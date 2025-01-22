WOO X launches fee switch campaign, sharing trading volume with $WOO on-chain stakers for higher real yields

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X, a leading global centralized crypto trading platform known for its innovative trading solutions, has launched an exclusive reward event, with 0.1 bps of all spot and perpetual trading volumes allocated directly to WOO stakers from January 23 to February 6.

“This initiative is a test as part of WOO X’s continued efforts to move away from inflationary rewards and better align with its community and token holders. By shifting to a real yield model, WOO X aims to maximize staking utility and value capture, positioning WOO as a token with true utility across both CeFi and DeFi ecosystems. We will be evaluating the behaviors of users and stakers to see how we can maximize the flywheel effects of an engaged token community” said Bryan Chu, WOO X Chief Strategy Officer.

Chu also announced that daily staking reward emissions have been cut by over 60% from Q4 2024 levels. By the end of Q1 2025, WOO X staking is set to become completely emission-free—a groundbreaking step toward sustainability and increased value for token holders, reinforcing its position as a leader in utility-driven tokens.

He also said that WOO X will introduce tiered benefits and fee discounts for traders holding WOO in their spot wallets—with no lockups required. These benefits will be managed through the upcoming My WOO portal, which offers integrated access across staking, earn products, and self-custody wallets.

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has achieved a daily volume exceeding $1.5 billion and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

