Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Full Year Net Income
ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $695.0 million or $10.31 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $622.6 million or $9.58 per diluted common share for the same period of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled a record $1.0 billion, compared to $959.5 million for the same period of 2023.
The Company recorded quarterly net income of $185.4 million or $2.63 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $170.0 million or $2.47 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled $270.1 million as compared to $255.0 million for the third quarter of 2024.
Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our 2024 results, including record net income for the full year 2024. The Company exhibited consistently strong organic loan and deposit growth throughout 2024 and expanded our geographic footprint into the west Michigan market through the acquisition of Macatawa Bank Corporation (“Macatawa”). We enter 2025 with great momentum in our efforts to further expand the franchise.”
Additionally, Mr. Crane emphasized, “Net interest margin in the fourth quarter was unchanged compared to the third quarter of 2024. Our relative neutral sensitivity to further interest rate changes should allow our net interest margin to remain in the 3.50% range as we move forward into 2025 given the current market consensus outlook. Stable net interest margin coupled with continued balance sheet growth should result in further net interest income growth in 2025. Focusing on building long term franchise value, growth of net interest income, disciplined expense control and maintaining our consistent credit standards remain our priorities in 2025.”
Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2024:
Comparative information to the third quarter of 2024, unless otherwise noted
- Total loans increased by approximately $1.0 billion, or 8% annualized.
- Total deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 9% annualized.
- Total assets increased by $1.1 billion, or 7% annualized.
- Net interest income increased to $525.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $502.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to average earning asset growth.
- Net interest margin remained at 3.49% (3.51% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Non-interest income was impacted by the following:
- Mortgage banking revenue included a net negative fair value mark of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net negative fair value mark of $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. See Table 16 for details.
- Net losses on investment securities totaling $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 related primarily to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net gains of $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.
- Non-interest expense was impacted by the following:
- The Macatawa Bank acquisition added approximately $15.8 million of total operating expenses, including $4.8 million of core deposit intangible asset amortization in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to approximately $10.1 million of total operating expenses, including $3.0 million of core deposit intangible asset amortization in the third quarter of 2024. The additional expense is attributable to one additional month of recognized expenses for Macatawa in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024.
- Incurred acquisition related costs of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2024.
- Provision for credit losses totaled $17.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to a provision for credit losses of $22.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 which included a one-time Macatawa acquisition-related Day 1 provision of approximately $15.5 million.
- Net charge-offs totaled $15.9 million or 13 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $26.7 million or 23 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2024.
Mr. Crane noted, “A stable net interest margin coupled with earning asset growth resulted in record net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 as we grew our net interest income by $22.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The company continued its consistent, strong loan growth as loans increased by $1.0 billion, or 8% on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2024. Loan pipelines are strong and we remain prudent in our review of credit prospects, ensuring our loan growth adheres to our conservative credit standards. Deposit growth of $1.1 billion, or 9% on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2024 outpaced loan growth which resulted in our loans to deposits ratio ending the quarter at 91.5%. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $670.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 and comprised 22% of total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. We continue to leverage our customer relationships and market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and build long-term franchise value.”
Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Credit metrics improved for the second consecutive quarter, ending 2024 with overall stable credit quality. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans on an annualized basis improved, with the fourth quarter of 2024 being the low point for the year. Prudent credit management and disciplined underwriting standards continue to support low losses in the portfolios. Non-performing loans also improved in the second half of 2024, with the fourth quarter of 2024 non-performing loans being 0.36% of total loans. Improvement has been experienced in our commercial real estate portfolio, where consistent in-depth reviews of the portfolio have led to positive outcomes by proactively identifying and resolving problem credits. Total non-performing assets, at 0.30% of total assets at year-end, remained consistent with the same level at the end of the third quarter. We continue to be conservative, diversified, and maintain our consistently strong credit standards. We believe that the Company’s reserves are appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”
In summary, Mr. Crane noted, “We are proud of our results in 2024 and believe we are well-positioned to continue our momentum into the new year. We have successfully reduced our asset sensitivity, leaving us well positioned to deliver improved results independent of interest rate changes. We remain focused on winning new business, expanding our franchise and improving our position in the markets we serve.”
The graphs shown on pages 3-8 illustrate certain financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2024 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.
SUMMARY OF RESULTS:
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets increased $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024. Total loans increased by $1.0 billion as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase in loans was diversified across nearly all loan portfolios.
Total liabilities increased by $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to a $1.1 billion increase in total deposits. Strong organic deposit growth in the fourth quarter of 2024 enabled the Company to reduce brokered funding reliance by $482 million as compared to the third quarter of 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $671 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits increased to 22% at December 31, 2024, compared to 21% as of September 30, 2024. The Company's loans to deposits ratio was 91.5% on December 31, 2024 as compared to 91.6% as of September 30, 2024.
For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest income totaled $525.1 million, an increase of $22.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The $22.6 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $2.6 billion increase in average earning assets.
Net interest margin was 3.49% (3.51% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2024, unchanged compared to the third quarter of 2024. The yield on earning assets declined 24 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to a 22 basis point decrease in loan yields. The net free funds contribution declined seven basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024 due to a reduced rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. These declines were offset by a 31 basis point decrease in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 31 basis point decrease in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a 33 basis point decline in rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.
For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.
ASSET QUALITY
The allowance for credit losses totaled $437.1 million as of December 31, 2024, relatively unchanged compared to $436.2 million as of September 30, 2024. A provision for credit losses totaling $17.0 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $22.3 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024. The lower provision for credit losses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 is primarily attributable to the Day 1 provision for credit losses of approximately $15.5 million related to the Macatawa acquisition recognized in the third quarter of 2024. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.
Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024 is shown on Table 12 of this report.
Net charge-offs totaled $15.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $10.8 million as compared to $26.7 million of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 13 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024 on an annualized basis compared to 23 basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2024. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.
The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.
Non-performing assets totaled $193.9 million and comprised 0.30% of total assets as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $193.4 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $170.8 million and comprised 0.36% of total loans at December 31, 2024, as compared to $179.7 million and 0.38% of total loans at September 30, 2024. The decrease in non-performing loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to a decline in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management revenue increased by $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to increased trust and asset management fees from higher assets under management during the period. Approximately $0.6 million of additional wealth management revenue recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 relates to one additional month of Macatawa results included in the current quarter. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.
Mortgage banking revenue increased by $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to a change in net fair value marks, a $5.5 million impact. Partially offsetting the positive fair value impact was a decrease in operational mortgage banking revenue of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.
The Company recognized $18.9 million in service charges on deposits accounts in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The $2.4 million increase in the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of increased commercial account analysis fees.
The Company incurred $2.8 million in net losses on investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $3.2 million in net gains in the third quarter of 2024. The net losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were primarily the result of unrealized losses on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.
Fees from covered call options increased by $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.
Other income decreased by $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 due to unfavorable foreign currency remeasurement adjustments of $1.4 million and a variety of other smaller miscellaneous revenue declines.
For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Non-interest expenses totaled $368.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, increasing $7.9 million as compared to $360.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. The additional expense is attributable to one additional month of recognized expenses for Macatawa in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The Macatawa acquisition accounted for approximately $5.7 million of the increase, which included $1.8 million in additional amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024.
Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $872,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The $872,000 increase is primarily related to increased salaries expense due to the Macatawa acquisition impacting the fourth quarter of 2024 for three months as compared to two months in the third quarter of 2024 as well as increased employee insurance costs in the current quarter. These increases were partially offset by lower incentive compensation expense in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Software and equipment expense increased $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to software expense relating to upgrading and maintenance of information technology and security infrastructure as well as the Macatawa acquisition.
Advertising and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $13.1 million, which is a $5.1 million decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to a decrease in sports sponsorships. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company’s various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year.
Professional fees expense totaled $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase in the current quarter relates primarily to increased fees on consulting services. Professional fees include legal, audit, and tax fees, external loan review costs, consulting arrangements and normal regulatory exam assessments.
The Company recorded net OREO expense of $397,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net OREO income of $938,000 in the third quarter of 2024. The net OREO income in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of realized gains on sales of OREO. Net OREO expenses also include all costs associated with obtaining, maintaining and selling other real estate owned properties as well as valuation adjustments.
For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.
INCOME TAXES
The Company recorded income tax expense of $67.7 million in the fourth quarter compared to $62.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 26.76% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 26.95% in the third quarter of 2024.
BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY
Community Banking
Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the community banking unit increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.
Mortgage banking revenue was $20.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $4.5 million as compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to a change in net fair value marks, a $5.5 million impact. Partially offsetting the positive fair value impact was a decrease in operational mortgage banking revenue of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. See Table 16 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of December 31, 2024 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the first quarter of 2025.
Specialty Finance
Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $5.1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024. Average balances increased by $11.6 million, as compared to the third quarter of 2024. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the fourth quarter of 2024, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.9 billion as of December 31, 2024 as compared to $3.7 billion as of September 30, 2024. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2024.
Wealth Management
Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. See “Items Impacting Comparative Results,” regarding the sale of the Company’s Retirement Benefits Advisors (“RBA”) division during the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenue totaled $38.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up slightly as compared to the third quarter of 2024. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $51.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.5 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.
ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
Business Combination
On August 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Macatawa, the parent company of Macatawa Bank. In conjunction with the completed acquisition, the Company issued approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock. Macatawa operates 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties in the state of Michigan. Macatawa offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. As of August 1, 2024, Macatawa had carrying values of approximately $2.7 billion in assets, $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.4 billion in loans. As of December 31, 2024, the Company recorded preliminary goodwill of approximately $142.1 million on the purchase. The initial purchase accounting for the acquisition, in accordance with GAAP, for this business combination is not finalized and is therefore subject to change.
Division Sale
In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold its RBA division and recorded a gain of approximately $20.0 million in other non-interest income from the sale.
