Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Full Year Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $695.0 million or $10.31 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $622.6 million or $9.58 per diluted common share for the same period of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled a record $1.0 billion, compared to $959.5 million for the same period of 2023.

The Company recorded quarterly net income of $185.4 million or $2.63 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $170.0 million or $2.47 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled $270.1 million as compared to $255.0 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our 2024 results, including record net income for the full year 2024. The Company exhibited consistently strong organic loan and deposit growth throughout 2024 and expanded our geographic footprint into the west Michigan market through the acquisition of Macatawa Bank Corporation (“Macatawa”). We enter 2025 with great momentum in our efforts to further expand the franchise.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane emphasized, “Net interest margin in the fourth quarter was unchanged compared to the third quarter of 2024. Our relative neutral sensitivity to further interest rate changes should allow our net interest margin to remain in the 3.50% range as we move forward into 2025 given the current market consensus outlook. Stable net interest margin coupled with continued balance sheet growth should result in further net interest income growth in 2025. Focusing on building long term franchise value, growth of net interest income, disciplined expense control and maintaining our consistent credit standards remain our priorities in 2025.”

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2024:
Comparative information to the third quarter of 2024, unless otherwise noted

  • Total loans increased by approximately $1.0 billion, or 8% annualized.
  • Total deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 9% annualized.
  • Total assets increased by $1.1 billion, or 7% annualized.
  • Net interest income increased to $525.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $502.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to average earning asset growth.
    • Net interest margin remained at 3.49% (3.51% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Non-interest income was impacted by the following:
    • Mortgage banking revenue included a net negative fair value mark of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net negative fair value mark of $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. See Table 16 for details.
    • Net losses on investment securities totaling $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 related primarily to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net gains of $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Non-interest expense was impacted by the following:
    • The Macatawa Bank acquisition added approximately $15.8 million of total operating expenses, including $4.8 million of core deposit intangible asset amortization in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to approximately $10.1 million of total operating expenses, including $3.0 million of core deposit intangible asset amortization in the third quarter of 2024. The additional expense is attributable to one additional month of recognized expenses for Macatawa in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024.
    • Incurred acquisition related costs of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $17.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to a provision for credit losses of $22.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 which included a one-time Macatawa acquisition-related Day 1 provision of approximately $15.5 million.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $15.9 million or 13 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $26.7 million or 23 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2024.

Mr. Crane noted, “A stable net interest margin coupled with earning asset growth resulted in record net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 as we grew our net interest income by $22.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The company continued its consistent, strong loan growth as loans increased by $1.0 billion, or 8% on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2024. Loan pipelines are strong and we remain prudent in our review of credit prospects, ensuring our loan growth adheres to our conservative credit standards. Deposit growth of $1.1 billion, or 9% on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2024 outpaced loan growth which resulted in our loans to deposits ratio ending the quarter at 91.5%. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $670.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 and comprised 22% of total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. We continue to leverage our customer relationships and market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and build long-term franchise value.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Credit metrics improved for the second consecutive quarter, ending 2024 with overall stable credit quality. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans on an annualized basis improved, with the fourth quarter of 2024 being the low point for the year. Prudent credit management and disciplined underwriting standards continue to support low losses in the portfolios. Non-performing loans also improved in the second half of 2024, with the fourth quarter of 2024 non-performing loans being 0.36% of total loans. Improvement has been experienced in our commercial real estate portfolio, where consistent in-depth reviews of the portfolio have led to positive outcomes by proactively identifying and resolving problem credits. Total non-performing assets, at 0.30% of total assets at year-end, remained consistent with the same level at the end of the third quarter. We continue to be conservative, diversified, and maintain our consistently strong credit standards. We believe that the Company’s reserves are appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

In summary, Mr. Crane noted, “We are proud of our results in 2024 and believe we are well-positioned to continue our momentum into the new year. We have successfully reduced our asset sensitivity, leaving us well positioned to deliver improved results independent of interest rate changes. We remain focused on winning new business, expanding our franchise and improving our position in the markets we serve.”

The graphs shown on pages 3-8 illustrate certain financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2024 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4c23147f-25a8-47d1-b395-94398cec535c

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024. Total loans increased by $1.0 billion as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase in loans was diversified across nearly all loan portfolios.

Total liabilities increased by $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to a $1.1 billion increase in total deposits. Strong organic deposit growth in the fourth quarter of 2024 enabled the Company to reduce brokered funding reliance by $482 million as compared to the third quarter of 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $671 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits increased to 22% at December 31, 2024, compared to 21% as of September 30, 2024. The Company's loans to deposits ratio was 91.5% on December 31, 2024 as compared to 91.6% as of September 30, 2024.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest income totaled $525.1 million, an increase of $22.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The $22.6 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $2.6 billion increase in average earning assets.

