DIDWW to Exhibit at Enterprise Connect 2025, the Leading Conference and Exhibition for Enterprise Communications and Customer Experiences

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global telecom operator that provides high-quality business communications services, will participate as an exhibitor at Enterprise Connect 2025 , the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experiences. This event will take place on March 17-20 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL.

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has brought corporate IT decision makers together with industry vendors, analysts, consultants, and channel partners to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications and the customer experience. Over three days of a sponsor expo and four days of the conference program, Enterprise Connect showcases the latest systems, software, services, and applications, and helps attendees gain insight into industry trends and technological advancements.

DIDWW invites attendees to visit booth No. 1829 to meet the team and explore its innovative cloud PBX phone.systems™ , extensive phone number coverage in over 90 countries, and compelling voice and messaging services designed to significantly enhance enterprise communications. DIDWW, a Gold Sponsor of Enterprise Connect 2025, offers a wide range of voice and SMS communication products and APIs, providing reliable and cost-effective alternatives to traditional telephone networks. To schedule a dedicated session in advance, attendees can email DIDWW at sales@didww.com or contact their personal account manager.

Karolis Jurys, Commercial Director at DIDWW, said, "Joining Enterprise Connect 2025 as an exhibitor and Gold Sponsor is a great opportunity for us. We are eager to showcase the benefits of our upgraded cloud PBX phone.systems™ and its dedicated phone app, along with our SIP trunking and SMS solutions. We look forward to engaging in productive discussions about cutting-edge business communications and joint opportunities."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a fully licensed telecom operator specializing in two-way Voice and Messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding its coverage and currently holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 17 of them.

The company’s innovative cloud PBX solution, phone.systems™, enables businesses to create streamlined communication systems. Enhanced with AI-driven tools, seamless CRM integrations, and multiplatform apps for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, phone.systems™ delivers an unparalleled user experience.

DIDWW also employs automated quality and abuse monitoring, all supported by a professional in-house customer support team available 24/7/365. For more information, visit https://www.didww.com/ .

About Enterprise Connect

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter and other digital products. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com . Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Connect .