Business Combination
On April 3, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Rothschild & Co Asset Management US Inc. and Rothschild & Co Risk Based Investments LLC from Rothschild & Co North America Inc. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $2.6 million on the purchase.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures
Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the third quarter of 2024 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2023 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:
|
% or (1)
basis point (bp) change from
3rd Quarter
2024
|
% or
basis point (bp) change from
4th Quarter
2023
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31, 2024
|Sep 30, 2024
|Dec 31, 2023
|Net income
|$
|185,362
|$
|170,001
|$
|123,480
|9
|%
|50
|%
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)
|270,060
|255,043
|208,151
|6
|30
|Net income per common share – Diluted
|2.63
|2.47
|1.87
|6
|41
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.45
|0.45
|0.40
|—
|13
|Net revenue (3)
|638,599
|615,730
|570,803
|4
|12
|Net interest income
|525,148
|502,583
|469,974
|4
|12
|Net interest margin
|3.49
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.62
|%
|—
|bps
|(13
|)
|bps
|Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
|3.51
|3.51
|3.64
|—
|(13
|)
|Net overhead ratio (4)
|1.60
|1.62
|1.89
|(2
|)
|(29
|)
|Return on average assets
|1.16
|1.11
|0.89
|5
|27
|Return on average common equity
|11.82
|11.63
|9.93
|19
|189
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)
|14.29
|13.92
|11.73
|37
|256
|At end of period
|Total assets
|$
|64,879,668
|$
|63,788,424
|$
|56,259,934
|7
|%
|15
|%
|Total loans (5)
|48,055,037
|47,067,447
|42,131,831
|8
|14
|Total deposits
|52,512,349
|51,404,966
|45,397,170
|9
|16
|Total shareholders’ equity
|6,344,297
|6,399,714
|5,399,526
|(3
|)
|17
(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
|Total assets
|$
|64,879,668
|$
|63,788,424
|$
|59,781,516
|$
|57,576,933
|$
|56,259,934
|Total loans (1)
|48,055,037
|47,067,447
|44,675,531
|43,230,706
|42,131,831
|Total deposits
|52,512,349
|51,404,966
|48,049,026
|46,448,858
|45,397,170
|Total shareholders’ equity
|6,344,297
|6,399,714
|5,536,628
|5,436,400
|5,399,526
|Selected Statements of Income Data:
|Net interest income
|$
|525,148
|$
|502,583
|$
|470,610
|$
|464,194
|$
|469,974
|$
|1,962,535
|$
|1,837,864
|Net revenue (2)
|638,599
|615,730
|591,757
|604,774
|570,803
|2,450,860
|2,271,970
|Net income
|185,362
|170,001
|152,388
|187,294
|123,480
|695,045
|622,626
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)
|270,060
|255,043
|251,404
|271,629
|208,151
|1,048,136
|959,471
|Net income per common share – Basic
|2.68
|2.51
|2.35
|2.93
|1.90
|10.47
|9.72
|Net income per common share – Diluted
|2.63
|2.47
|2.32
|2.89
|1.87
|10.31
|9.58
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|0.40
|1.80
|1.60
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin
|3.49
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.66
|%
|Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)
|3.51
|3.51
|3.52
|3.59
|3.64
|3.53
|3.68
|Non-interest income to average assets
|0.71
|0.74
|0.85
|1.02
|0.73
|0.82
|0.81
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.31
|2.36
|2.38
|2.41
|2.62
|2.36
|2.45
|Net overhead ratio (4)
|1.60
|1.62
|1.53
|1.39
|1.89
|1.54
|1.64
|Return on average assets
|1.16
|1.11
|1.07
|1.35
|0.89
|1.17
|1.16
|Return on average common equity
|11.82
|11.63
|11.61
|14.42
|9.93
|12.32
|12.90
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)
|14.29
|13.92
|13.49
|16.75
|11.73
|14.58
|15.23
|Average total assets
|$
|63,594,105
|$
|60,915,283
|$
|57,493,184
|$
|55,602,695
|$
|55,017,075
|$
|59,416,909
|$
|53,529,506
|Average total shareholders’ equity
|6,418,403
|5,990,429
|5,450,173
|5,440,457
|5,066,196
|5,826,940
|5,023,153
|Average loans to average deposits ratio
|91.9
|%
|93.8
|%
|95.1
|%
|94.5
|%
|92.9
|%
|93.8
|%
|93.1
|%
|Period-end loans to deposits ratio
|91.5
|91.6
|93.0
|93.1
|92.8
|Common Share Data at end of period:
|Market price per common share
|$
|124.71
|$
|108.53
|$
|98.56
|$
|104.39
|$
|92.75
|Book value per common share
|89.21
|90.06
|82.97
|81.38
|81.43
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)
|75.39
|76.15
|72.01
|70.40
|70.33
|Common shares outstanding
|66,495,227
|66,481,543
|61,760,139
|61,736,715
|61,243,626
|Other Data at end of period:
|Common equity to assets ratio
|9.1
|%
|9.4
|%
|8.6
|%
|8.7
|%
|8.9
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3)
|7.8
|8.1
|7.5
|7.6
|7.7
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)
|9.4
|9.6
|9.3
|9.4
|9.3
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
|10.6
|10.6
|10.3
|10.3
|10.3
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5)
|9.9
|9.8
|9.5
|9.5
|9.4
|Total capital ratio (5)
|12.2
|12.2
|12.1
|12.2
|12.1
|Allowance for credit losses (6)
|$
|437,060
|$
|436,193
|$
|437,560
|$
|427,504
|$
|427,612
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans
|0.91
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.01
|%
|Number of:
|Bank subsidiaries
|16
|16
|15
|15
|15
|Banking offices
|205
|203
|177
|176
|174
(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|(In thousands)
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|452,017
|$
|725,465
|$
|415,462
|$
|379,825
|$
|423,404