Net interest margin was 3.49% (3.51% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2024, unchanged compared to the third quarter of 2024. The yield on earning assets declined 24 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to a 22 basis point decrease in loan yields. The net free funds contribution declined seven basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024 due to a reduced rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. These declines were offset by a 31 basis point decrease in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 31 basis point decrease in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a 33 basis point decline in rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $437.1 million as of December 31, 2024, relatively unchanged compared to $436.2 million as of September 30, 2024. A provision for credit losses totaling $17.0 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $22.3 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024. The lower provision for credit losses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 is primarily attributable to the Day 1 provision for credit losses of approximately $15.5 million related to the Macatawa acquisition recognized in the third quarter of 2024. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $15.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $10.8 million as compared to $26.7 million of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 13 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024 on an annualized basis compared to 23 basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2024. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Non-performing assets totaled $193.9 million and comprised 0.30% of total assets as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $193.4 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $170.8 million and comprised 0.36% of total loans at December 31, 2024, as compared to $179.7 million and 0.38% of total loans at September 30, 2024. The decrease in non-performing loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to a decline in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to increased trust and asset management fees from higher assets under management during the period. Approximately $0.6 million of additional wealth management revenue recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 relates to one additional month of Macatawa results included in the current quarter. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to a change in net fair value marks, a $5.5 million impact. Partially offsetting the positive fair value impact was a decrease in operational mortgage banking revenue of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.

The Company recognized $18.9 million in service charges on deposits accounts in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The $2.4 million increase in the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of increased commercial account analysis fees.

The Company incurred $2.8 million in net losses on investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $3.2 million in net gains in the third quarter of 2024. The net losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were primarily the result of unrealized losses on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

Fees from covered call options increased by $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

Other income decreased by $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 due to unfavorable foreign currency remeasurement adjustments of $1.4 million and a variety of other smaller miscellaneous revenue declines.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expenses totaled $368.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, increasing $7.9 million as compared to $360.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. The additional expense is attributable to one additional month of recognized expenses for Macatawa in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The Macatawa acquisition accounted for approximately $5.7 million of the increase, which included $1.8 million in additional amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $872,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The $872,000 increase is primarily related to increased salaries expense due to the Macatawa acquisition impacting the fourth quarter of 2024 for three months as compared to two months in the third quarter of 2024 as well as increased employee insurance costs in the current quarter. These increases were partially offset by lower incentive compensation expense in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Software and equipment expense increased $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to software expense relating to upgrading and maintenance of information technology and security infrastructure as well as the Macatawa acquisition.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $13.1 million, which is a $5.1 million decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to a decrease in sports sponsorships. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company’s various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year.

Professional fees expense totaled $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase in the current quarter relates primarily to increased fees on consulting services. Professional fees include legal, audit, and tax fees, external loan review costs, consulting arrangements and normal regulatory exam assessments.

The Company recorded net OREO expense of $397,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net OREO income of $938,000 in the third quarter of 2024. The net OREO income in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of realized gains on sales of OREO. Net OREO expenses also include all costs associated with obtaining, maintaining and selling other real estate owned properties as well as valuation adjustments.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $67.7 million in the fourth quarter compared to $62.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 26.76% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 26.95% in the third quarter of 2024.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the community banking unit increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $20.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $4.5 million as compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to a change in net fair value marks, a $5.5 million impact. Partially offsetting the positive fair value impact was a decrease in operational mortgage banking revenue of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. See Table 16 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of December 31, 2024 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the first quarter of 2025.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $5.1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024. Average balances increased by $11.6 million, as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the fourth quarter of 2024, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.9 billion as of December 31, 2024 as compared to $3.7 billion as of September 30, 2024. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. See “Items Impacting Comparative Results,” regarding the sale of the Company’s Retirement Benefits Advisors (“RBA”) division during the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenue totaled $38.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up slightly as compared to the third quarter of 2024. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $51.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.5 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Business Combination

On August 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Macatawa, the parent company of Macatawa Bank. In conjunction with the completed acquisition, the Company issued approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock. Macatawa operates 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties in the state of Michigan. Macatawa offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. As of August 1, 2024, Macatawa had carrying values of approximately $2.7 billion in assets, $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.4 billion in loans. As of December 31, 2024, the Company recorded preliminary goodwill of approximately $142.1 million on the purchase. The initial purchase accounting for the acquisition, in accordance with GAAP, for this business combination is not finalized and is therefore subject to change.

Division Sale

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold its RBA division and recorded a gain of approximately $20.0 million in other non-interest income from the sale.

Business Combination

On April 3, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Rothschild & Co Asset Management US Inc. and Rothschild & Co Risk Based Investments LLC from Rothschild & Co North America Inc. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $2.6 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the third quarter of 2024 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2023 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

              % or (1)
basis point (bp) change from
3rd Quarter
2024 		  % or
basis point (bp) change from
4th Quarter
2023
    Three Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Dec 31, 2024   Sep 30, 2024   Dec 31, 2023  
Net income   $ 185,362     $ 170,001     $ 123,480   9   %   50   %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)     270,060       255,043       208,151   6       30    
Net income per common share – Diluted     2.63       2.47       1.87   6       41    
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.45       0.45       0.40         13    
Net revenue (3)     638,599       615,730       570,803   4       12    
Net interest income     525,148       502,583       469,974   4       12    
Net interest margin     3.49 %     3.49 %     3.62 %   bps   (13 ) bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)     3.51       3.51       3.64         (13 )  
Net overhead ratio (4)     1.60       1.62       1.89   (2 )     (29 )  
Return on average assets     1.16       1.11       0.89   5       27    
Return on average common equity     11.82       11.63       9.93   19       189    
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)     14.29       13.92       11.73   37       256    
At end of period                      
Total assets   $ 64,879,668     $ 63,788,424     $ 56,259,934   7   %   15   %
Total loans (5)     48,055,037       47,067,447       42,131,831   8       14    
Total deposits     52,512,349       51,404,966       45,397,170   9       16    
Total shareholders’ equity     6,344,297       6,399,714       5,399,526   (3 )     17    

