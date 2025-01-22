Community Colleges Join Consortium Working to Embed AI Skills into Curriculum and Instruction

National nonprofit Complete College America and work-based learning pioneer Riipen select colleges to integrate AI-driven experiential learning into college curricula nationwide

Indianapolis, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete College America (CCA), a national nonprofit on a mission to raise postsecondary attainment in the United States, today announced the selection of five open-access institutions to participate in an ambitious new multi-year initiative designed to prepare students with critical artificial intelligence (AI) skills and hands-on experience. Built in collaboration with Riipen, the CCA AI Readiness Consortium will assist institutions with embedding AI competencies into their academic programs through experiential learning, ensuring students are ready to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven job market.

This new consortium reflects our collective commitment to ensuring students graduate not just with a degree but with the skills and experiences they need to thrive in a workforce and in an economy that will be powerfully influenced by AI," said Dr. Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of Complete College America. "This is about giving students — particularly those from historically excluded communities and institutions — the opportunity to learn, understand and put into practice the kind of AI skills that will be essential to long-term career success."

Both students and employers expect higher education to prepare learners to use AI in the workplace. Recent research from Inside Higher Ed and College Pulse's Student Voice found that nearly three-quarters of currently enrolled college students think that their institutions should be preparing them for AI in the workplace. A 2024 survey of U.S. professionals revealed a majority believe today's college graduates should be prepared to use AI upon their entry into the workforce (83%) and see a critical role for higher education in preparing future graduates to use AI.

Powered by Riipen's work-based learning platform, the CCA AI Readiness Consortium unites educators, career services professionals and employers in a shared mission to expand equitable access to AI skills-building and experiential learning. Through project-based learning that directly involves industry partners, the program enables students to gain practical, in-demand skills that are especially critical for those in industries most vulnerable to AI-driven disruption. This initiative, funded by Axim Collaborative, seeks to make a lasting impact by enhancing economic and social mobility for students nationwide.

Each institution will participate through a dynamic team of faculty members from diverse disciplines, career services professionals and senior academic leaders. These teams will receive extensive support and training on the Riipen platform to facilitate the design and integration of real-world AI applications into courses, giving students practical experience that aligns with industry needs. Students will benefit from learning in real-world contexts and acquiring the skills necessary for meaningful careers in the AI-driven economy.

"We're thrilled to welcome an exceptional group of institutions to the Complete College America AI Readiness Consortium," said Dave Savory, co-founder of Riipen. "The selection of these colleges marks a powerful commitment to preparing students for a future where AI is integral to every industry. We're proud to support these forward-thinking institutions as they lead the way in integrating AI readiness into higher education."

The CCA AI Readiness Consortium includes five open-access institutions committed to reshaping the future of AI education and skills development:

Atlanta Metropolitan State College: Known for its dedication to providing accessible, high-quality education, Atlanta Metropolitan State College is focused on expanding students' opportunities through innovative programs. The college's involvement in the consortium underscores its commitment to delivering career-aligned learning experiences that meet the demands of a technology-centric workforce.

City Colleges of Chicago: As one of the largest community college systems in the U.S., City Colleges of Chicago serves a diverse student body, emphasizing accessibility and academic excellence. By joining the consortium, City Colleges is enhancing its capacity to offer cutting-edge AI-focused courses that help students develop industry-relevant skills to thrive in the digital economy.

City University of New York (CUNY): A leader in urban public education, CUNY is renowned for its commitment to advancing economic and social mobility. Its participation in the consortium will enable CUNY to incorporate AI-driven work-based learning projects into its curriculum, furthering its mission to equip students with the tools to succeed in a rapidly changing workforce.

Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C): Serving Northeast Ohio, Tri-C has long been recognized for its focus on workforce development and its partnerships with local employers. As a member of the CCA AI Readiness Consortium, Tri-C will expand its support for students entering AI-related fields, aligning academic programs with the skills sought by employers in emerging technologies.

Pikes Peak State College: With a strong emphasis on career-focused education, Colorado's Pikes Peak State College is committed to preparing students for meaningful careers in their local communities and beyond. Through its participation in the consortium, Pikes Peak aims to provide students with hands-on learning opportunities that build essential AI competencies, helping them stay competitive in an AI-enhanced job market.

Each of these institutions will lead the integration of AI competencies into academic programs, creating a scalable model for higher education. By partnering with Riipen and CCA, these colleges are taking proactive steps to ensure students are not only learning about AI but also applying it in real-world contexts to enhance their employability and future career options.

About Complete College America

Complete College America (CCA) is a bold national advocate for dramatically increasing college completion rates and closing institutional performance gaps by working with states, systems, institutions, and partners to scale highly effective structural reforms and promote policies that improve student success. To learn more about CCA, visit www.completecollege.org

About Riipen

Riipen is the world's leading online work-based learning platform and ecosystem, aiming to end underemployment and close the skills gap. Riipen partners with governments, colleges, universities, and short-cycle training providers to provide authentic, accessible online training for employment-focused skills and technical/professional proficiency. Riipen has successfully and proudly implemented 16.2 million hours of learning hours through over 242,000 learner experiences with more than 41,000 employers and 680+ academic partnerships, portals, and training providers in 9 countries, in both English and French. To learn more about Riipen, visit www.riipen.com.