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|6,519
|5,663
|62
|61
|60
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|4,409,753
|3,648,117
|2,824,314
|2,131,077
|2,084,323
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|4,141,482
|3,912,232
|4,329,957
|4,387,598
|3,502,915
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|3,613,263
|3,677,420
|3,755,924
|3,810,015
|3,856,916
|Trading account securities
|4,072
|3,472
|4,134
|2,184
|4,707
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
|215,412
|125,310
|112,173
|119,777
|139,268
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|281,407
|266,908
|256,495
|224,657
|205,003
|Brokerage customer receivables
|18,102
|16,662
|13,682
|13,382
|10,592
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value
|331,261
|461,067
|411,851
|339,884
|292,722
|Loans, net of unearned income
|48,055,037
|47,067,447
|44,675,531
|43,230,706
|42,131,831
|Allowance for loan losses
|(364,017
|)
|(360,279
|)
|(363,719
|)
|(348,612
|)
|(344,235
|)
|Net loans
|47,691,020
|46,707,168
|44,311,812
|42,882,094
|41,787,596
|Premises, software and equipment, net
|779,130
|772,002
|722,295
|744,769
|748,966
|Lease investments, net
|278,264
|270,171
|275,459
|283,557
|281,280
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|1,739,334
|1,721,090
|1,671,334
|1,580,142
|1,551,899
|Trade date securities receivable
|—
|551,031
|—
|—
|690,722
|Goodwill
|796,942
|800,780
|655,955
|656,181
|656,672
|Other acquisition-related intangible assets
|121,690
|123,866
|20,607
|21,730
|22,889
|Total assets
|$
|64,879,668
|$
|63,788,424
|$
|59,781,516
|$
|57,576,933
|$
|56,259,934
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|11,410,018
|$
|10,739,132
|$
|10,031,440
|$
|9,908,183
|$
|10,420,401
|Interest-bearing
|41,102,331
|40,665,834
|38,017,586
|36,540,675
|34,976,769
|Total deposits
|52,512,349
|51,404,966
|48,049,026
|46,448,858
|45,397,170
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|3,151,309
|3,171,309
|3,176,309
|2,676,751
|2,326,071
|Other borrowings
|534,803
|647,043
|606,579
|575,408
|645,813
|Subordinated notes
|298,283
|298,188
|298,113
|437,965
|437,866
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|1,785,061
|1,613,638
|1,861,295
|1,747,985
|1,799,922
|Total liabilities
|58,535,371
|57,388,710
|54,244,888
|52,140,533
|50,860,408
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|Preferred stock
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|Common stock
|66,560
|66,546
|61,825
|61,798
|61,269
|Surplus
|2,482,561
|2,470,228
|1,964,645
|1,954,532
|1,943,806
|Treasury stock
|(6,153
|)
|(6,098
|)
|(5,760
|)
|(5,757
|)
|(2,217
|)
|Retained earnings
|3,897,164
|3,748,715
|3,615,616
|3,498,475
|3,345,399
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(508,335
|)
|(292,177
|)
|(512,198
|)
|(485,148
|)
|(361,231
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|6,344,297
|6,399,714
|5,536,628
|5,436,400
|5,399,526
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|64,879,668
|$
|63,788,424
|$
|59,781,516
|$
|57,576,933
|$
|56,259,934
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|789,038
|$
|794,163
|$
|749,812
|$
|710,341
|$
|694,943
|$
|3,043,354
|$
|2,540,952
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|5,623
|6,233
|5,434
|4,146
|4,318
|21,436
|16,791
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|46,256
|32,608
|19,731
|16,658
|21,762
|115,253
|78,978
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|53
|277
|17
|19
|578
|366
|1,806
|Investment securities
|67,066
|69,592
|69,779
|69,678
|68,237
|276,115
|238,587
|Trading account securities
|6
|11
|13
|18
|15
|48
|41
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|5,157
|5,451
|4,974
|4,478
|3,792
|20,060
|14,912
|Brokerage customer receivables
|302
|269
|219
|175
|203
|965
|1,047
|Total interest income
|913,501
|908,604
|849,979
|805,513
|793,848
|3,477,597
|2,893,114
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|346,388
|362,019
|335,703
|299,532
|285,390
|1,343,642
|906,470
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|26,050
|26,254
|24,797
|22,048
|18,316
|99,149
|72,286
|Interest on other borrowings
|7,519
|9,013
|8,700
|9,248
|9,557
|34,480
|35,280
|Interest on subordinated notes
|3,733
|3,712
|5,185
|5,487
|5,522
|18,117
|22,024
|Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|4,663
|5,023
|4,984
|5,004
|5,089
|19,674
|19,190
|Total interest expense
|388,353
|406,021
|379,369
|341,319
|323,874
|1,515,062
|1,055,250
|Net interest income
|525,148
|502,583
|470,610
|464,194
|469,974
|1,962,535
|1,837,864
|Provision for credit losses
|16,979
|22,334
|40,061
|21,673
|42,908
|101,047
|114,390
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|508,169
|480,249
|430,549
|442,521
|427,066
|1,861,488
|1,723,474
|Non-interest income
|Wealth management
|38,775
|37,224
|35,413
|34,815
|33,275
|146,227
|130,607
|Mortgage banking
|20,452
|15,974
|29,124
|27,663
|7,433
|93,213
|83,073
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|18,864
|16,430
|15,546
|14,811
|14,522
|65,651
|55,250
|(Losses) gains on investment securities, net
|(2,835
|)
|3,189
|(4,282
|)
|1,326
|2,484
|(2,602
|)
|1,525
|Fees from covered call options
|2,305
|988
|2,056
|4,847
|4,679
|10,196
|21,863
|Trading (losses) gains, net
|(113
|)
|(130
|)
|70
|677
|(505
|)
|504
|1,142
|Operating lease income, net