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

    Three Months Ended Years Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):      
Total assets   $ 64,879,668     $ 63,788,424     $ 59,781,516     $ 57,576,933     $ 56,259,934        
Total loans (1)     48,055,037       47,067,447       44,675,531       43,230,706       42,131,831        
Total deposits     52,512,349       51,404,966       48,049,026       46,448,858       45,397,170        
Total shareholders’ equity     6,344,297       6,399,714       5,536,628       5,436,400       5,399,526        
Selected Statements of Income Data:                          
Net interest income   $ 525,148     $ 502,583     $ 470,610     $ 464,194     $ 469,974   $ 1,962,535     $ 1,837,864  
Net revenue (2)     638,599       615,730       591,757       604,774       570,803     2,450,860       2,271,970  
Net income     185,362       170,001       152,388       187,294       123,480     695,045       622,626  
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)     270,060       255,043       251,404       271,629       208,151     1,048,136       959,471  
Net income per common share – Basic     2.68       2.51       2.35       2.93       1.90     10.47       9.72  
Net income per common share – Diluted     2.63       2.47       2.32       2.89       1.87     10.31       9.58  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.45       0.45       0.45       0.45       0.40     1.80       1.60  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:                          
Performance Ratios:                          
Net interest margin     3.49 %     3.49 %     3.50 %     3.57 %     3.62 %   3.51 %     3.66 %
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)     3.51       3.51       3.52       3.59       3.64     3.53       3.68  
Non-interest income to average assets     0.71       0.74       0.85       1.02       0.73     0.82       0.81  
Non-interest expense to average assets     2.31       2.36       2.38       2.41       2.62     2.36       2.45  
Net overhead ratio (4)     1.60       1.62       1.53       1.39       1.89     1.54       1.64  
Return on average assets     1.16       1.11       1.07       1.35       0.89     1.17       1.16  
Return on average common equity     11.82       11.63       11.61       14.42       9.93     12.32       12.90  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)     14.29       13.92       13.49       16.75       11.73     14.58       15.23  
Average total assets   $ 63,594,105     $ 60,915,283     $ 57,493,184     $ 55,602,695     $ 55,017,075   $ 59,416,909     $ 53,529,506  
Average total shareholders’ equity     6,418,403       5,990,429       5,450,173       5,440,457       5,066,196     5,826,940       5,023,153  
Average loans to average deposits ratio     91.9 %     93.8 %     95.1 %     94.5 %     92.9 %   93.8 %     93.1 %
Period-end loans to deposits ratio     91.5       91.6       93.0       93.1       92.8        
Common Share Data at end of period:                          
Market price per common share   $ 124.71     $ 108.53     $ 98.56     $ 104.39     $ 92.75        
Book value per common share     89.21       90.06       82.97       81.38       81.43        
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)     75.39       76.15       72.01       70.40       70.33        
Common shares outstanding     66,495,227       66,481,543       61,760,139       61,736,715       61,243,626        
Other Data at end of period:                          
Common equity to assets ratio     9.1 %     9.4 %     8.6 %     8.7 %     8.9 %      
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3)     7.8       8.1       7.5       7.6       7.7        
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)     9.4       9.6       9.3       9.4       9.3        
Risk-based capital ratios:                          
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)     10.6       10.6       10.3       10.3       10.3        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5)     9.9       9.8       9.5       9.5       9.4        
Total capital ratio (5)     12.2       12.2       12.1       12.2       12.1        
Allowance for credit losses (6)   $ 437,060     $ 436,193     $ 437,560     $ 427,504     $ 427,612        
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans     0.91 %     0.93 %     0.98 %     0.99 %     1.01 %      
Number of:                          
Bank subsidiaries     16       16       15       15       15        
Banking offices     205       203       177       176       174        

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
    Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
(In thousands)     2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 452,017     $ 725,465     $ 415,462     $ 379,825     $ 423,404  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements     6,519       5,663       62       61       60  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     4,409,753       3,648,117       2,824,314       2,131,077       2,084,323  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     4,141,482       3,912,232       4,329,957       4,387,598       3,502,915  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost     3,613,263       3,677,420       3,755,924       3,810,015       3,856,916  
Trading account securities     4,072       3,472       4,134       2,184       4,707  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value     215,412       125,310       112,173       119,777       139,268  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock     281,407       266,908       256,495       224,657       205,003  
Brokerage customer receivables     18,102       16,662       13,682       13,382       10,592  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     331,261       461,067       411,851       339,884       292,722  
Loans, net of unearned income     48,055,037       47,067,447       44,675,531       43,230,706       42,131,831  
Allowance for loan losses     (364,017 )     (360,279 )     (363,719 )     (348,612 )     (344,235 )
Net loans     47,691,020       46,707,168       44,311,812       42,882,094       41,787,596  
Premises, software and equipment, net     779,130       772,002       722,295       744,769       748,966  
Lease investments, net     278,264       270,171       275,459       283,557       281,280  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     1,739,334       1,721,090       1,671,334       1,580,142       1,551,899  
Trade date securities receivable           551,031                   690,722  
Goodwill     796,942       800,780       655,955       656,181       656,672  
Other acquisition-related intangible assets     121,690       123,866       20,607       21,730       22,889  
Total assets   $ 64,879,668     $ 63,788,424     $ 59,781,516     $ 57,576,933     $ 56,259,934  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing   $ 11,410,018     $ 10,739,132     $ 10,031,440     $ 9,908,183     $ 10,420,401  
Interest-bearing     41,102,331       40,665,834       38,017,586       36,540,675       34,976,769  
Total deposits     52,512,349       51,404,966       48,049,026       46,448,858       45,397,170  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     3,151,309       3,171,309       3,176,309       2,676,751       2,326,071  
Other borrowings     534,803       647,043       606,579       575,408       645,813  
Subordinated notes     298,283       298,188       298,113       437,965       437,866  
Junior subordinated debentures     253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     1,785,061       1,613,638       1,861,295       1,747,985       1,799,922  
Total liabilities     58,535,371       57,388,710       54,244,888       52,140,533       50,860,408  
Shareholders’ Equity:                    
Preferred stock     412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500  
Common stock     66,560       66,546       61,825       61,798       61,269  
Surplus     2,482,561       2,470,228       1,964,645       1,954,532       1,943,806  
Treasury stock     (6,153 )     (6,098 )     (5,760 )     (5,757 )     (2,217 )
Retained earnings     3,897,164       3,748,715       3,615,616       3,498,475       3,345,399  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (508,335 )     (292,177 )     (512,198 )     (485,148 )     (361,231 )
Total shareholders’ equity     6,344,297       6,399,714       5,536,628       5,436,400       5,399,526  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 64,879,668     $ 63,788,424     $ 59,781,516     $ 57,576,933     $ 56,259,934  


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended Years Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,
2024 		  Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
Interest income                        
Interest and fees on loans $ 789,038     $ 794,163     $ 749,812     $ 710,341   $ 694,943   $ 3,043,354     $ 2,540,952  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   5,623       6,233       5,434       4,146     4,318     21,436       16,791  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   46,256       32,608       19,731       16,658     21,762     115,253       78,978  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements   53       277       17       19     578     366       1,806  
Investment securities   67,066       69,592       69,779       69,678     68,237     276,115       238,587  
Trading account securities   6       11       13       18     15     48       41  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock   5,157       5,451       4,974       4,478     3,792     20,060       14,912  
Brokerage customer receivables   302       269       219       175     203     965       1,047  
Total interest income   913,501       908,604       849,979       805,513     793,848     3,477,597       2,893,114  
Interest expense                        
Interest on deposits   346,388       362,019       335,703       299,532     285,390     1,343,642       906,470  
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances   26,050       26,254       24,797       22,048     18,316     99,149       72,286  
Interest on other borrowings   7,519       9,013       8,700       9,248     9,557     34,480       35,280  
Interest on subordinated notes   3,733       3,712       5,185       5,487     5,522     18,117       22,024  
Interest on junior subordinated debentures   4,663       5,023       4,984       5,004     5,089     19,674       19,190  
Total interest expense   388,353       406,021       379,369       341,319     323,874     1,515,062       1,055,250  
Net interest income   525,148       502,583       470,610       464,194     469,974     1,962,535       1,837,864  
Provision for credit losses   16,979       22,334       40,061       21,673     42,908     101,047       114,390  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   508,169       480,249       430,549       442,521     427,066     1,861,488       1,723,474  
Non-interest income                        
Wealth management   38,775       37,224       35,413       34,815     33,275     146,227       130,607  
Mortgage banking   20,452       15,974       29,124       27,663     7,433     93,213       83,073  
Service charges on deposit accounts   18,864       16,430       15,546       14,811     14,522     65,651       55,250  
(Losses) gains on investment securities, net   (2,835 )     3,189       (4,282 )     1,326     2,484     (2,602 )     1,525  
Fees from covered call options   2,305       988       2,056       4,847     4,679     10,196       21,863  
Trading (losses) gains, net   (113 )     (130 )     70       677     (505 )   504       1,142  
Operating lease income, net   15,327       15,335       13,938       14,110     14,162     58,710       53,298  
Other   20,676       24,137       29,282       42,331     24,779     116,426       87,348  
Total non-interest income   113,451       113,147       121,147       140,580     100,829     488,325       434,106  
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits   212,133       211,261       198,541       195,173     193,971     817,108       748,013  
Software and equipment   34,258       31,574       29,231       27,731     27,779     122,794       104,632  
Operating lease equipment   10,263       10,518       10,834       10,683     10,694     42,298       42,363  
Occupancy, net   20,597       19,945       19,585       19,086     18,102     79,213       77,068  
Data processing   10,957       9,984       9,503       9,292     8,892     39,736       38,800  
Advertising and marketing   13,097       18,239       17,436       13,040     17,166     61,812       65,075  
Professional fees   11,334       9,783       9,967       9,553     8,768     40,637       34,758  
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets   5,773       4,042       1,122       1,158     1,356     12,095       5,498  
FDIC insurance   10,640       10,512       10,429       14,537     43,677     46,118       71,102  
OREO expenses, net   397       (938 )     (259 )     392     (1,559 )   (408 )     (1,528 )
Other   39,090       35,767       33,964       32,500     33,806     141,321       126,718  
Total non-interest expense   368,539       360,687       340,353       333,145     362,652     1,402,724       1,312,499  
Income before taxes   253,081       232,709       211,343       249,956     165,243     947,089       845,081  
Income tax expense   67,719       62,708       58,955       62,662     41,763     252,044       222,455  
Net income $ 185,362     $ 170,001     $ 152,388     $ 187,294   $ 123,480   $ 695,045     $ 622,626  
Preferred stock dividends   6,991       6,991       6,991       6,991     6,991     27,964       27,964  
Net income applicable to common shares $ 178,371     $ 163,010     $ 145,397     $ 180,303   $ 116,489   $ 667,081     $ 594,662  
Net income per common share - Basic $ 2.68     $ 2.51     $ 2.35     $ 2.93   $ 1.90   $ 10.47     $ 9.72  
Net income per common share - Diluted $ 2.63     $ 2.47     $ 2.32     $ 2.89   $ 1.87   $ 10.31     $ 9.58  
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.45     $ 0.45     $ 0.45     $ 0.45   $ 0.40   $ 1.80     $ 1.60  
Weighted average common shares outstanding   66,491       64,888       61,839       61,481     61,236     63,685       61,149  
Dilutive potential common shares   1,233       1,053       926       928     1,166     1,016       938  
Average common shares and dilutive common shares   67,724       65,941       62,765       62,409     62,402     64,701       62,087  


TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2024 (1) 		  Dec 31,
2023
Balance:                        
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 189,774   $ 314,693   $ 281,103   $ 193,064   $ 155,529 (158 )%   22  %
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   141,487     146,374     130,748     146,820     137,193 (13 )   3  
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 331,261   $ 461,067   $ 411,851   $ 339,884   $ 292,722 (112 )%   13  %
                         
Core loans:                        
Commercial                        
Commercial and industrial $ 6,861,735   $ 6,768,382   $ 6,226,336   $ 6,105,968   $ 5,804,629 5  %   18  %
Asset-based lending   1,611,001     1,709,685     1,465,867     1,355,255     1,433,250 (23 )   12  
Municipal   826,653     827,125     747,357     721,526     677,143 0     22  
Leases   2,537,325     2,443,721     2,439,128     2,344,295     2,208,368 15     15  
PPP loans   5,687     6,301     9,954     11,036     11,533 (39 )   (51 )
Commercial real estate                        
Residential construction   48,617     73,088     55,019     57,558     58,642 (133 )   (17 )
Commercial construction   2,065,775     1,984,240     1,866,701     1,748,607     1,729,937 16     19  
Land   319,689     346,362     338,831     344,149     295,462 (31 )   8  
Office   1,656,109     1,675,286     1,585,312     1,566,748     1,455,417 (5 )   14  
Industrial   2,628,576     2,527,932     2,307,455     2,190,200     2,135,876 16     23  
Retail   1,374,655     1,404,586     1,365,753     1,366,415     1,337,517 (8 )   3  
Multi-family   3,125,505     3,193,339     2,988,940     2,922,432     2,815,911 (8 )   11  
Mixed use and other   1,685,018     1,588,584     1,439,186     1,437,328     1,515,402 24     11  
Home equity   445,028     427,043     356,313     340,349     343,976 17     29  
Residential real estate                        
Residential real estate loans for investment   3,456,009     3,252,649     2,933,157     2,746,916     2,619,083 25     32  
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   114,985     92,355     88,503     90,911     92,780 97     24  
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   41,771     43,034     45,675     52,439     57,803 (12 )   (28 )
Total core loans $ 28,804,138   $ 28,363,712   $ 26,259,487   $ 25,402,132   $ 24,592,729 6  %   17  %
                         
Niche loans:                        
Commercial                        
Franchise $ 1,268,521   $ 1,191,686   $ 1,150,460   $ 1,122,302   $ 1,092,532 26  %   16  %
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit   893,854     750,462     593,519     403,245     230,211 76     288  
Community Advantage - homeowners association   525,446     501,645     491,722     475,832     452,734 19     16  
Insurance agency lending   1,044,329     1,048,686     1,030,119     964,022     921,653 (2 )   13  
Premium Finance receivables                        
U.S. property & casualty insurance   6,447,625     6,253,271     6,142,654     6,113,993     5,983,103 12     8  
Canada property & casualty insurance   824,417     878,410     958,099     826,026     920,426 (24 )   (10 )
Life insurance   8,147,145     7,996,899     7,962,115     7,872,033     7,877,943 7     3  
Consumer and other   99,562     82,676     87,356     51,121     60,500 81     65  
Total niche loans $ 19,250,899   $ 18,703,735   $ 18,416,044   $ 17,828,574   $ 17,539,102 12  %   10  %
                         
