Planetarium Labs Unveils Season 3 of Immortal Rising 2: Path of Ascension Campaign with Exclusive $IMT Rewards

Singapore, Singapore , Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planetarium Labs, a leader in Web3 gaming innovation, has announced the launch of Season 3 (S3) for the Path of Ascension (P2A) Play 2 Airdrop Campaign in Immortal Rising 2. This season, which is expected to be the last before the Token Generation Event (TGE), went live today, featuring an allocation of 1% of the total $IMT supply as rewards for the community alongside a weekly bonus reward pool of USDT. This brings the total airdrop allocation across all three seasons to 6% of the $IMT supply.



Continuing the success of earlier seasons, S3 is designed to provide an enriched gaming experience with new quests and expanded opportunities for players to earn $IMT, the native token of Immortal Rising 2. Participants will complete missions, gather SoulBound Tokens (SBTs), and compete in engaging challenges. Rankings based on SBT collections will determine tiered token rewards.

“The Path of Ascension campaigns have been integral to building our community, providing players with meaningful ways to engage while earning rewards,” said JC Kim, CEO and Founder of Planetarium Labs. “With Season 3, we’re offering our players one last chance to secure exclusive rewards before the TGE, marking a significant milestone in the Immortal Rising 2 journey.”

Immortal Rising 2 has set new benchmarks in blockchain gaming by merging advanced Web3 technology with captivating RPG gameplay. Developed on Immutable’s zkEVM and powered by Polygon, the game transports players to a dark fantasy setting that combines traditional gaming elements with blockchain features. The Path of Ascension campaigns have consistently drawn substantial participation, positioning Immortal Rising 2 as a standout title in Web3 gaming.

Season 3 Highlights:

An allocation of 1% of the total $IMT supply offers substantial incentives to players ahead of the TGE. New Challenges: Enhanced missions and tasks provide more opportunities to earn and deepen player engagement.

Enhanced missions and tasks provide more opportunities to earn and deepen player engagement. Community Connections: The campaign emphasizes community-building through platforms like X and Discord, encouraging player interaction and participation.

Players can take part in S3 by completing tasks on the official Immortal Rising 2 Path of Ascension page and engaging in associated community events. This campaign’s fusion of social and in-game elements creates an engaging experience for all participants.

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs, which raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands, is a community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level.

Media Contact

Robert Penington

robert@thronepr.com







Legal Disclaimer:

