Premier Zamani Saul on announcement of Members of Executive Council

In my capacity as Premier, my foremost commitment is to ensure that our government is strategically positioned to deliver services effectively and address the pressing needs of our communities.

In light of this commitment, I am pleased to announce the appointment of two new Members to the Executive Council (MECs), effective immediately.

This decision follows an extensive period of consultation, rigorous evaluation, and a clear assessment of how best to align our leadership structure with the challenges and opportunities before us.

The rationale for expanding the Executive Council is straightforward and compelling: to enhance the capacity of this government to meet its mandate and accelerate progress on our strategic priorities. These appointments are not merely

about adding positions but about strategically positioning expertise where it is most needed to drive meaningful change.

As we face increasingly complex demands in service delivery, it is imperative to have a leadership team that is not only diverse and capable but also firmly committed to achieving the goals of a modern, growing, and successful Northern

Cape. The two appointees embody this vision and bring with them proven track records of excellence, dedication, and an unwavering focus on public service.

New Members of the Executive Council

Mr. Mangaliso Matika has been appointed to lead the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture. His mandate will include driving the transformation of this critical sector, ensuring that our cultural heritage is preserved, and promoting the diverse artistic and linguistic richness of our province. His extensive experience positions him as the ideal leader to advance initiatives that uplift and unite our communities.

Ms. Limakatso Koloi will assume leadership of the Department of Transport, Safety, and Liaison. Her role is pivotal in fostering a secure environment and advancing mobility for the people of the Northern Cape.

Her extensive background and commitment to safety and infrastructure development make her an invaluable addition to the Executive Council.

Both appointments reflect my administration's dedication to responsive and results-driven governance. I am confident that their leadership will significantly enhance our collective ability to deliver on the priorities that matter most to our

citizens.

The swearing-in of the new MECs by Judge Pule Tlaletsi, Judge President of the Northern Cape High Court Division, will take place at 12h00 today. I wish them both success in their new roles and look forward to the positive impact they will

make as we continue our work to build a brighter future for the Northern Cape.

Media enquiries:

Naledi Gaosekwe

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 0674173648

