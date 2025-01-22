Asia Pacific SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Size is Anticipated to Reach US$ 3,972.35 Million Witnessing 8.1% CAGR by 2034

Asia Pacific SGLT2 Inhibitors Market

The growing population in nations with high diabetes existence, such as Japan, China, and South Korea, is driving the Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors market.

The market concentrates on drugs that impede sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) to lessen blood sugar in diabetic patients” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors market report assesses the competitive scenario of the market, examining all the established players and new market entrants.The market for Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors is on a growth trajectory. The market, valued at USD 1,824.71 million in 2024, is poised to reach USD 3,972.35 million by 2034. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:SGLT2 inhibitors are a kind of medicine that might lower blood sugar when one has type 2 diabetes. They escalate the aggregate of blood sugar which gets washed off when passing urine. If one has type 2 diabetes and has attempted all the alternate treatments, the doctor may indicate one to take SGLT2 inhibitors. They retain the kidneys from soaking up as much blood sugar to assist one getting rid of it.SGLT2 inhibitors restrict the endeavor of proteins known as sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 that assist the kidneys in reabsorbing glucose from the blood. Growing consciousness amidst health experts and patients about the advantages of SGLT2 inhibitors in handling type 2 diabetes is impacting the Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors market demand favourably. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.• Merck & Co., Inc.• Sanofi• Pfizer Inc.• Lupin• Cipla Limited𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:The Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors market is portrayed by aggressiveness. Spearheading market contenders are funding massively in research and development so as to augment their product line which will assist the market to grow even more. Market contenders are also shouldering an assortment of tactical ventures to augment their regional footprint with crucial market advancements involving contemporary product instigations, constitutional consensus, mergers and acquisitions, elevated funding, and association with other firms. This shift towards processed foods, together with a more desk-bound lifestyle, has ignited the rise in obesity, a prominent probability element for the advancement of type 2 diabetes.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:India is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The country’s robust growth is due to its burgeoning pharmaceutical sector, which is the largest and booming worldwide and has encouraged invention through association between home and foreign firms.China accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors market in 2024. This is extensively due to the elevated existence of type 2 diabetes pushed by speedy economic growth, urbanization, and linked lifestyle alterations.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:By Indication Outlook:• Cardiovascular• Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)• Type 2 Diabetes• OthersBy Drug Outlook:• Farxiga (Dapagliflozin)• Inpefa (Sotagliflozin)• Invokana (Canagliflozin)• Jardiance (Empagliflozin)• Qtern (Dapagliflozin/Saxagliptin)• Other SGLT2 InhibitorsBy Distribution Channel Outlook:• Hospital Pharmacies• Online Pharmacies• Retail PharmaciesBy Country Outlook:• China• Japan• India• Malaysia• South Korea• Indonesia• Australia• Vietnam• Rest of Asia Pacific𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors market growth?The market size was valued at USD 1,824.71 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 3,972.35 million by 2034.Which country held the largest Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors market share?China had the largest market share in 2024.Based on indication, which segment led the market in 2024?The type 2 diabetes segment dominated the market in 2024.What is the growth rate of the market?The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2034. 