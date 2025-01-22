PHILIPPINES, January 22 - Press Release

January 22, 2025 Tolentino proposes crash course on Maritime Zones Law for PCG's 4,000 new recruits amid West PH Sea threat The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) should require its 4,000 new recruits to undergo a crash course on the newly enacted Philippine Maritime Zones Act (RA 12064) for a deeper understanding of current issues, particularly the conflict in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). This was proposed by Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino to the PCG, through its spokesperson Commodore Algier Ricafrente, who was interviewed on the senator's radio program "Usapang TOL" this morning. "Beyond basic training and physical formations, the PCG's new recruits must undergo a crash course on the Philippine Maritime Zones Act," said Tolentino, principal author of the said law. "This would help them better understand the metes and bounds of our territorial sea, international waters, exclusive economic zone, and so on. These are basic knowledge, but very important, especially when there are challenges [to foreign ships entering the WPS]," added the senator, who chairs the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones. Ricafrente told Tolentino that the new recruits, who will be deployed to various regional offices, have bolstered the PCG's personnel, which currently stands at 35,000. The coast guard official also welcomed the Senate's recent passage of House Bill 10841, which sets a three-year fixed term for the PCG Commandant. According to Ricafrente, the measure would allow the PCG leadership to carry out its plans and programs for the long term, which would benefit maritime safety and security. Tolentino, a co-author of the measure, agreed. He said that aside from safeguarding the country's territory from foreign ship incursions, the PCG also responds during disasters, such as oil spills, and helps ensure the safety and livelihood of fisherfolk and sea travelers.