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 48,055,037   $ 47,067,447   $ 44,675,531   $ 43,230,706   $ 42,131,831 8  %   14  %

(1)   Annualized.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2024 		  Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2024 (1) 		  Dec 31, 2023
Balance:                        
Non-interest-bearing $ 11,410,018     $ 10,739,132     $ 10,031,440     $ 9,908,183     $ 10,420,401   25 %   9 %
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   5,865,546       5,466,932       5,053,909       5,720,947       5,797,649   29     1  
Wealth management deposits (2)   1,469,064       1,303,354       1,490,711       1,347,817       1,614,499   51     (9 )
Money market   17,975,191       17,713,726       16,320,017       15,617,717       15,149,215   6     19  
Savings   6,372,499       6,183,249       5,882,179       5,959,774       5,790,334   12     10  
Time certificates of deposit   9,420,031       9,998,573       9,270,770       7,894,420       6,625,072   (23 )   42  
Total deposits $ 52,512,349     $ 51,404,966     $ 48,049,026     $ 46,448,858     $ 45,397,170   9 %   16 %
Mix:                        
Non-interest-bearing   22 %     21 %     21 %     21 %     23 %      
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   11       11       11       12       13        
Wealth management deposits (2)   3       3       3       3       4        
Money market   34       34       34       34       33        
Savings   12       12       12       13       13        
Time certificates of deposit   18       19       19       17       14        
Total deposits   100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %      

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.


TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of December 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)   Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit 		  Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
1-3 months   $ 3,301,111   4.52 %
4-6 months     3,743,113   4.31  
7-9 months     1,422,013   3.87  
10-12 months     595,058   3.48  
13-18 months     129,136   2.93  
19-24 months     55,456   2.52  
24+ months     174,144   2.56  
Total   $ 9,420,031   4.20 %


TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

    Average Balance for three months ended,
    Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
(In thousands)     2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1)   $ 3,934,016     $ 2,413,728     $ 1,485,481     $ 1,254,332     $ 1,682,176  
Investment securities (2)     8,090,271       8,276,576       8,203,764       8,349,796       7,971,068  
FHLB and FRB stock     271,825       263,707       253,614       230,648       204,593  
Liquidity management assets (3)   $ 12,296,112     $ 10,954,011     $ 9,942,859     $ 9,834,776     $ 9,857,837  
Other earning assets (3)(4)     20,528       17,542       15,257       15,081       14,821  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale     378,707       376,251       347,236       290,275       279,569  
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)     47,153,014       45,920,586       43,819,354       42,129,893       41,361,952  
Total earning assets (3)   $ 59,848,361     $ 57,268,390     $ 54,124,706     $ 52,270,025     $ 51,514,179  
Allowance for loan and investment security losses     (367,238 )     (383,736 )     (360,504 )     (361,734 )     (329,441 )
Cash and due from banks     470,033       467,333       434,916       450,267       443,989  
Other assets     3,642,949       3,563,296       3,294,066       3,244,137       3,388,348  
Total assets   $ 63,594,105     $ 60,915,283     $ 57,493,184     $ 55,602,695     $ 55,017,075  
                     
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 5,601,672     $ 5,174,673     $ 4,985,306     $ 5,680,265     $ 5,868,976  
Wealth management deposits     1,430,163       1,362,747       1,531,865       1,510,203       1,704,099  
Money market accounts     17,579,395       16,436,111       15,272,126       14,474,492       14,212,320  
Savings accounts     6,288,727       6,096,746       5,878,844       5,792,118       5,676,155  
Time deposits     9,702,948       9,598,109       8,546,172       7,148,456       6,645,980  
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 40,602,905     $ 38,668,386     $ 36,214,313     $ 34,605,534     $ 34,107,530  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     3,160,658       3,178,973       3,096,920       2,728,849       2,326,073  
Other borrowings     577,786       622,792       587,262       627,711       633,673  
Subordinated notes     298,225       298,135       410,331       437,893       437,785  
Junior subordinated debentures     253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 44,893,140     $ 43,021,852     $ 40,562,392     $ 38,653,553     $ 37,758,627  
Non-interest-bearing deposits     10,718,738       10,271,613       9,879,134       9,972,646       10,406,585  
Other liabilities     1,563,824       1,631,389       1,601,485       1,536,039       1,785,667  
Equity     6,418,403       5,990,429       5,450,173       5,440,457       5,066,196  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 63,594,105     $ 60,915,283     $ 57,493,184     $ 55,602,695     $ 55,017,075  
                     
Net free funds/contribution (6)   $ 14,955,221     $ 14,246,538     $ 13,562,314     $ 13,616,472     $ 13,755,552  

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.


TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

    Net Interest Income for three months ended,
    Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
(In thousands)     2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
Interest income:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents   $ 46,308     $ 32,885     $ 19,748     $ 16,677     $ 22,340  
Investment securities     67,783       70,260       70,346       70,228       68,812  
FHLB and FRB stock     5,157       5,451       4,974       4,478       3,792  
Liquidity management assets (1)   $ 119,248     $ 108,596     $ 95,068     $ 91,383     $ 94,944  
Other earning assets (1)     310       282       235       198       222  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale     5,623       6,233       5,434       4,146       4,318  
Loans, net of unearned income (1)     791,390       796,637       752,117       712,587       697,093  
Total interest income   $ 916,571     $ 911,748     $ 852,854     $ 808,314     $ 796,577  
                     
Interest expense:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 31,695     $ 30,971     $ 32,719     $ 34,896     $ 38,124  
Wealth management deposits     9,412       10,158       10,294       10,461       12,076  
Money market accounts     159,945       167,382       155,100       137,984       130,252  
Savings accounts     38,402       42,892       41,063       39,071       36,463  
Time deposits     106,934       110,616       96,527       77,120       68,475  
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 346,388     $ 362,019     $ 335,703     $ 299,532     $ 285,390  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     26,050       26,254       24,797       22,048       18,316  
Other borrowings     7,519       9,013       8,700       9,248       9,557  
Subordinated notes     3,733       3,712       5,185       5,487       5,522  
Junior subordinated debentures     4,663       5,023       4,984       5,004       5,089  
Total interest expense   $ 388,353     $ 406,021     $ 379,369     $ 341,319     $ 323,874  
                     
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment     (3,070 )     (3,144 )     (2,875 )     (2,801 )     (2,729 )
Net interest income (GAAP) (2)     525,148       502,583       470,610       464,194       469,974  
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment     3,070       3,144       2,875       2,801       2,729  
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)   $ 528,218     $ 505,727     $ 473,485     $ 466,995     $ 472,703  

(1)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.


TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

    Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
    Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
Yield earned on:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents   4.68 %   5.42 %   5.35 %   5.35 %   5.27 %
Investment securities   3.33     3.38     3.45     3.38     3.42  
FHLB and FRB stock   7.55     8.22     7.89     7.81     7.35  
Liquidity management assets   3.86 %   3.94 %   3.85 %   3.74 %   3.82 %
Other earning assets   6.01     6.38     6.23     5.25     5.92  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   5.91     6.59     6.29     5.74     6.13  
Loans, net of unearned income   6.68     6.90     6.90     6.80     6.69  
Total earning assets   6.09 %   6.33 %   6.34 %   6.22 %   6.13 %
                     
Rate paid on:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   2.25 %   2.38 %   2.64 %   2.47 %   2.58 %
Wealth management deposits   2.62     2.97     2.70     2.79     2.81  
Money market accounts   3.62     4.05     4.08     3.83     3.64  
Savings accounts   2.43     2.80     2.81     2.71     2.55  
Time deposits   4.38     4.58     4.54     4.34     4.09  
Interest-bearing deposits   3.39 %   3.72 %   3.73 %   3.48 %   3.32 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3.28     3.29     3.22     3.25     3.12  
Other borrowings   5.18     5.76     5.96     5.92     5.98  
Subordinated notes   4.98     4.95     5.08     5.04     5.00  
Junior subordinated debentures   7.32     7.88     7.91     7.94     7.96  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.44 %   3.75 %   3.76 %   3.55 %   3.40 %
                     
Interest rate spread (1)(2)   2.65 %   2.58 %   2.58 %   2.67 %   2.73 %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )
Net free funds/contribution (3)   0.86     0.93     0.94     0.92     0.91  
Net interest margin (GAAP) (2)   3.49 %   3.49 %   3.50 %   3.57 %   3.62 %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   0.02     0.02     0.02     0.02     0.02  
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)   3.51 %   3.51 %   3.52 %   3.59 %   3.64 %

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

  Average Balance
for twelve months ended, 		Interest
for twelve months ended, 		Yield/Rate
for twelve months ended,
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1) $ 2,276,818     $ 1,608,835   $ 115,618     $ 80,783   5.08 %   5.02 %
Investment securities (2)   8,229,846       7,721,661     278,617       240,837   3.39     3.12  
FHLB and FRB stock   255,018       215,699     20,060       14,912   7.87     6.91  
Liquidity management assets (3)(4) $ 10,761,682     $ 9,546,195   $ 414,295     $ 336,532   3.85 %   3.53 %
Other earning assets (3)(4)(5)   17,113       17,129     1,025       1,098   5.99     6.41  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   348,278       294,421     21,436       16,791   6.15     5.70  
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(4)(6)   44,765,445       40,324,472     3,052,731       2,548,779   6.82     6.32  
Total earning assets (4) $ 55,892,518     $ 50,182,217   $ 3,489,487     $ 2,903,200   6.24 %   5.79 %
Allowance for loan and investment security losses   (368,342 )     (308,724 )            
Cash and due from banks   455,708       468,298              
Other assets   3,437,025       3,187,715              
Total assets $ 59,416,909     $ 53,529,506              
                   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,360,630     $ 5,626,277   $ 130,281     $ 122,074   2.43 %   2.17 %
Wealth management deposits   1,458,404       1,730,523     40,324       42,782   2.76     2.47  
Money market accounts   15,946,363       13,665,248     620,411       429,900   3.89     3.15  
Savings accounts   6,015,085       5,299,205     161,429       109,666   2.68     2.07  
Time deposits   8,753,848       5,952,537     391,197       202,048   4.47     3.39  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 37,534,330     $ 32,273,790   $ 1,343,642     $ 906,470   3.58 %   2.81 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3,042,052       2,316,722     99,149       72,287   3.26     3.12  
Other borrowings   603,868       630,115     34,480       35,280   5.71     5.60  
Subordinated notes   360,802       437,604     18,117       22,023   5.02     5.03  
Junior subordinated debentures   253,566       253,566     19,674       19,190   7.76     7.57  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 41,794,618     $ 35,911,797   $ 1,515,062     $ 1,055,250   3.63 %   2.94 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits   10,212,088       11,018,596              
Other liabilities   1,583,263       1,575,960              
Equity   5,826,940       5,023,153              
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 59,416,909     $ 53,529,506              
Interest rate spread (4)(7)             2.61 %   2.85 %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment         (11,890 )     (10,086 ) (0.02 )   (0.02 )
Net free funds/contribution (8) $ 14,097,900     $ 14,270,420         0.92     0.83  
Net interest income/margin (GAAP) (4)       $ 1,962,535     $ 1,837,864   3.51 %   3.66 %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment         11,890       10,086   0.02     0.02  
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (4)       $ 1,974,425     $ 1,847,950   3.53 %   3.68 %

