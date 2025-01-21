Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,611 in the last 365 days.

Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4th Quarter 2024 Results

ITHACA, Mich., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1,882,000 or $0.47 per share compared to fourth quarter 2023 net income of $1,458,000 or $0.37 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 14.73% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 13.34% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The federal funds rate cuts helped alleviate interest margin pressure during the fourth quarter of 2024, as net interest income increased by $362,000 or 7.9% compared to the respective 2023 period. Interest income increased by $112,000, as yields on loans and securities remained above prior period levels. Interest expense decreased by $250,000, as deposit rates were reduced following the federal funds rate cuts. Non-interest income improved by $250,000 for the current quarter, while operating expenses increased by $151,000, which were mainly due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $567 million as of December 31, 2024 compared to $579 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt totaling $13 million, along with a 0.6% decrease in deposit balances. The security portfolio decreased by $12 million, as funds from matured securities were used to repay wholesale borrowings. While total loans decreased by $22 million or 5.2% due to the high interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.28%. Additionally, CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):              
  Quarter Ended   Year Ended  
  Dec 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023  
Return on Equity (ROE)   14.73 %     13.34 %     12.04 %     14.40 %  
Return on Assets (ROA)   1.31 %     0.99 %     1.02 %     1.04 %  
Net Interest Margin   3.66 %     3.28 %     3.44 %     3.26 %  
             
  Dec 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023          
Non-Performing Assets Ratio   0.28 %     0.16 %          
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1)   10.32 %     9.63 %          
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1)   16.99 %     15.58 %          
Book Value Per Share $12.74     $11.80            
Market Value Per Share $9.85     $9.26            
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank                
                 
                 
                 
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):          
  Quarter Ended   Year Ended  
  Dec 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023  
Interest Income $ 6,692,617     $ 6,580,148     $ 26,762,188     $ 25,392,219    
Interest Expense   1,764,560       2,014,110       8,087,045       7,026,000    
Net Interest Income   4,928,057       4,566,038       18,675,143       18,366,219    
Provision for credit losses   (55,008 )     (57,494 )     (93,980 )     (165,494 )  
Non-interest income   706,790       456,500       2,407,386       1,998,998    
Operating Expenses   3,433,219       3,281,896       14,102,164       13,005,407    
Income before taxes   2,256,636       1,798,136       7,074,345       7,525,304    
Income tax expense   374,998       340,000       1,211,078       1,352,663    
Net Income $ 1,881,638     $ 1,458,136     $ 5,863,267     $ 6,172,641    
                 
Net Income per share — diluted $ 0.47     $ 0.37     $ 1.48     $ 1.56    
Dividends declared $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.56     $ 0.56    
                 
                 
                 
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):              
             
  Dec 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023          
Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,588,156     $ 32,942,957            
Time deposits with other banks   1,743,000       3,735,000            
Securities   82,075,403       94,306,770            
Loans   395,651,055       417,403,567            
Allowance for credit losses   (3,482,203 )     (3,570,271 )          
Loans, net   392,168,852       413,833,296            
Premises and equipment, net   10,037,771       9,252,193            
Other assets   25,029,745       25,090,633            
Total Assets $ 566,642,927     $ 579,160,849            
                 
Liabilities                
Deposits $ 498,507,449     $ 501,646,583            
FHLB borrowings   4,000,000       14,000,000            
Trust preferred   10,310,000       13,403,000            
Other liabilities   3,295,393       3,301,371            
Total Liabilities   516,112,842       532,350,954            
                 
Equity                
Total Equity   50,530,085       46,809,895            
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 566,642,927     $ 579,160,849            
                 

Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4th Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more