Texas Trustees Seek Public Comment on $40 Million Draft Restoration Plan for Coastal Habitat Projects, Sea Turtle Early Restoration Project Extension

AUSTIN — The Texas Trustee Implementation Group for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill seeks public input on the recently released Draft Restoration Plan/Environmental Assessment #3: Restoration of Wetlands, Coastal and Nearshore Habitats (Draft Plan).

In addition, the group solicits public comment on extending the Texas portion of the Sea Turtle Early Restoration project.

The draft plan focuses on revitalizing coastal intertidal wetlands using dredged material to restore and conserve various coastal habitats. The Texas trustees propose seven projects as preferred alternatives for implementation. The projects have a total estimated cost of $40 million and include:

Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge Roberts Mueller Tract Wetland Restoration Goose Island Wetland Restoration Lower Neches Wildlife Management Area Old River Unit Wetland Restoration McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge Willow Lake Terraces San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge Sargent Oil Field Wetland Restoration Schicke Point Wetland Restoration Texas Point National Wildlife Refuge Wetland Restoration

Trustees encourage public comment on the draft plan during the period that extends through Feb. 18. Those wishing to provide comments may do so by one of the following methods:

Online: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/TXTIGRP3

In person at the public meeting:

Date: Jan. 28th

Location: Rosenburg Library, 2310 Sealy Avenue, Galveston (Wortham Auditorium)

Time: Open house from 5-5:30 p.m.; presentations and public comment from 5:30-7 p.m.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Gulf Restoration Office

1875 Century Blvd.

Atlanta, GA 30345

Those planning to attend the public meeting who are in need of special assistance such as a language translator, please contact Nanciann Regaldo via email at: nanciann_regalado@fws.gov by, Jan. 22. American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will be provided during the meeting.

Sea Turtle Early Restoration Project Extension

In addition to the draft plan, the Texas Trustee Implementation Group also requests public comment on extending the Texas portion of the Sea Turtle Early Restoration project. The project extension will allow continued work to address threats to Kemp’s ridley, green, and loggerhead sea turtles’ nesting beaches and marine habitat. This extension will expend the remainder of the Texas Trustee Implementation Group’s Sea Turtle restoration funding allocation.

Details on the project extension can be found in the project change analysis. The public comment period extends through Feb. 18.

Comments may be submitted during the public comment period by one of the following methods: