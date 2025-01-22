CECOCECO Presents ArtMorph in Collaboration with ROE Visual at ISE 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECOCECO is excited to announce its participation as part of ROE Visual’s booth at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025, taking place in Barcelona, Spain. With the theme ‘Woven in Light: Art Meets Tech,’ CECOCECO will contribute to an extraordinary showcase of design and technological integration within ROE Visual’s exhibit.





At booth #3P300, CECOCECO’s display is a stunning 13-meter-wide installation, featured as part of ROE Visual’s expansive exhibit. The installation includes:

A 5-meter ArtMorph section on the left, showcasing sophisticated wood and stone textures that evoke natural beauty.

A central 4-meter-wide, 3-meter-high wall from ROE Visual’s Jet series, featuring an arched passage that adds depth and dimension to the display.

A right-side ArtMorph section that is also 4 meters wide and 3 meters high, designed with a modern wood grain circuit board pattern. This section integrates a high-density 2.4m x 1.35m display from ROE Visual’s Sierra technology, which appears as the core integrated circuit (IC) of a circuit board, with ArtMorph’s patterns extending outward like connecting pathways.



The three sections can work together to display a unified 13-meter-wide, 3-meter-high image, demonstrating the seamless fusion of ArtMorph and traditional LED technologies. This composition symbolizes the integration of organic and technological elements, offering attendees a glimpse into the possibilities for merging design with display technology.



This collaboration showcases the transformative potential of ArtMorph’s lighting effects and versatile designs, integrated harmoniously with ROE Visual’s advanced LED solutions. Together, the exhibit highlights new possibilities for merging traditional LED technology with innovative design approaches.



Henry, Product Director of CECOCECO, commented, “ArtMorph is a game-changer in spatial design, combining aesthetics and adaptability. At ISE 2025, we are thrilled to be part of ROE Visual’s exhibit and to demonstrate how these solutions can inspire innovative designs and transform environments.”



ISE 2025 attendees are encouraged to visit ROE Visual’s booth #3P300 to explore this groundbreaking fusion of art and technology, including CECOCECO’s ArtMorph showcase.



About CECOCECO: CECOCECO is a leader in innovative design solutions, offering cutting-edge approaches across retail, hospitality, workspace, and beyond. With a commitment to pushing boundaries, CECOCECO continues to transform spaces and inspire imagination.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31c95162-4a33-4cf0-a8a4-1078c4f8101b

For media inquiries, please contact: Marketing Team CECOCECO: marketing@cecoceco.com

