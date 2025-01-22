Berinert Global Market Report 2025: : Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

Berinert Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the berinert Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Over the past few years, there has been substantial growth in the berinert market, which is expected to expand from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025 at a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. This historic growth is primarily attributed to strong clinical evidence supporting efficacy, substantial government funding, insurance support, strategic partnerships, and increased spending.

Moving forward, the berinert market is forecasted to grow even more robustly, with projections indicating a surge to $XX million by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. Factors fueling this projected growth include evolving guidelines, increased research and development, market expansion, strong physician advocacy, and a growth in genetic research.

What Drives The berinert Market Growth?

Key factors driving the market include the rise in the prevalence of genetic disorders. Genetic disorders, health conditions caused by abnormalities in an individual's DNA, have been increasing due to factors such as increased environmental exposures, advancements in genetic testing, changes in reproductive patterns, heightened awareness and diagnosis, and the impact of lifestyle factors.

Berinert, a C1 esterase inhibitor, is used to treat hereditary angioedema HAE, a genetic disorder, that prevents and manages acute swelling episodes. According to The United States National Library of Medicine, the total genetic tests carried out in the US in 2021 amounted to 35,000, increasing to 37,271 tests in 2022. Thus, the rise in these genetic disorders significantly impacts the growth of the berinert market.

Who Are The Key Players In The berinert Market?

Major players operating in the berinert market include CSL Behring, a major manufacturer of berinert. These industry leaders play a crucial role in market growth and development.

Given the competitive landscape, a key trend in the berinert market is the focus on advancing treatment methods. For instance, advancements such as the twice-weekly subcutaneous injection formulation of Berinert 60 IU/kg that can be self-administered at home have emerged. In September 2022, CSL Behring K.K., a Japan-based biotechnology company, received manufacturing and marketing approval for Berinert S.C. Injection 2000 from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan, backed by the COMPACT study findings.

There are various market segments, such as by indication Hereditary Angioedema HAE, Acquired Angioedema AAE, by distribution channel Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and by end users Adult, Geriatric, Pediatric.

Regional Analysis Of berinert Market:

In terms of regional insights, North America reigned as the largest region in the berinert market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The berinert market report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Explore more similar reports from The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company offers comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Backed up by 1,500,000 datasets, our in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, we provide the information you need to stay ahead of the game.

