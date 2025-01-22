Chickpea Milk Market Poised for Robust Growth USD 301.5 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

Chickpea Milk Market Regional Analysis of Chickpea Milk Market

Chickpea milk is a nutrient-rich, allergen-free dairy alternative with high protein, fiber, essential vitamins, driving demand among health-conscious consumers

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global chickpea milk market is projected to reach USD 189.3 million in 2024 and expand to USD 301.5 million by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The global chickpea milk market is gaining momentum as consumers increasingly shift towards plant-based and sustainable dairy alternatives. With growing awareness of the health benefits of chickpea-based products and the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance, the market is expected to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2034.The demand for plant-based substitutes for dairy products has been driving the growth of the global chickpea milk market. Growing awareness of the environmental effects of dairy farming, a move toward vegan and vegetarian lifestyles, and increased health consciousness are the main drivers of this growth. Rich in fiber, proteins, and other vital nutrients, chickpea milk is rapidly becoming one of the most popular plant-based milk options. It is a great alternative to regular milk in drinks, cereals, smoothies, and cooking because of its creamy texture and nutritional profile. The market is expected to grow across a range of demographics and geographical areas as more consumers look for lactose and dairy-free substitutes.Chickpea milk's health advantages such as being free of gluten and allergens and appropriate for people with lactose intolerance are the main factors driving demand for it. Additionally, it is a good source of vitamins and minerals and high in fiber, which appeals to consumers looking for nutrient-dense, healthier substitutes for traditional dairy products. Its adoption has also been accelerated by the growing trend toward plant-based diets, which is driven by ethical and sustainability concerns. In order to make chickpea milk a competitive alternative to other plant-based milk options like almond, soy, and oat milk, producers are enhancing its flavor, texture, and functionality as plant-based products gain popularity.Key Takeaways:• The global chickpea milk market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period• Rising demand for dairy alternatives due to lactose intolerance and veganism is a primary market driver.• Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to lead market growth.• Technological advancements in plant-based milk processing are fostering product innovation.Market Drivers and Applications:• Health Benefits: Chickpea milk is rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making it a healthier alternative to conventional dairy.• Lactose Intolerance and Veganism: Increasing cases of lactose intolerance and the growing adoption of vegan diets are fueling demand.• Sustainability Factor: Chickpea cultivation has a lower environmental footprint compared to dairy farming, making it an eco-friendly option.• Food & Beverage Industry Expansion: The integration of chickpea milk in cafes, bakeries, and packaged food products is enhancing market reach.“Market analysts emphasize that the increasing investments in plant-based food innovations are likely to accelerate the adoption of chickpea milk. Major players are expanding their product portfolios and strengthening their distribution channels to cater to the surging demand. Furthermore, the sustainability aspect of chickpea-based products is expected to attract eco-conscious consumers, driving market expansion ." - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market InsightsRecent Trends:• Innovative Product Launches: Companies are introducing flavored chickpea milk varieties to cater to diverse taste preferences.• Sustainable Packaging Solutions: The adoption of eco-friendly packaging is gaining traction.• Expansion in Online Retail: Digital marketplaces are becoming key sales channels for chickpea milk brands.• Investments in R&D: Companies are focusing on improving taste, texture, and nutritional benefits through research and innovation.Access the Full Report Here! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/chickpea-milk-market Competition OutlookThe chickpea milk market features a dynamic and competitive landscape, with leading companies investing in R&D, new formulations, and sustainable sourcing. Brands are adopting eco-friendly practices to meet the rising demand for natural and sustainable ingredients.To attract consumers, companies are leveraging innovative packaging, celebrity endorsements, strategic partnerships, and distribution agreements, strengthening their market presence.Industry Updates• In February 2024, Califia Farms, a prominent plant-based beverage brand, introduced Califia Farms Complete, a creamy plant milk made from a special blend of fava bean protein, pea, and chickpea.• In 2024, Yofiit’s new chickpea milk made its way into the American market, offering consumers plant-based alternatives.Leading Chickpea Milk Brands• Yofi• Yofiit• EPIC’C (Growth Well)• Tally Foods Inc.• Star Plants• Califia Farms• OthersDairy Alternatives Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/dairy-alternatives Market Segmentation:1. By Type:• Unsweetened Chickpea Milk• Sweetened Chickpea Milk• Flavored Chickpea Milk2. By Distribution Channel:• Online Retail• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets• Specialty Stores• Convenience Stores3. By End-User:• Household Consumers• Food Service Providers• Nutritional Supplements IndustryRegional Analysis:• North America: The U.S. and Canada are leading the adoption of chickpea milk, driven by rising plant-based diet trends and advanced food technology innovations.• Europe: Germany, France, and the UK are experiencing steady growth due to increasing vegan product preferences and strong distribution networks.• Asia-Pacific: India and Japan are emerging as key markets, with rising health-conscious consumers and growing urbanization contributing to market demand.• Latin America: Brazil is witnessing moderate growth, driven by increased consumer preference for dairy alternatives.• Middle East & Africa: The market is nascent but expected to grow as awareness regarding plant-based nutrition expands.Authored by:Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. 