|15,327
|15,335
|13,938
|14,110
|14,162
|58,710
|53,298
|Other
|20,676
|24,137
|29,282
|42,331
|24,779
|116,426
|87,348
|Total non-interest income
|113,451
|113,147
|121,147
|140,580
|100,829
|488,325
|434,106
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|212,133
|211,261
|198,541
|195,173
|193,971
|817,108
|748,013
|Software and equipment
|34,258
|31,574
|29,231
|27,731
|27,779
|122,794
|104,632
|Operating lease equipment
|10,263
|10,518
|10,834
|10,683
|10,694
|42,298
|42,363
|Occupancy, net
|20,597
|19,945
|19,585
|19,086
|18,102
|79,213
|77,068
|Data processing
|10,957
|9,984
|9,503
|9,292
|8,892
|39,736
|38,800
|Advertising and marketing
|13,097
|18,239
|17,436
|13,040
|17,166
|61,812
|65,075
|Professional fees
|11,334
|9,783
|9,967
|9,553
|8,768
|40,637
|34,758
|Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
|5,773
|4,042
|1,122
|1,158
|1,356
|12,095
|5,498
|FDIC insurance
|10,640
|10,512
|10,429
|14,537
|43,677
|46,118
|71,102
|OREO expenses, net
|397
|(938
|)
|(259
|)
|392
|(1,559
|)
|(408
|)
|(1,528
|)
|Other
|39,090
|35,767
|33,964
|32,500
|33,806
|141,321
|126,718
|Total non-interest expense
|368,539
|360,687
|340,353
|333,145
|362,652
|1,402,724
|1,312,499
|Income before taxes
|253,081
|232,709
|211,343
|249,956
|165,243
|947,089
|845,081
|Income tax expense
|67,719
|62,708
|58,955
|62,662
|41,763
|252,044
|222,455
|Net income
|$
|185,362
|$
|170,001
|$
|152,388
|$
|187,294
|$
|123,480
|$
|695,045
|$
|622,626
|Preferred stock dividends
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|27,964
|27,964
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|178,371
|$
|163,010
|$
|145,397
|$
|180,303
|$
|116,489
|$
|667,081
|$
|594,662
|Net income per common share - Basic
|$
|2.68
|$
|2.51
|$
|2.35
|$
|2.93
|$
|1.90
|$
|10.47
|$
|9.72
|Net income per common share - Diluted
|$
|2.63
|$
|2.47
|$
|2.32
|$
|2.89
|$
|1.87
|$
|10.31
|$
|9.58
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.40
|$
|1.80
|$
|1.60
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|66,491
|64,888
|61,839
|61,481
|61,236
|63,685
|61,149
|Dilutive potential common shares
|1,233
|1,053
|926
|928
|1,166
|1,016
|938
|Average common shares and dilutive common shares
|67,724
|65,941
|62,765
|62,409
|62,402
|64,701
|62,087
TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Sep 30,
2024 (1)
|Dec 31,
2023
|Balance:
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|$
|189,774
|$
|314,693
|$
|281,103
|$
|193,064
|$
|155,529
|(158
|)%
|22
|%
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|141,487
|146,374
|130,748
|146,820
|137,193
|(13
|)
|3
|Total mortgage loans held-for-sale
|$
|331,261
|$
|461,067
|$
|411,851
|$
|339,884
|$
|292,722
|(112
|)%
|13
|%
|Core loans:
|Commercial
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|6,861,735
|$
|6,768,382
|$
|6,226,336
|$
|6,105,968
|$
|5,804,629
|5
|%
|18
|%
|Asset-based lending
|1,611,001
|1,709,685
|1,465,867
|1,355,255
|1,433,250
|(23
|)
|12
|Municipal
|826,653
|827,125
|747,357
|721,526
|677,143
|0
|22
|Leases
|2,537,325
|2,443,721
|2,439,128
|2,344,295
|2,208,368
|15
|15
|PPP loans
|5,687
|6,301
|9,954
|11,036
|11,533
|(39
|)
|(51
|)
|Commercial real estate
|Residential construction
|48,617
|73,088
|55,019
|57,558
|58,642
|(133
|)
|(17
|)
|Commercial construction
|2,065,775
|1,984,240
|1,866,701
|1,748,607
|1,729,937
|16
|19
|Land
|319,689
|346,362
|338,831
|344,149
|295,462
|(31
|)
|8
|Office
|1,656,109
|1,675,286
|1,585,312
|1,566,748
|1,455,417
|(5
|)
|14
|Industrial
|2,628,576
|2,527,932
|2,307,455
|2,190,200
|2,135,876
|16
|23
|Retail
|1,374,655
|1,404,586
|1,365,753
|1,366,415
|1,337,517
|(8
|)
|3
|Multi-family
|3,125,505
|3,193,339
|2,988,940
|2,922,432
|2,815,911
|(8
|)
|11
|Mixed use and other
|1,685,018
|1,588,584
|1,439,186
|1,437,328
|1,515,402
|24
|11
|Home equity
|445,028
|427,043
|356,313
|340,349
|343,976
|17
|29
|Residential real estate
|Residential real estate loans for investment
|3,456,009
|3,252,649
|2,933,157
|2,746,916
|2,619,083
|25
|32
|Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|114,985
|92,355
|88,503
|90,911
|92,780
|97
|24
|Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|41,771
|43,034
|45,675
|52,439
|57,803
|(12
|)
|(28
|)
|Total core loans
|$
|28,804,138
|$
|28,363,712
|$
|26,259,487
|$
|25,402,132
|$
|24,592,729
|6
|%
|17
|%
|Niche loans:
|Commercial
|Franchise
|$
|1,268,521
|$
|1,191,686
|$
|1,150,460
|$
|1,122,302
|$
|1,092,532
|26
|%
|16
|%
|Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
|893,854
|750,462
|593,519
|403,245
|230,211
|76
|288
|Community Advantage - homeowners association
|525,446
|501,645
|491,722
|475,832
|452,734
|19
|16
|Insurance agency lending
|1,044,329
|1,048,686
|1,030,119
|964,022
|921,653
|(2
|)
|13
|Premium Finance receivables
|U.S. property & casualty insurance
|6,447,625
|6,253,271
|6,142,654
|6,113,993
|5,983,103
|12
|8
|Canada property & casualty insurance
|824,417
|878,410
|958,099
|826,026
|920,426
|(24
|)
|(10
|)
|Life insurance
|8,147,145
|7,996,899
|7,962,115
|7,872,033
|7,877,943
|7
|3
|Consumer and other
|99,562
|82,676
|87,356
|51,121
|60,500
|81
|65
|Total niche loans
|$
|19,250,899
|$
|18,703,735
|$
|18,416,044
|$
|17,828,574
|$
|17,539,102
|12
|%
|10
|%
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|48,055,037
|$
|47,067,447
|$
|44,675,531
|$
|43,230,706
|$
|42,131,831
|8
|%
|14
|%
(1) Annualized.
TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Sep 30,
2024 (1)
|Dec 31, 2023
|Balance:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|11,410,018
|$
|10,739,132
|$
|10,031,440
|$
|9,908,183
|$
|10,420,401
|25
|%
|9
|%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|5,865,546
|5,466,932
|5,053,909
|5,720,947
|5,797,649
|29
|1
|Wealth management deposits (2)
|1,469,064
|1,303,354
|1,490,711
|1,347,817
|1,614,499
|51
|(9
|)
|Money market
|17,975,191
|17,713,726
|16,320,017
|15,617,717
|15,149,215
|6
|19
|Savings
|6,372,499
|6,183,249
|5,882,179
|5,959,774
|5,790,334
|12
|10
|Time certificates of deposit
|9,420,031
|9,998,573
|9,270,770
|7,894,420
|6,625,072
|(23
|)
|42
|Total deposits
|$
|52,512,349
|$
|51,404,966
|$
|48,049,026
|$
|46,448,858
|$
|45,397,170
|9
|%
|16
|%
|Mix:
|Non-interest-bearing
|22
|%
|21
|%
|21
|%
|21
|%
|23
|%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|11
|11
|11
|12
|13
|Wealth management deposits (2)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Money market
|34
|34
|34
|34
|33
|Savings
|12
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Time certificates of deposit
|18
|19
|19
|17
|14
|Total deposits
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
(1) Annualized.
(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.
TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of December 31, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit
|
Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
|1-3 months
|$
|3,301,111
|4.52
|%
|4-6 months
|3,743,113
|4.31
|7-9 months
|1,422,013
|3.87
|10-12 months
|595,058
|3.48
|13-18 months
|129,136
|2.93
|19-24 months
|55,456
|2.52
|24+ months
|174,144
|2.56
|Total
|$
|9,420,031
|4.20
|%
TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
|Average Balance for three months ended,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|(In thousands)
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1)
|$
|3,934,016
|$
|2,413,728
|$
|1,485,481
|$
|1,254,332
|$
|1,682,176
|Investment securities (2)
|8,090,271
|8,276,576
|8,203,764
|8,349,796
|7,971,068
|FHLB and FRB stock
|271,825
|263,707
|253,614
|230,648
|204,593
|Liquidity management assets (3)
|$
|12,296,112
|$
|10,954,011
|$
|9,942,859
|$
|9,834,776
|$
|9,857,837
|Other earning assets (3)(4)
|20,528
|17,542
|15,257
|15,081
|14,821
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|378,707
|376,251
|347,236
|290,275
|279,569
|Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)
|47,153,014
|45,920,586
|43,819,354
|42,129,893
|41,361,952
|Total earning assets (3)
|$
|59,848,361
|$
|57,268,390
|$
|54,124,706
|$
|52,270,025
|$
|51,514,179
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses
|(367,238
|)
|(383,736
|)
|(360,504
|)
|(361,734
|)
|(329,441
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|470,033
|467,333
|434,916
|450,267
|443,989
|Other assets
|3,642,949
|3,563,296
|3,294,066
|3,244,137
|3,388,348
|Total assets
|$
|63,594,105
|$
|60,915,283
|$
|57,493,184
|$
|55,602,695
|$
|55,017,075
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|5,601,672
|$
|5,174,673
|$
|4,985,306
|$
|5,680,265
|$
|5,868,976
|Wealth management deposits
|1,430,163
|1,362,747
|1,531,865
|1,510,203
|1,704,099
|Money market accounts
|17,579,395
|16,436,111
|15,272,126
|14,474,492
|14,212,320
|Savings accounts
|6,288,727
|6,096,746
|5,878,844
|5,792,118
|5,676,155
|Time deposits
|9,702,948
|9,598,109
|8,546,172
|7,148,456
|6,645,980
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|40,602,905
|$
|38,668,386
|$
|36,214,313
|$
|34,605,534
|$
|34,107,530
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|3,160,658
|3,178,973
|3,096,920
|2,728,849
|2,326,073
|Other borrowings
|577,786
|622,792
|587,262
|627,711
|633,673
|Subordinated notes
|298,225
|298,135
|410,331
|437,893
|437,785
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|44,893,140
|$
|43,021,852
|$
|40,562,392
|$
|38,653,553
|$
|37,758,627
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|10,718,738
|10,271,613
|9,879,134
|9,972,646
|10,406,585
|Other liabilities
|1,563,824
|1,631,389
|1,601,485
|1,536,039
|1,785,667
|Equity
|6,418,403
|5,990,429
|5,450,173
|5,440,457
|5,066,196
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|63,594,105
|$
|60,915,283
|$
|57,493,184
|$
|55,602,695
|$
|55,017,075
|Net free funds/contribution (6)
|$
|14,955,221
|$
|14,246,538
|$
|13,562,314
|$
|13,616,472
|$
|13,755,552
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME
|Net Interest Income for three months ended,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|(In thousands)
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Interest income:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
|$
|46,308
|$
|32,885
|$
|19,748
|$
|16,677
|$
|22,340
|Investment securities
|67,783
|70,260
|70,346
|70,228
|68,812
|FHLB and FRB stock
|5,157
|5,451
|4,974
|4,478
|3,792
|Liquidity management assets (1)
|$
|119,248
|$
|108,596
|$
|95,068
|$
|91,383
|$
|94,944
|Other earning assets (1)
|310
|282
|235
|198
|222
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|5,623
|6,233
|5,434
|4,146
|4,318
|Loans, net of unearned income (1)
|791,390
|796,637
|752,117
|712,587
|697,093
|Total interest income
|$
|916,571
|$
|911,748
|$
|852,854
|$
|808,314
|$
|796,577
|Interest expense:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|31,695
|$
|30,971
|$
|32,719
|$
|34,896
|$
|38,124
|Wealth management deposits
|9,412
|10,158
|10,294
|10,461
|12,076
|Money market accounts
|159,945
|167,382
|155,100
|137,984
|130,252
|Savings accounts
|38,402
|42,892
|41,063
|39,071
|36,463
|Time deposits
|106,934
|110,616
|96,527
|77,120
|68,475
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|346,388
|$
