Minister Sisisi Tolashe pledges support and commitment to improving SASSA services

Social Development Minister Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe pledged her support and commitment to improving SASSA services as she addressed SASSA senior managers at a strategic planning session in Cape Town on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

Minister Tolashe expressed her heartfelt congratulations to the many social grant beneficiaries who excelled in the 2024 matric exams. Of the 724 156 full time learners who registered for the National Senior Certificate (NSC), 572 338 are social grant beneficiaries, representing 81% of the registered pupils in the education sector. These learners achieved a commendable pass rate of 86%. “This indicates that the investment government is making in the lives of poor and vulnerable children is yielding positive impacts, in breaking intergenerational poverty”, said Minister Tolashe.

Reflecting on recent achievements, the Minister highlighted key milestones and ongoing priorities. She committed to urgently addressing the issue of permanent leadership appointments and the shortage of personnel at most local offices.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted the need for community-based engagements and outreach activities. “Our community is waiting for our immense intensification of community outreach where we prioritize underserved areas to bring services closer to our people”, she reiterated.

With regards to SASSA systems Minister Tolashe urged management to prioritize improving and modernizing systems to improve accessibility, queue management and prevent fraud. In addition, the Minister has requested SASSA Acting CEO, Themba Matlou to provide a plan that seeks to resolve the challenges of payment channels in rural areas by providing an alternative solution for payments.

“We commit ourselves to work with you as Minister and Deputy Minister of Social Development, we are available at all times to address the challenges together. We all need to be solution-driven in our course to make changes to the lives of our people through concerted efforts”, she concluded.

