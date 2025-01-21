Home BancShares, Inc. Increases Share Repurchase Program and Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend

CONWAY, Ark., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or “the Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank (“Centennial”), announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase in the shares available for repurchase and has declared its regular quarterly cash dividend.

On January 17, 2025, the Board of Directors of Home BancShares, Inc. authorized an increase in the shares of the Company’s common stock available for repurchase under its stock repurchase program, which was originally approved by the Board in January 2008 and most recently amended in January 2021, to renew the authorization to 20,000,000 shares. As of January 17, 2025, a total of approximately 13,244,493 shares remained available for repurchase under the existing repurchase authorization, resulting in an increase of 6,755,507 shares of common stock available for repurchase.

“We always want to maintain the ability to purchase stock, and it seemed prudent at this time to increase the number of shares available for repurchase,” said John Allison, Chairman and CEO of HOMB.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a regular $0.195 per share quarterly cash dividend payable March 5, 2025, to shareholders of record February 12, 2025. This cash dividend is consistent with the quarterly dividends paid during the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

