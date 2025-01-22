Jambo launches satellite on Solana to connect global network of JamboPhones





LAGOS, Nigeria, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jambo is building the world's largest on-chain mobile network powered by the JamboPhone — the most powerful crypto-native mobile device.

With already 700,000 JamboPhones sold, Jambo is now vertically integrating its infrastructure to expand towards satellite-powered data. Jambo's satellite program will unlock next gen crypto use cases, future-proofing connectivity for JamboPhone users, and expand mobile access to emerging markets users.

The satellite program will:

Expand Access to Connectivity: Currently, over 3 billion people worldwide still lack reliable internet access. By providing connectivity via satellites, Jambo bridges the digital divide and unlocks untapped market potential.

Empower Crypto-Native Ecosystems: Consistent internet access is critical for pushing forward crypto adoption. Our satellite program ensures Jambo users always stay connected to the decentralized world - by removing the failure point of data access.

Future-Proofing Data Access: Owning connectivity infrastructure secures Jambo’s ability to offer cost-efficient, reliable services, even as global network demands increase. This is particularly important in emerging markets, where Jambo’s core customer base is, that have poor coverage in remote areas.

Competitive Advantage: Building a satellite network differentiates Jambo from other mobile phone manufacturers. We have secured the lead as the scaled crypto-native phone producer and are now bundling it with global data access.

The satellite program will be executed in 4 phases starting 1Q 2025.

JamboPhone sales

In 2024 alone, JamboPhone sales crossed 700,000, making Jambo a top player on the global consumer project stage. This achievement underscores Jambo's role in transforming lives worldwide, especially in emerging markets, by providing a gateway to secure cutting-edge blockchain use cases and earn tangible rewards.

User engagement and growth

JamboPhone's popularity is thanks to market leading offerings:

- A $99 web3-enabled Android 14 based smartphone designed for emerging markets

- High compatibility specs - 12GB RAM, 6.75-inch display, 128GB storage, and a 5000 mAh battery

- Pre-installed with ecosystem partner apps, tailored for decentralized finance, gaming, and earning opportunities

- DePIN capabilities and native AI - JamboGPT

Millions have been onboarded into the on-chain economy via the JamboApp, which provides:

- Innovative earning and airdrop opportunities

- Jambo Ecosystem dApp store

- JamboWallet multi-chain wallet

New use cases

With over 700,000 mobile nodes worldwide, Jambo has quickly built the largest on-chain mobile network.

By securing data accessibility for JamboPhone users, new possibilities in blockchain-based use cases can be created in a mobile-first manner. This includes cost-effective decentralization, mobile validators, P2P networking, and more.

The power of the J token

At the core of the Jambo ecosystem is the J token, which drives rewards, discounts, and payouts. This multi-functional token is crucial for fueling the decentralized future that Jambo envisions.

Jambo stands apart not just for its expansive partnership network encompassing all aspects of Web3—such as gaming, memecoins, and DeFi—but also for its innovative approach to integrating hardware with the digital economy. Jambo's satellite program is the next phase to secure accessibility to the rest of the Jambo ecosystem for its global userbase.

About Jambo

Jambo is building the world's largest on-chain mobile network powered by the JamboPhone — the most powerful crypto-native mobile device.

With Jambo's hardware foundation of 700,000+ mobile nodes across 120+ countries, Jambo and our Ecosystem partners can achieve decentralization faster and more cost-effectively. Network effects can be achieved instantly for use cases including validators, P2P networking, and other new products.

Contact:

James Zhang

james@jambo.technology

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Jambo. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9465aa0-1921-4bca-b6cb-5b505e94036d

Jambo Jambo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.