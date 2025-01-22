Bikky empowers 5-unit brand, RASA with enterprise-level analytics

The partnership turns assumptions into data-based decisions, optimizing marketing and menu strategy, and positioning RASA for successful growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bikky , a customer data platform built exclusively for multi-unit restaurants, announced its partnership with RASA , a popular fast-casual Indian restaurant brand celebrated for its vibrant, modern take on Indian cuisine.

Founded in 2017, RASA quickly became a standout in the Washington, DC Metro area, exciting guests with bold flavors, customizable bowls, and a welcoming dining experience. The brand has since expanded to five locations and was honored by Nation’s Restaurant News as one of the country’s most exciting “Breakout Brands” in 2022.

RASA’s concept is rooted in building trust and making Indian food and culture more accessible. To inspire people to “tikka chance” on their cuisine, the brand knew they needed more robust data to understand their guests and every aspect of their dining experience. Bikky presented an opportunity to revolutionize their guest engagement, marketing, and menu, all while working with a tool they believed in.

“With Bikky, we understand our guests at a level I didn’t think was possible—even when I was at brands ten times our size," said Trey Moats, Chief Operating Officer of RASA. “With just one platform, our assumptions and hypotheses are now data-based decisions.”

Since working with Bikky, RASA can analyze every guest who interacts with their brand, including how frequently they order, how quickly they return, which menu items are driving repeat visits, and more. The speed at which they can access their guest data has been particularly impressive. “We had demographic insights within four days of launching Bikky,” shares Moats. This rapid turnaround allows RASA to adjust its menu offerings and marketing strategies in real-time, ensuring they remain aligned with guest preferences.

The team recently tapped Bikky’s demographic insights to test a hypothesis and attract more male guests to their predominantly female base. After launching Indian “wraps”, RASA theorized that introducing “burritos” might drive more male guests. Within weeks of the rebrand, the results were undeniable: “Burritos” became the highest-performing menu item among male guests, who happily ate up the new offering. “This ability to go from idea to test to actionable data is something I’ve never had before, especially in such a short time,” says Moats. “Bikky gives us the clarity to make informed decisions quickly and confidently.”

Beyond their menu, RASA has leaned on Bikky to create stronger guest personas and build out their paid media and digital marketing strategies. “We are now able to create look-a-like audiences based on the demographics of our top guests, so we can market more precisely on platforms like Meta. Bikky makes our top-of-funnel marketing that much more targeted.” In the past, this level of analytics has been largely inaccessible for smaller brands. CDPs like Bikky are giving more restaurants the tools they need to personalize every touchpoint like many leading, multi-unit operations.

Bikky offers RASA an important competitive edge as guests continue to seek tailor-made experiences in 2025. Access to robust guest data ensures everything from their menu and communications, to their marketing and store-level interactions meet guests’ unique needs and preferences. For the first time, the brand also feels like the road ahead is clear. “Bikky’s taken away a lot of the guesswork as we scale,” shares Moats. “There isn’t an analyst or consultant we could invest in that would give us the level of data and comprehension that Bikky offers.”

“Our mission at Bikky is to help every brand turn customer data into actionable insights that drive incremental traffic, frequency, and transaction growth,” says Abhinav Kapur, Co-Founder and CEO of Bikky. “We’re thrilled to partner with RASA and help them scale their bold flavors and superior guest experience to new communities.”

The fastest-growing, most innovative restaurants in today’s competitive market look to Bikky for insight into how their decisions impact key metrics like frequency and traffic. RASA joins a growing roster of brands, including Robeks, WaBa Grill, and Dave’s Hot Chicken, which rely on Bikky’s groundbreaking guest data and analytics platform.

About RASA

RASA is a fast-casual restaurant concept that makes flavorful Indian cuisine accessible to all. Founded by Rahul Vinod and Sahil Rahman in 2017, it has grown to five locations and earned a devoted following for its customizable bowls, bold flavors, and welcoming hospitality.

RASA has been acclaimed for its healthy and delicious approach to fast-casual Indian food by The Washington Post, Arlington Magazine , Restaurant Business Online , and more. RASA was ranked by Eater DC as one of the “best places to eat in Washington, DC on a budget” and lauded by The Hungry Lobbyist for bowls that are “as boisterous as the soundtrack to any Bollywood movie."

About Bikky

Bikky is a customer data platform exclusively for multi-unit restaurant brands.

With Bikky, brands like Dave's Hot Chicken, Bojangles, and Robeks clearly understand how their marketing, menu, and operations impact guest traffic and frequency. By connecting with your entire tech stack—from POS to loyalty—Bikky delivers insight on up to 90% of your guest base, empowering you to make informed, fast decisions that drive incremental sales.

Bikky is based in New York City and has raised nearly $15 million in funding to date.

