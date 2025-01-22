Citizens Business Bank Donates $200,000 to Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Organizations

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Business Bank (the “Bank”), a subsidiary of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF), announced today that the Bank has committed $200,000 to local community organizations directed specifically to wildfire relief.



The Bank’s $200,000 donation will be distributed to four organizations in Los Angeles County, with each receiving $50,000. The recipient organizations include Foothill Unity Center, Union Station Homeless Services, Pasadena Community Foundation’s Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.



“The wildfires continue to have a devastating impact on Southern California, and many of our customers and associates have been directly affected,” said David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, which operates 21 Business Financial Centers throughout Los Angeles County. “We want to remind our communities that we will get through this together. These donations will be used to support local families that could use the help right now,” said Brager.



A repository of emergency assistance resources for the fires in Los Angeles County is available on the Bank’s website cbbank.com.



Corporate Overview



CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with greater than $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.



Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

