Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4th Quarter 2024 Results

ITHACA, Mich., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1,882,000 or $0.47 per share compared to fourth quarter 2023 net income of $1,458,000 or $0.37 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 14.73% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 13.34% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The federal funds rate cuts helped alleviate interest margin pressure during the fourth quarter of 2024, as net interest income increased by $362,000 or 7.9% compared to the respective 2023 period. Interest income increased by $112,000, as yields on loans and securities remained above prior period levels. Interest expense decreased by $250,000, as deposit rates were reduced following the federal funds rate cuts. Non-interest income improved by $250,000 for the current quarter, while operating expenses increased by $151,000, which were mainly due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $567 million as of December 31, 2024 compared to $579 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt totaling $13 million, along with a 0.6% decrease in deposit balances. The security portfolio decreased by $12 million, as funds from matured securities were used to repay wholesale borrowings. While total loans decreased by $22 million or 5.2% due to the high interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.28%. Additionally, CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited): Quarter Ended Year Ended Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Return on Equity (ROE) 14.73 % 13.34 % 12.04 % 14.40 % Return on Assets (ROA) 1.31 % 0.99 % 1.02 % 1.04 % Net Interest Margin 3.66 % 3.28 % 3.44 % 3.26 % Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Non-Performing Assets Ratio 0.28 % 0.16 % Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1) 10.32 % 9.63 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1) 16.99 % 15.58 % Book Value Per Share $12.74 $11.80 Market Value Per Share $9.85 $9.26 (1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited): Quarter Ended Year Ended Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Interest Income $ 6,692,617 $ 6,580,148 $ 26,762,188 $ 25,392,219 Interest Expense 1,764,560 2,014,110 8,087,045 7,026,000 Net Interest Income 4,928,057 4,566,038 18,675,143 18,366,219 Provision for credit losses (55,008 ) (57,494 ) (93,980 ) (165,494 ) Non-interest income 706,790 456,500 2,407,386 1,998,998 Operating Expenses 3,433,219 3,281,896 14,102,164 13,005,407 Income before taxes 2,256,636 1,798,136 7,074,345 7,525,304 Income tax expense 374,998 340,000 1,211,078 1,352,663 Net Income $ 1,881,638 $ 1,458,136 $ 5,863,267 $ 6,172,641 Net Income per share — diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.37 $ 1.48 $ 1.56 Dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.56 $ 0.56 Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited): Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,588,156 $ 32,942,957 Time deposits with other banks 1,743,000 3,735,000 Securities 82,075,403 94,306,770 Loans 395,651,055 417,403,567 Allowance for credit losses (3,482,203 ) (3,570,271 ) Loans, net 392,168,852 413,833,296 Premises and equipment, net 10,037,771 9,252,193 Other assets 25,029,745 25,090,633 Total Assets $ 566,642,927 $ 579,160,849 Liabilities Deposits $ 498,507,449 $ 501,646,583 FHLB borrowings 4,000,000 14,000,000 Trust preferred 10,310,000 13,403,000 Other liabilities 3,295,393 3,301,371 Total Liabilities 516,112,842 532,350,954 Equity Total Equity 50,530,085 46,809,895 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 566,642,927 $ 579,160,849

Contact:

Benjamin Z. Ogle

CFO

989-875-5562

