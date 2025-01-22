Passwordless Authentication Market Projected to Exceed USD 21.81 Billion by 2025 | Straits Research

The global passwordless authentication market size was worth USD 18.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 21.81 billion in 2025 to reach USD 86.35 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.77% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passwordless authentication is a security method that allows users to access systems and services without needing to enter traditional passwords. Instead, it relies on alternative methods such as biometric identification (e.g., fingerprint or facial recognition), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and FIDO (Fast Identity Online)-based protocols, which use cryptographic keys and other advanced technologies for secure access. This innovative approach eliminates the vulnerabilities associated with password-based authentication, such as password theft or phishing attacks. By offering stronger user security, passwordless authentication is transforming the way organizations protect digital resources.

Market Dynamics

Increasing cybersecurity threats drive the global market

The growing frequency and complexity of cybersecurity threats are driving organizations to adopt passwordless authentication solutions as part of their efforts to enhance security. With cybercriminals utilizing increasingly sophisticated methods like ransomware, phishing, and identity-based attacks, organizations are seeking more secure alternatives to traditional password systems.

For instance, ransomware was responsible for almost one-third of global breaches, with credential theft becoming one of the primary causes. On average, these breaches remain undetected for around 150 days. This underscores the urgent need for more robust authentication methods, such as passwordless solutions, to prevent prolonged security gaps and reduce the risk of unauthorized system access.

Remote workforce expansion creates tremendous opportunities

The rapid rise of remote work has created a significant opportunity for the global passwordless authentication market. As businesses transition to distributed work environments, securing access to sensitive systems and data has become a major challenge. Traditional password-based methods are particularly vulnerable in remote settings, increasing the risks of password sharing and theft.

By implementing passwordless technology, organizations can bolster their cybersecurity efforts, ensuring seamless business operations while protecting sensitive information. For instance, a report from LastPass shows that 92% of organizations are either already using or planning to adopt passwordless solutions, reflecting the growing awareness of their effectiveness in securing mobile and remote workforces.

This shift represents a considerable market opportunity as companies prioritize stronger authentication methods to secure their operations and meet the evolving needs of remote work.

Regional Analysis

North America continues to lead the global passwordless authentication market, driven by a growing demand for advanced security solutions in response to rising cybersecurity threats. The region has seen a significant surge in cyberattacks, including credential theft, phishing, and identity-based breaches. This has prompted organizations to look for alternatives to traditional password-based systems to enhance security and streamline user experience.

In sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government, North American companies are increasingly adopting passwordless solutions to meet the need for stronger security protocols and seamless user authentication. The region's robust regulatory framework, including strict data protection laws, further accelerates the transition to passwordless technologies, ensuring both compliance and enhanced security for businesses and consumers alike.

Key Highlights

Based on Components, the global market is divided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on Product Type, the global market is divided into fingerprint authentication, palm print recognition, iris recognition, face recognition, voice recognition, smart cards, and others. The fingerprint authentication segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on Authentication Type, the global market is divided into single-factor authentication and multi-factor authentication. The MFA segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on Portability, the global market is divided into fixed and mobile. The mobile segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on End-User, the global market is divided into IT & Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Aerospace & Defence, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, and Others. The BFSI segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

North America is the most dominant region in the global market.

Competitive Players

HID Global Corporation Microsoft Corporation Google LLC IBM Corporation Fujitsu Limited NEC Corporation Okta, Inc. Thales Group Cisco Systems, Inc. Secret Double Octopus Beyond Identity, Inc. Dou Security CyberArk Software Ltd. SecurEnvoy Ltd. Safran

Recent Developments

In October 2024, Center Identity announced the launch of its patented passwordless authentication solution designed specifically for businesses. This innovative system aims to streamline user access while enhancing security by eliminating traditional passwords, which are often vulnerable to breaches.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Product Type

Fingerprint Authentication

Palm Print Recognition

Iris Recognition

Face Recognition

Voice Recognition

Smart Card

Others

By Authentication Type

Single-factor Authentication

Multi-factor Authentication

By Portability

Fixed

Mobile

By End-User

IT & Telecom

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Aerospace & Defence

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

