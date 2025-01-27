Cloudester Software Introduces Advanced Reference Standard Management System (RSMS) for the Pharma and Research Industry

Reference Standard Management System (RSMS)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudester Software is proud to announce the launch of the Reference Standard Management System (RSMS), an inventory management solution designed to revolutionize how reference standards are maintained, dispensed, and tracked across pharmaceutical and research organizations. This innovative platform is poised to address critical industry challenges, streamline processes, and enhance operational excellence with data-powered precision.Simplified, Scalable, and IntelligentRSMS is a comprehensive system that integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, enabling organizations to:- Forecast and streamline inventory requirements.- Manage buffer stocks and prevent out-of-stock scenarios.- Dispense reference standards efficiently through scan-based operations, ensuring 0% human error.- Generate real-time accountability and audit trail reports.- Receive alerts for expiry, discard, and replenishment to minimize financial and operational risks.Built with regulatory compliance at its core, RSMS conforms to 21 CFR Part 11, FDA, EU Annex 11, and GAMP5, ensuring adherence to global standards.Key Features of RSMS- Monitor and manage reference standards at the vial level, eliminating inefficiencies and dead stock.- Leverage AI for analytical dashboards that provide actionable insights, trend analysis, and demand forecasting.- Barcode scanning ensures accurate dispensing, while automated alerts prevent stock issues.- Generate instant reports for stock reconciliation, site-specific usage, and performance reviews.- RSMS can be implemented in under seven days, accelerating time-to-value.Impact on the IndustryRSMS is tailored to address longstanding challenges in the pharmaceutical and research sectors. By reducing inventory holding costs, improving accountability, and enabling compliance with global regulations, the system is a game-changer for organizations aiming to enhance their operational efficiency."We are thrilled to introduce RSMS to the market," said Ronak Shah, Co-Founder, Cloudester Software. "Our solution is designed to empower laboratories and organizations by simplifying complex processes and ensuring that critical reference standards are always available, accurately tracked, and optimally utilized."Client ExperienceAlembic, a global pharmaceutical leader, has already implemented RSMS across its facilities and has reported significant improvements in operational efficiency and inventory accuracy. The tool has reduced their inventory holding costs by many folds and eliminated human errors and waiting time in reference standard dispensing. The real-time data insights and regulatory compliance features have been particularly valuable in optimizing their workflows."RSMS has truly transformed the way we manage our reference standards," said Mr. B.S. Natarajan, Deputy General Manager, Alembic Research Center. "Cloudester Software's innovation has not only simplified our processes but has also ensured that we remain fully compliant with industry regulations. The system's ease of use and rapid deployment made it an obvious choice for us."Cloudester is committed to continuous improvement, with plans to introduce mobile-based tracking , automated equipment calibration controls, and advanced AI functionalities to further enhance RSMS capabilities.About Cloudester SoftwareFounded in 2011, Cloudester Software is a leading provider of custom software solutions, specializing in AI-driven technologies, mobile app development, and secure inventory management systems. Headquartered in New York and with a presence in Chicago, Cloudester serves a global clientele across pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and research, delivering innovative solutions that meet the highest industry standards.For more information about RSMS, visit https://cloudester.com/rsms-reference-standard-management-system/ or contact us at info@cloudester.com to schedule a demo.

