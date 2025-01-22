Submit Release
CBL International Limited, Nasdaq이 주선한 인터뷰에 초청되어 지속가능 연료에 대한 비전을 논의

보도자료 전문은 여기를 통해 확인하세요: https://cdn-banle-intl.react.hk/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/20121108/Press-Release_CBL-International-Limited-Chairman-Featured-on-Nasdaq-Amplify.pdf

쿠알라룸푸르, 말레이시아, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banle Group (“Banle” 또는 “Group”)의 상장 법인인 CBL International Limited(나스닥: BANL)(이하 “회사” 또는 “CBL”)는 회장 겸 CEO인 Teck Lim Chia가 최근 나스닥의 Amplify Spotlight 프로그램이 주선한 독점 인터뷰에 출연했다고 발표하였다.

Chia 회장은 이 인터뷰에서 전 세계적인 탈탄소화 노력에 발맞춰 B24 바이오 연료와 같은 지속 가능한 연료를 채택해 2024년 상반기 바이오 연료 매출을 96% 가까이 늘린 것에 대해 거론하였다. 또한 전 세계 60개 이상의 항구에서 종합 급유 서비스를 제공하고 유럽과 아프리카 등 새로운 시장으로 확장하는 CBL의 계획에 대해서도 논의하는 시간을 가졌다.

투자자와 이해관계자는 다음 링크에서 인터뷰 전문의 확인이 가능하며 CBL의 운영 및 전략적 방향에 대한 심층적인 인사이트를 얻을 수 있다. (https://www.nasdaq.com/videos/cbl-international)

보다 자세한 정보가 필요할 경우, 아래 연락처로 문의하세요:
CBL International Limited
Email: investors@banle-intl.com

Strategic Financial Relations Limited
Shelly Cheng    Tel: (852) 2864 4857
Iris Au Yeung    Tel: (852) 2114 4913
Email: sprg_cbl@sprg.com.hk