|362,019
|$
|335,703
|$
|299,532
|$
|285,390
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|26,050
|26,254
|24,797
|22,048
|18,316
|Other borrowings
|7,519
|9,013
|8,700
|9,248
|9,557
|Subordinated notes
|3,733
|3,712
|5,185
|5,487
|5,522
|Junior subordinated debentures
|4,663
|5,023
|4,984
|5,004
|5,089
|Total interest expense
|$
|388,353
|$
|406,021
|$
|379,369
|$
|341,319
|$
|323,874
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(3,070
|)
|(3,144
|)
|(2,875
|)
|(2,801
|)
|(2,729
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP) (2)
|525,148
|502,583
|470,610
|464,194
|469,974
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|3,070
|3,144
|2,875
|2,801
|2,729
|Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
|$
|528,218
|$
|505,727
|$
|473,485
|$
|466,995
|$
|472,703
(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Yield earned on:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
|4.68
|%
|5.42
|%
|5.35
|%
|5.35
|%
|5.27
|%
|Investment securities
|3.33
|3.38
|3.45
|3.38
|3.42
|FHLB and FRB stock
|7.55
|8.22
|7.89
|7.81
|7.35
|Liquidity management assets
|3.86
|%
|3.94
|%
|3.85
|%
|3.74
|%
|3.82
|%
|Other earning assets
|6.01
|6.38
|6.23
|5.25
|5.92
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|5.91
|6.59
|6.29
|5.74
|6.13
|Loans, net of unearned income
|6.68
|6.90
|6.90
|6.80
|6.69
|Total earning assets
|6.09
|%
|6.33
|%
|6.34
|%
|6.22
|%
|6.13
|%
|Rate paid on:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|2.25
|%
|2.38
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.47
|%
|2.58
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|2.62
|2.97
|2.70
|2.79
|2.81
|Money market accounts
|3.62
|4.05
|4.08
|3.83
|3.64
|Savings accounts
|2.43
|2.80
|2.81
|2.71
|2.55
|Time deposits
|4.38
|4.58
|4.54
|4.34
|4.09
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3.39
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.73
|%
|3.48
|%
|3.32
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|3.28
|3.29
|3.22
|3.25
|3.12
|Other borrowings
|5.18
|5.76
|5.96
|5.92
|5.98
|Subordinated notes
|4.98
|4.95
|5.08
|5.04
|5.00
|Junior subordinated debentures
|7.32
|7.88
|7.91
|7.94
|7.96
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3.44
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.40
|%
|Interest rate spread (1)(2)
|2.65
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.67
|%
|2.73
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Net free funds/contribution (3)
|0.86
|0.93
|0.94
|0.92
|0.91
|Net interest margin (GAAP) (2)
|3.49
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.62
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
|3.51
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.64
|%
(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
|
Average Balance
for twelve months ended,
|
Interest
for twelve months ended,
|
Yield/Rate
for twelve months ended,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1)
|$
|2,276,818
|$
|1,608,835
|$
|115,618
|$
|80,783
|5.08
|%
|5.02
|%
|Investment securities (2)
|8,229,846
|7,721,661
|278,617
|240,837
|3.39
|3.12
|FHLB and FRB stock
|255,018
|215,699
|20,060
|14,912
|7.87
|6.91
|Liquidity management assets (3)(4)
|$
|10,761,682
|$
|9,546,195
|$
|414,295
|$
|336,532
|3.85
|%
|3.53
|%
|Other earning assets (3)(4)(5)
|17,113
|17,129
|1,025
|1,098
|5.99
|6.41
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|348,278
|294,421
|21,436
|16,791
|6.15
|5.70
|Loans, net of unearned income (3)(4)(6)
|44,765,445
|40,324,472
|3,052,731
|2,548,779
|6.82
|6.32
|Total earning assets (4)
|$
|55,892,518
|$
|50,182,217
|$
|3,489,487
|$
|2,903,200
|6.24
|%
|5.79
|%
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses
|(368,342
|)
|(308,724
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|455,708
|468,298
|Other assets
|3,437,025
|3,187,715
|Total assets
|$
|59,416,909
|$
|53,529,506
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|5,360,630
|$
|5,626,277
|$
|130,281
|$
|122,074
|2.43
|%
|2.17
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|1,458,404
|1,730,523
|40,324
|42,782
|2.76
|2.47
|Money market accounts
|15,946,363
|13,665,248
|620,411
|429,900
|3.89
|3.15
|Savings accounts
|6,015,085
|5,299,205
|161,429
|109,666
|2.68
|2.07
|Time deposits
|8,753,848
|5,952,537
|391,197
|202,048
|4.47
|3.39
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|37,534,330
|$
|32,273,790
|$
|1,343,642
|$
|906,470
|3.58
|%
|2.81
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|3,042,052
|2,316,722
|99,149
|72,287
|3.26
|3.12
|Other borrowings
|603,868
|630,115
|34,480
|35,280
|5.71
|5.60
|Subordinated notes
|360,802
|437,604
|18,117
|22,023
|5.02
|5.03
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|19,674
|19,190
|7.76
|7.57
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|41,794,618
|$
|35,911,797
|$
|1,515,062
|$
|1,055,250
|3.63
|%
|2.94
|%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|10,212,088
|11,018,596
|Other liabilities
|1,583,263
|1,575,960
|Equity
|5,826,940
|5,023,153
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|59,416,909
|$
|53,529,506
|Interest rate spread (4)(7)
|2.61
|%
|2.85
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(11,890
|)
|(10,086
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Net free funds/contribution (8)
|$
|14,097,900
|$
|14,270,420
|0.92
|0.83
|Net interest income/margin (GAAP) (4)
|$
|1,962,535
|$
|1,837,864
|3.51
|%
|3.66
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|11,890
|10,086
|0.02
|0.02
|Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (4)
|$
|1,974,425
|$
|1,847,950
|3.53
|%
|3.68
|%
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY
As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.
