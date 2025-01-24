Boyd Homes Features Pet-Friendly Apartments Near Norfolk, VA

Business Logo

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boyd Homes is pleased to announce that it features several pet-friendly apartments near Norfolk, VA . Apartments at Marcella at Town Center in Hampton and Nexus Luxury Apartments in Virginia Beach welcome pets and ensure pet owners enjoy a luxurious lifestyle close to the city.Boyd Homes recognizes that pets are family and aims to create pet-friendly apartment communities to ensure pet owners don’t have to choose between luxury and finding a home that welcomes their pets of any size or breed. There are no restrictions. These pet-friendly apartment communities feature various amenities that make life easier for pet owners and give them a place to live near everything they need. Those seeking pet-friendly apartments near Norfolk, VA, can choose from various one and two bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes at the Hampton and Virginia Beach apartment communities.Boyd Homes meticulously designed Marcella at Town Center and Nexus Luxury Apartments to provide modern interiors, luxurious amenities, and plenty of space for residents to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle. With proximity to the city and the ocean, residents will enjoy a high quality of life for a reasonable price.Anyone interested in learning about these pet-friendly apartments near Norfolk, VA, can visit the Boyd Homes website.About Boyd Homes: Boyd Homes features a selection of apartment and townhouse communities for rent and houses for sale throughout Virginia. Their portfolio includes several communities to give residents options in size and price, allowing everyone to find the perfect place to call home. Each community offers modern amenities, comfortable living spaces, and luxury designs.

