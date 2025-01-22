CBL International Limited, Nasdaq이 주선한 인터뷰에 초청되어 지속가능 연료에 대한 비전을 논의

보도자료 전문은 여기를 통해 확인하세요: https://cdn-banle-intl.react.hk/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/20121108/Press-Release_CBL-International-Limited-Chairman-Featured-on-Nasdaq-Amplify.pdf

쿠알라룸푸르, 말레이시아, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banle Group (“Banle” 또는 “Group”)의 상장 법인인 CBL International Limited(나스닥: BANL)(이하 “회사” 또는 “CBL”)는 회장 겸 CEO인 Teck Lim Chia가 최근 나스닥의 Amplify Spotlight 프로그램이 주선한 독점 인터뷰에 출연했다고 발표하였다.

Chia 회장은 이 인터뷰에서 전 세계적인 탈탄소화 노력에 발맞춰 B24 바이오 연료와 같은 지속 가능한 연료를 채택해 2024년 상반기 바이오 연료 매출을 96% 가까이 늘린 것에 대해 거론하였다. 또한 전 세계 60개 이상의 항구에서 종합 급유 서비스를 제공하고 유럽과 아프리카 등 새로운 시장으로 확장하는 CBL의 계획에 대해서도 논의하는 시간을 가졌다.

투자자와 이해관계자는 다음 링크에서 인터뷰 전문의 확인이 가능하며 CBL의 운영 및 전략적 방향에 대한 심층적인 인사이트를 얻을 수 있다. (https://www.nasdaq.com/videos/cbl-international)

보다 자세한 정보가 필요할 경우, 아래 연락처로 문의하세요:

CBL International Limited

Email: investors@banle-intl.com

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Shelly Cheng Tel: (852) 2864 4857

Iris Au Yeung Tel: (852) 2114 4913

Email: sprg_cbl@sprg.com.hk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.