The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:
|Static Shock Scenario
|+200 Basis
Points
|+100 Basis
Points
|-100 Basis
Points
|-200 Basis
Points
|Dec 31, 2024
|(1.6
|)%
|(0.6
|)%
|(0.3
|)%
|(1.5
|)%
|Sep 30, 2024
|1.2
|1.1
|0.4
|(0.9
|)
|Jun 30, 2024
|1.5
|1.0
|0.6
|(0.0
|)
|Mar 31, 2024
|1.9
|1.4
|1.5
|1.6
|Dec 31, 2023
|2.6
|1.8
|0.4
|(0.7
|)
|Ramp Scenario
|+200 Basis
Points
|+100 Basis
Points
|-100 Basis
Points
|-200 Basis
Points
|Dec 31, 2024
|(0.2
|)%
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|(0.3
|)%
|Sep 30, 2024
|1.6
|1.2
|0.7
|0.5
|Jun 30, 2024
|1.2
|1.0
|0.9
|1.0
|Mar 31, 2024
|0.8
|0.6
|1.3
|2.0
|Dec 31, 2023
|1.6
|1.2
|(0.3
|)
|(1.5
|)
As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. As the current interest rate cycle progressed, management took action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.
TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES
|Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
|As of December 31, 2024
|
One year or
less
|
From one to
five years
|From five to fifteen years
|After fifteen years
|Total
|(In thousands)
|Commercial
|Fixed rate
|$
|419,733
|$
|3,452,609
|$
|2,001,276
|$
|26,914
|$
|5,900,532
|Variable rate
|9,673,183
|836
|—
|—
|9,674,019
|Total commercial
|$
|10,092,916
|$
|3,453,445
|$
|2,001,276
|$
|26,914
|$
|15,574,551
|Commercial real estate
|Fixed rate
|$
|611,473
|$
|2,842,450
|$
|389,550
|$
|60,813
|$
|3,904,286
|Variable rate
|8,987,087
|12,504
|67
|—
|8,999,658
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|9,598,560
|$
|2,854,954
|$
|389,617
|$
|60,813
|$
|12,903,944
|Home equity
|Fixed rate
|$
|9,106
|$
|1,138
|$
|—
|$
|20
|$
|10,264
|Variable rate
|434,764
|—
|—
|—
|434,764
|Total home equity
|$
|443,870
|$
|1,138
|$
|—
|$
|20
|$
|445,028
|Residential real estate
|Fixed rate
|$
|12,157
|$
|4,594
|$
|76,321
|$
|1,093,139
|$
|1,186,211
|Variable rate
|90,855
|584,092
|1,751,607
|—
|2,426,554
|Total residential real estate
|$
|103,012
|$
|588,686
|$
|1,827,928
|$
|1,093,139
|$
|3,612,765
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|Fixed rate
|$
|7,179,672
|$
|92,370
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|7,272,042
|Variable rate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|$
|7,179,672
|$
|92,370
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|7,272,042
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|Fixed rate
|$
|271,528
|$
|318,470
|$
|4,000
|$
|4,451
|$
|598,449
|Variable rate
|7,548,696
|—
|—
|—
|7,548,696
|Total premium finance receivables - life insurance
|$
|7,820,224
|$
|318,470
|$
|4,000
|$
|4,451
|$
|8,147,145
|Consumer and other
|Fixed rate
|$
|32,507
|$
|7,587
|$
|927
|$
|920
|$
|41,941
|Variable rate
|57,621
|—
|—
|—
|57,621
|Total consumer and other
|$
|90,128
|$
|7,587
|$
|927
|$
|920
|$
|99,562
|Total per category
|Fixed rate
|$
|8,536,176
|$
|6,719,218
|$
|2,472,074
|$
|1,186,257
|$
|18,913,725
|Variable rate
|26,792,206
|597,432
|1,751,674
|—
|29,141,312
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|35,328,382
|$
|7,316,650
|$
|4,223,748
|$
|1,186,257
|$
|48,055,037
|Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives (1)
|(6,700,000
|)
|Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity
|$
|28,628,382
|Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:
|SOFR tenors (2)
|$
|18,029,528
|12- month CMT (3)
|6,355,203
|Prime
|3,388,920
|Fed Funds
|886,812
|Other U.S. Treasury tenors
|190,576
|Other
|290,273
|Total variable rate
|$
|29,141,312
(1) Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates.
(2) SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
(3) CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $14.9 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.4 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:
|Basis Point (bp) Change in
|
1-month
SOFR
|12- month
CMT
|Prime