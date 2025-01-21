City and Partners Prepare for 2025 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count

The City of Lawrence is committed to creating an inclusive community where everyone has a place to call home. The annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count, a vital initiative that is part of the “A Place for Everyone” plan, underscores the importance of accurate data and targeted actions to meet the needs of those experiencing homelessness in our community.

“Knowing the names, faces, and stories of people experiencing homelessness in our community is transforming the way we approach our outreach,” said Misty Bosch-Hastings, Director of the Homeless Solutions Division. “People are beginning to see what’s possible when we continue to show up for them. By meeting individuals where they are and offering them the support and services they desperately need, we’re making a difference for people in this community.”

This year’s PIT Count will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and Thursday, Jan. 23. The City of Lawrence’s Homeless Response Team, Bert Nash, Lawrence Community Shelter, and other community volunteers are facilitating the count on behalf of the Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition, the Continuum of Care (CoC) responsible for providing this information to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The count happens at least once a year to measure the number of people experiencing homelessness, both in shelters and on the streets, on a single night. This information is essential because it helps communities understand the scope of homelessness, plan services, apply for funding, and track progress over time. The Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition is responsible for compiling the data collected by local teams and releasing the final report back to the community.

The 2024 PIT Count found that Douglas County had 414 people experiencing homelessness on that night in 2024. Of that total, 142 people were experiencing unsheltered homelessness, 137 people were in transitional housing, and 136 people were in emergency shelter.

You can learn more about the work the Homeless Solutions Division is doing for our community on our website: lawrenceks.org/homeless-solutions.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

