide a full range of sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions to optimize and enhance fleet performance for our clients across North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Our services address every aspect of our clients’ fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, route optimization, risk management, and remarketing, to advising on decarbonization efforts, integration of electric vehicles and managing the complexity of gradual fleet electrification. Clients benefit from Element's expertise as one of the largest fleet solutions providers in its markets, offering economies of scale and insight used to reduce operating costs and enhance efficiency and performance. At Element, we maximize our clients’ fleet so they can focus on growing their business. For more information, please visit: https://www.elementfleet.com

Contact: Rocco Colella Director, Investor Relations (437) 349-3796 rcolella@elementcorp.com