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4)   See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.


TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario   +200 Basis
Points		     +100 Basis
Points		     -100 Basis
Points		     -200 Basis
Points
Dec 31, 2024   (1.6 )%   (0.6 )%   (0.3 )%   (1.5 )%
Sep 30, 2024   1.2     1.1     0.4     (0.9 )
Jun 30, 2024   1.5     1.0     0.6     (0.0 )
Mar 31, 2024   1.9     1.4     1.5     1.6  
Dec 31, 2023   2.6     1.8     0.4     (0.7 )

 

Ramp Scenario +200 Basis
Points		     +100 Basis
Points		   -100 Basis
Points		   -200 Basis
Points
Dec 31, 2024 (0.2 )%   0.0 %   0.0 %   (0.3 )%
Sep 30, 2024 1.6     1.2     0.7     0.5  
Jun 30, 2024 1.2     1.0     0.9     1.0  
Mar 31, 2024 0.8     0.6     1.3     2.0  
Dec 31, 2023 1.6     1.2     (0.3 )   (1.5 )

As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. As the current interest rate cycle progressed, management took action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

  Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
As of December 31, 2024 One year or
less 		  From one to
five years 		  From five to fifteen years   After fifteen years   Total
(In thousands)        
Commercial                  
Fixed rate $ 419,733     $ 3,452,609   $ 2,001,276   $ 26,914   $ 5,900,532
Variable rate   9,673,183       836             9,674,019
Total commercial $ 10,092,916     $ 3,453,445   $ 2,001,276   $ 26,914   $ 15,574,551
Commercial real estate                  
Fixed rate $ 611,473     $ 2,842,450   $ 389,550   $ 60,813   $ 3,904,286
Variable rate   8,987,087       12,504     67         8,999,658
Total commercial real estate $ 9,598,560     $ 2,854,954   $ 389,617   $ 60,813   $ 12,903,944
Home equity                  
Fixed rate $ 9,106     $ 1,138   $   $ 20   $ 10,264
Variable rate   434,764                   434,764
Total home equity $ 443,870     $ 1,138   $   $ 20   $ 445,028
Residential real estate                  
Fixed rate $ 12,157     $ 4,594   $ 76,321   $ 1,093,139   $ 1,186,211
Variable rate   90,855       584,092     1,751,607         2,426,554
Total residential real estate $ 103,012     $ 588,686   $ 1,827,928   $ 1,093,139   $ 3,612,765
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty                  
Fixed rate $ 7,179,672     $ 92,370   $   $   $ 7,272,042
Variable rate                    
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 7,179,672     $ 92,370   $   $   $ 7,272,042
Premium finance receivables - life insurance                  
Fixed rate $ 271,528     $ 318,470   $ 4,000   $ 4,451   $ 598,449
Variable rate   7,548,696                   7,548,696
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 7,820,224     $ 318,470   $ 4,000   $ 4,451   $ 8,147,145
Consumer and other                  
Fixed rate $ 32,507     $ 7,587   $ 927   $ 920   $ 41,941
Variable rate   57,621                   57,621
Total consumer and other $ 90,128     $ 7,587   $ 927   $ 920   $ 99,562
                   
Total per category                  
Fixed rate $ 8,536,176     $ 6,719,218   $ 2,472,074   $ 1,186,257   $ 18,913,725
Variable rate   26,792,206       597,432     1,751,674         29,141,312
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 35,328,382     $ 7,316,650   $ 4,223,748   $ 1,186,257   $ 48,055,037
Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives (1)   (6,700,000 )                
Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity $ 28,628,382                  
                   
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:                  
SOFR tenors (2)                 $ 18,029,528
12- month CMT (3)                   6,355,203
Prime                   3,388,920
Fed Funds                   886,812
Other U.S. Treasury tenors                   190,576
Other                   290,273
Total variable rate                 $ 29,141,312

(1)   Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates.
(2)   SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
(3)   CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.

Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4c8a617f-4b3c-41ee-9940-f8da8b036110

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $14.9 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.4 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:

    Basis Point (bp) Change in
    1-month
SOFR 		  12- month
CMT		   Prime